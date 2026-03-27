Is Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Right For You? The CSA's Pilot Project For Venture Issuers Is Now Live

Voluntary semi-annual financial reporting (SAR) for public companies in Canada is now live, at least for eligible venture issuers.

Specifically, the SAR pilot project (the SAR Pilot) announced by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) in late October 2025 officially became effective on March 19, 2026.

For Canadian venture issuers, the terms and conditions of the SAR Pilot, including regarding eligibility, are set out in Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemption to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the Blanket Order).

While certain minor changes were made to the draft Blanket Order released by the CSA in October 2025 in response to industry feedback, the CSA does not view these changes to be material.

The question for Canadian venture issuers therefore remains whether SAR is right for them. In this regard, see our December 2025 analysis of the potential legal and financial complications adopting SAR can raise, including:

trying to raise capital without current quarterly financial reports; and

conflicts between the SAR Pilot rules and other securities regulations which still require quarterly financial statements.

To opt into SAR, an issuer need only file a news release to that effect and specifying the initial interim period for which the issuer does not intend to file interim financial statements and MD&A.

For non-venture Canadian issuers, the CSA confirmed that it is continuing its broader rule-making project related to voluntary SAR and will use its "learnings" from the SAR Pilot to inform that work. The CSA also reiterated that it continues to monitor international developments related to SAR. These statements appear to be an acknowledgement by the CSA that securities regulators in the U.S. have repeatedly affirmed their intention to adopt SAR in some form on a market-wide basis (i.e., without limitation by issuer size) and that, should the U.S. do so, SAR may also be made available to non-venture issuers in Canada. In this regard, see our February 2026 analysis of the questions Canadian non-venture issuers may want to begin asking in deciding whether SAR would be right for them.

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