Thinking About Incorporating Yourself? Read This First.

Online incorporation services make it easy to file articles and create a legal entity, but they often leave critical gaps in corporate governance, bylaws, and organizational documentation.

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It has never been easier to incorporate a business or nonprofit in Canada. A few clicks, a credit card, and somewhere between an afternoon and a few days later, you have a certificate of incorporation in your inbox. Online incorporation services have made the technical act of filing articles feel completely manageable – and for a fraction of what a lawyer charges.

So why would you hire a lawyer?

It is a fair question, and we would rather answer it honestly than just tell you that you should.

What Incorporation Actually Is – and Is Not

Here is the thing that online incorporation services do not advertise: filing your articles is the beginning of the process, not the end of it.

Incorporation creates a legal entity. What it does not do is organize that entity, set the rules for how it operates, establish who has authority to do what, or protect the people involved from the kinds of disputes and problems that arise when none of that has been thought through carefully.

Think of it this way. Incorporation is like being handed the keys to a building. What happens inside that building – how it runs, who is in charge, what the rules are, what happens when something goes wrong – that is a separate matter. And it is the part that determines whether your corporation works the way you need it to.

The Documents That Actually Govern Your Corporation

When most people incorporate on their own, they end up with articles of incorporation and either no bylaws at all, or a generic template they found online and did not fully read.

Bylaws are the internal rulebook of your corporation. They govern matters such as how directors are elected, how meetings are called and conducted, what constitutes a quorum, how decisions are made, and what happens when there is a disagreement. For nonprofits, they also govern membership rights – who can be a member, what members can vote on, and how disputes get resolved.

Generic bylaws are written for nobody in particular, which means they are rarely a great fit. They may leave gaps in situations your organization will actually face. They may impose procedures that do not make sense for your size or structure. And they may create ambiguity that becomes a real problem exactly when you need clarity most, which is usually in the middle of a conflict.

A lawyer does not just file your articles. A lawyer helps you think through how your corporation needs to function and makes sure your documents reflect that.

The Organizational Meeting or Written Resolutions in Lieu of a Meeting

After incorporation, there is an important step that many people who incorporate on their own either rush through or skip entirely: the organizational meeting (or the proper documentation to negate that first meeting).

This is where the corporation is actually set up. Directors are confirmed, officers are appointed, bylaws are adopted, a fiscal year is established, a bank account is authorized, and a number of other foundational decisions are made and properly recorded. The resolutions passed at the organizational meeting form part of your corporate records and can matter enormously later – when you are opening a bank account, applying for grants, dealing with the CRA, or navigating an internal dispute.

Done properly, the organizational meeting creates a solid foundation. Done sloppily – or not done at all – it leaves your corporation on shaky ground from day one.

If You Have Already Incorporated on Your Own

If you have already gone through an online service and you are holding a certificate of incorporation, that is not a bad thing. You have taken a real step. But there is a good chance there are pieces missing – and you may not know what they are until something goes wrong.

Common issues we see when reviewing self-incorporations include incomplete or missing bylaws, no record of an organizational meeting, directors who have not been properly confirmed, and no documented authorization for basic things like signing contracts or opening bank accounts. For nonprofits specifically, we often see purposes that are too vague for future CRA charitable registration or membership structures that do not reflect how the organization intends to operate.

None of this is necessarily a fatal problem. But they are all easier and less expensive to fix now than later.

If you are not sure whether your incorporation was done completely, having a lawyer review what you have is a worthwhile investment. Think of it as a foundation inspection – much better to find out what needs attention before you have built the whole house on top of it.

What a Lawyer Actually Does in This Process

To put it plainly, a lawyer’s role in incorporation is not just to file paperwork faster than you can. It is to help you make good decisions at the beginning, when they are still easy to make.

That means asking questions you did not know to ask yourself. It means drafting documents that fit your situation rather than someone else’s. It means making sure the organizational steps are completed properly and recorded in a way that will hold up. And it means giving you a clear picture of what your ongoing obligations are, so you are not caught off guard later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.