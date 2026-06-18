Personal Liability Of Directors And Officers In Canadian Franchise Disclosure

One of the most important — and least understood — aspects of Canadian franchise law is the potential for personal liability arising from franchise disclosure obligations.

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One of the most important — and least understood — aspects of Canadian franchise law is the potential for personal liability arising from franchise disclosure obligations.

For many foreign franchisors, particularly those based in the United States, this issue comes as a genuine surprise. In several Canadian provinces, franchise legislation can expose directors and officers personally to liability for deficiencies in a franchise disclosure document.

This is not merely a corporate compliance issue. It is a risk that can affect the personal assets of the individuals involved in the approval and delivery of disclosure.

For that reason alone, foreign franchisors entering Canada should approach franchise disclosure with a level of care and discipline that is often materially different from what they are accustomed to in other jurisdictions.

This article explains how personal liability can arise under Canadian franchise legislation and why it is such an important issue for foreign franchisors considering expansion into Canada.

The legislative framework

As of June 2026, franchise disclosure legislation exists in:

Ontario

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan

These statutes generally require franchisors to provide a compliant Franchise Disclosure Document before entering into a franchise agreement or accepting any payment relating to the franchise.

The legislation also creates statutory rights of action where disclosure is not provided or where the disclosure document contains deficiencies or misrepresentations.

Importantly, liability may extend beyond the franchisor entity itself.

Who can be personally liable?

While the precise wording varies somewhat between provinces, Canadian franchise legislation may expose the following individuals to personal liability:

directors of the franchisor

officers of the franchisor

individuals who sign the disclosure document

in some cases, persons who materially participate in the disclosure process

In practical terms, this means that senior executives involved in approving or authorizing disclosure materials may face exposure personally if the disclosure document does not comply with statutory requirements.

For foreign franchisors accustomed to operating through limited liability entities, this can be a significant and unexpected shift in risk allocation.

What creates the risk?

Personal liability most commonly arises in connection with:

failure to provide disclosure

materially deficient disclosure

misrepresentations in the disclosure document

failure to disclose material facts

Canadian franchise legislation generally requires disclosure of all material facts, which is a broad and flexible standard. The issue is not limited to whether required documents were physically delivered. The quality, completeness, and accuracy of the disclosure are also critical.

In practice, disputes often arise over whether omitted information, incomplete disclosure, or technical deficiencies rendered the disclosure document non-compliant.

Why this matters so much

For many foreign franchisors, disclosure obligations are viewed primarily as a regulatory or administrative exercise.

Canadian franchise legislation changes that dynamic considerably.

The possibility that directors and officers may face personal exposure has a profound effect on how disclosure should be approached. It means that franchise disclosure cannot simply be delegated without oversight or treated as a routine adaptation of existing U.S. or foreign materials.

From a governance perspective, individuals involved in approving Canadian disclosure documents should understand:

the scope of the disclosure obligations

the importance of complete and accurate disclosure

the consequences of deficiencies

the need for appropriate legal review and internal controls

This issue often becomes highly relevant during acquisitions, private equity transactions, or international expansion initiatives where disclosure documents are being prepared under tight timelines.

The connection to rescission claims

Personal liability frequently arises in the context of franchise rescission claims.

If a franchisee alleges that disclosure was not properly provided, or that the disclosure document was materially deficient, the franchisee may seek rescission and pursue recovery against both the franchisor entity and individuals associated with the disclosure.

In some provinces, rescission rights may extend for up to 2 years after the franchise agreement is signed.

This creates a potentially significant exposure profile, particularly where multiple franchises are involved.

Common areas of deficiency

While every case is fact-specific, recurring disclosure issues often involve:

incomplete financial statements

failure to disclose material litigation

inadequate disclosure of costs or fees

outdated disclosure materials

omissions relating to material changes

inconsistent or incomplete attachments

Foreign franchisors sometimes assume that an existing U.S. disclosure document will satisfy Canadian requirements with minimal revision. That assumption can create risk if Canadian statutory requirements are not fully addressed.

Risk management considerations

Personal liability risk can often be substantially reduced through careful planning and disciplined disclosure practices.

Practical steps may include:

preparing disclosure documents specifically for Canadian compliance

ensuring legal review by Canadian franchise counsel

implementing internal disclosure approval procedures

regularly updating disclosure materials

carefully reviewing all material facts before disclosure is delivered

The objective is not simply technical compliance. It is the creation of a defensible and reliable disclosure process.

Why foreign franchisors often underestimate this issue

Many foreign franchisors, particularly those from the United States, are accustomed to a franchise regulatory environment that is more heavily registration-based and regulator-driven.

In Canada, disclosure documents are generally not pre-cleared or approved by regulators. Compliance is tested later, often through litigation.

That means the burden of ensuring compliance rests largely with the franchisor and its advisors.

The possibility of personal exposure for directors and officers is therefore one of the defining features of the Canadian franchise regime and one that foreign franchisors should understand before entering the market.

Why this risk cannot be ignored

Personal liability arising from franchise disclosure is one of the most significant legal risks facing foreign franchisors entering Canada.

In several Canadian provinces, directors and officers involved in the disclosure process may face personal exposure if disclosure documents are deficient or fail to comply with statutory requirements. This is a material distinction from many foreign franchise systems and one that should not be underestimated.

For foreign franchisors, Canadian disclosure is not merely a documentation exercise. It is a governance, risk management, and strategic issue that requires careful attention from the outset.

A disciplined disclosure process, supported by appropriate Canadian legal advice, is one of the most important steps a franchisor can take when expanding into the Canadian market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.