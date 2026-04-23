Outlook Series 2026: Key Business, Legal, And Regulatory Issues Shaping Canada

The business, legal, and regulatory landscape is shifting fast, and 2026 will reward organizations that are prepared. Our Outlook Series 2026 provides forward‑looking analysis of the most important legal, regulatory, and market developments affecting Canadian organizations, across areas including private equity, competition and foreign investment, power and infrastructure, public procurement, tax, and technology.

Even organizations that successfully navigated 2025 are reassessing strategy as regulatory enforcement, market conditions, and technology risk continue to intensify in 2026.

Key Takeaways for Canada in 2026:

Regulatory enforcement is increasing across competition, foreign investment, and tax

Private equity markets remain constrained by valuation pressure and exit challenges

Electrification and decarbonization are accelerating transformation in the power sector

Public procurement is evolving with greater oversight and accountability

AI, data governance, and cybersecurity are driving new legal and compliance risks

On Target: 2026 Private Equity Outlook

Market conditions for private equity remain complex, shaped by shifting deal dynamics, capital deployment pressures, and increased regulatory scrutiny. We highlight the developments most likely to influence investment decisions and outcomes in the year ahead.

What we cover:

• Deal activity, valuation trends, and exit dynamics shaping Canadian private returns in 2026

• Fundraising conditions and capital deployment

• Regulatory and policy developments affecting private equity

• Sector‑specific opportunities and risk areas

Explore the Private Equity Outlook

Competition/Antitrust & Foreign Investment Outlook 2026

Increased enforcement is raising competition and foreign investment risk in Canada in 2026. We review the key competition, antitrust, and foreign investment developments shaping this shift.

What we cover:

• How new Canadian competition and foreign investment enforcement powers are being used in practice

• Increased scrutiny of transactions and commercial conduct

• Expanded policy objectives, including national security and labour

• Key compliance and risk considerations for 2026

Explore the Competition & Foreign Investment Outlook

Power Perspectives 2026

The power sector is undergoing significant transformation driven by electrification, decarbonization, and rising demand. We review the regulatory, market, and project developments reshaping the industry across the country.

What we cover:

• Nuclear refurbishment and life‑extension projects in Canada’s power sector

• Renewable generation, transmission, and storage trends

• Regulatory and market developments across regions

• Emerging technologies and investment drivers

Explore the Power Sector Outlook

Public Procurement 2025 Year in Review

Public procurement continues to evolve amid policy reform, increased oversight, and heightened expectations for transparency and accountability. We review the key legal and policy developments affecting public procurement over the past year.

What we cover:

• Notable Canadian court and tribunal decisions affecting public procurement

• Policy and oversight changes affecting suppliers

• Risk allocation and compliance trends

• Issues likely to shape procurement activity ahead

Explore the Public Procurement Outlook

Tax Perspectives: Review of 2025 and 2026 Outlook

Ongoing legislative change, evolving jurisprudence, and increased administrative focus are reshaping the tax landscape. We analyze the most significant tax developments from 2025 and the issues expected to shape 2026.

What we cover:

• Key Canadian tax legislative and policy changes

• Significant judicial decisions from 2025

• Audit, administration, and dispute trends

• Tax issues expected to dominate in 2026

Explore the Tax Perspectives Outlook

Technology Perspectives Outlook 2026

Technology continues to reshape how Canadian organizations operate, invest, and manage risk. In 2026, developments across AI, digital infrastructure, payments, and data governance are unfolding alongside heightened regulatory scrutiny and evolving legal frameworks. We review the key technology, legal, and regulatory developments affecting Canadian businesses in the year ahead.

What we cover:

• AI adoption, emerging litigation risk, and evolving regulatory expectations

• Venture markets, corporate venture capital, and strategic technology investments

• Digital infrastructure development, including data centres and networks

• Privacy, cybersecurity, and data governance priorities for 2026

Explore the Technology Perspectives

FAQ: Key Business, Legal, and Regulatory Questions Organizations Are Facing in 2026

How is increased enforcement changing competition and foreign investment risk in 2026?

Competition and foreign investment enforcement is becoming more assertive in Canada in 2026, increasing scrutiny of transactions and commercial conduct and raising compliance risk for businesses operating in Canada.

How should Canadian businesses prepare for regulatory and enforcement change in 2026?

Canadian businesses should strengthen compliance frameworks, monitor enforcement trends, stress‑test strategic decisions, and document key processes to respond effectively to evolving regulatory expectations.

What technology‑related risks should Canadian organizations be planning for in 2026?

Canadian organizations should prepare for growing technology risk in 2026 as AI adoption accelerates and regulatory scrutiny increases. Heightened oversight, emerging litigation, and evolving privacy and cybersecurity expectations will require stronger governance, documentation, and compliance frameworks.

Which Canadian industries face the greatest regulatory and compliance risk in 2026?

Industries facing heightened regulatory risk include private equity and deal‑driven sectors, regulated infrastructure and power, public procurement participants, and organizations navigating complex tax and technology compliance requirements.

What is the Outlook Series and how should organizations use it?

The Outlook Series provides forward‑looking legal, regulatory, and market analysis to help organizations anticipate risk, inform strategy, and plan for the year ahead across key sectors and practice areas.

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