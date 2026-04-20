Death Of A Private Company Shareholder: A Practical Guide For Investment Advisers

When a shareholder of a private corporation dies, investment advisers are often among the first professionals families turn to. Understanding the key concepts of dealing with an estate which owns shares in a private corporation allows advisers to better support their clients' families through this difficult time.

This primer offers an overview of the corporate roles at play, how private corporation shares pass on death, and when probate is (and is not) necessary under Ontario law. This overview is intended to be general in nature and is subject to any corporate by-laws, shareholder agreements or other restrictions which may be in place.

1. Corporate roles: What are the roles of shareholders, directors, and officers?

Generally, the roles in a corporation consist of the following:

Shareholder : The "owner" Owns shares in the corporation which represent the value of the corporation, giving the shareholder certain rights which may include: voting rights, dividends, retraction etc. Shareholders elect Directors They do not, by nature of being a shareholder, have signing authority on corporate bank or investment accounts

: The "owner"

Director : The "decision-maker" Directors manage or supervise the management of the corporation They appoint and remove officers

: The "decision-maker"

Officer : The "manager" Officers (e.g. President, Treasurer, Secretary, etc.) have the signing authority on corporate accounts Officers manage the day to day operation of the corporation

: The "manager"

In closely held corporations, especially family businesses, it is common for one person to wear all three hats, but each role is legally distinct.

Estate tips:

Corporate bank accounts are controlled by directors and/or officers, not shareholders, so the death of a shareholder alone does not affect the signing authority of the directors and/or officers. If a director dies but another survives, the surviving director can appoint replacement officers, if necessary.

2. Shares on death: How are private company shares dealt with on death?

In Ontario, the directors of a private corporation are generally willing to transfer shares in accordance with the terms of the deceased shareholder's Will, without requiring the executors to apply for probate (a Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee or "CAET").

Estate tips:

Directors of a private corporation can transfer the deceased's shares without a CAET being issued. This decision is at the discretion of the directors, not financial institutions.

3. Dual Wills vs Single Will: How do dual and single Wills impact Estate Administration Tax

Many Ontario business owners use dual Wills in their estate planning to minimize Estate Administration Tax ("EAT" or "probate tax"). Typically, the Primary Will governs assets that will require probate (for example, real property and bank accounts), while the Secondary Will covers assets that can be administered without probate (often including private corporation shares and some personal assets). Because the Secondary Will is not submitted for probate, the assets governed solely by that Will are not subject to EAT.

Here are the implications of a dual vs single Will plan:

Dual Wills The Primary Will covers assets that will require probate (e.g. real property, bank accounts, etc.) The Secondary Will covers assets that do not require probate (e.g. private corporation shares, personal debts, etc.). Since the Secondary Will is not probated, the assets in the Secondary Will are not subject to EAT.

Single Will If there is only one Will, probate is not required unless there are assets in the estate that require it. If even a single asset attracts probate, EAT is levied on the entire estate. Although, as noted above, directors are able to transfer shares of a private corporation without requiring a CAET, if a single Will is used and the estate consists of a home, for example, requiring a CAET, then EAT will be owed on the value of the corporate shares as well.



Estate tips:

If the shares of a private corporation are included in the shareholder's Secondary Will, EAT does not need to be paid on their value. If shares of a private corporation are addressed in a Single Will, they may be subject to EAT, but a CAET is not required for the shares to be transferred by the directors.

4. Intestacy: What happens if a shareholder dies without a Will?

If a shareholder dies intestate (with no Will), the directors of a private company have no document authorizing them to transfer the private shares. In this case, a CAET is required to establish the estate trustee's legal authority, and therefore directors cannot transfer the shares before the CAET is issued.

Estate tips:

The lack of a Will affects how the deceased's shares are distributed and who is entitled to the shares, but does not necessarily affect other corporate activity.

5. Corporate accounts and assets: Are corporate accounts part of the estate?

Since directors and/or officers control the corporate accounts, not shareholders, corporate accounts are not estate assets, and should not be treated as such. Directors and officers retain their authority regardless of the shareholder's death.

Estate tips:

Financial institutions should not need a probated Will of a deceased shareholder, for operating the corporate accounts. A corporation's accounts and assets are not estate assets; it is only the shares themselves that are estate assets. While the corporation's assets contribute to the value of the shares, those assets do not require probate, even in situations where the deceased shareholder's shares do require probate.

Conclusion

For a trusted adviser working with private corporations, understanding the distinct roles of shareholders, directors and officers, and knowing how private shares can be transferred on the death of a shareholder, can be essential in helping guide families through the initial steps of dealing with a loved one's estate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.