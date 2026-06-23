Saskatchewan’s New Franchise Legislation Is Here: A Compliance Reminder And Checklist

The Franchise Disclosure Act (the “Act”) and The Franchise Disclosure Regulations (the “Regulations”) are coming into force in Saskatchewan on June 30, 2026, and franchisors operating in, or expanding into...

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The Franchise Disclosure Act (the “Act”) and The Franchise Disclosure Regulations (the “Regulations”) are coming into force in Saskatchewan on June 30, 2026, and franchisors operating in, or expanding into, the province should take immediate steps to ensure compliance.

Saskatchewan Joins the Modernized Franchise Framework

While Canadian provinces have had franchise-specific disclosure legislation since as early as the year 2000, Saskatchewan’s franchise industry was governed only by general contract law. This changes on June 30, 2026, when franchisors will be required to provide a Franchise Disclosure Document (“FDD”) to prospective franchisees before entering into a franchise agreement.

This choice reflects a clear legislative intent: to address the information imbalance between franchisors and franchisees and to promote more informed investment decisions in franchising. This change is significant as it introduces mandatory disclosure obligations that fundamentally alter the legal framework governing franchise relationships in the province.

Who Must Comply, and When?

The new regime applies broadly, requiring franchisors to comply with the Act and the Regulations for all franchise agreements that are entered into, renewed, extended, or transferred on or before June 30, 2026. The legislation is therefore not limited to new franchises entering Saskatchewan. Existing franchisors with operations in the province must also review their documentation and processes for the new franchise regime.

The 14-Day Rule

The timing of disclosure matters. Under Saskatchewan’s new regime, a FDD must be delivered at least 14 days before signing any franchise agreement or accepting any consideration (subject to limited exceptions).

What Must Be Included in a Saskatchewan-Compliant FDD?

The Act and its Regulations prescribe detailed disclosure requirements, including:

risk warnings;

financial statements;

fees, costs, and projections;

territorial rights and restrictions;

dispute resolution processes;

list of current and former franchisees; and,

any material facts.

Each FDD must also include a certificate of accuracy, signed by the franchisor, confirming that the disclosure is complete and not misleading.

Failing to meet these requirements can result in: (i) rescission rights (for potentially up to two years if no FDD was provided); and (ii) damages for misrepresentation. Importantly, these rights cannot be waived by franchisees, even by agreement.

Can You Use Your Ontario or BC Disclosure Documents in Saskatchewan?

In most cases, yes, but not without modification.

Many national franchisors rely on a “wraparound” or harmonized FDD intended to satisfy multiple jurisdictions. This approach remains viable, but Saskatchewan-specific tailoring will be required. Key areas likely to require modification include:

Saskatchewan-specific risk warnings;

Certificates of accuracy;

Requirements for financial statements;

An agent for service in Saskatchewan;

Franchisee lists and disclosure assumptions; and

Potential adjustments to territorial or proximity language.

For franchisors expanding into Saskatchewan for the first time, this presents a natural opportunity to standardize and modernize disclosure documents across jurisdictions.

A Practical Compliance Checklist for June 30, 2026

Franchisors should take the following steps before the litigation comes into force:

Review and update FDD documents to ensure all required Saskatchewan disclosures are included; Assess current financial disclosure practices to confirm that all financial statements meet the regulatory requirements; Implement compliant delivery procedures to ensure the 14-day disclosure period is followed; Appoint a Saskatchewan agent for service; Continually update FDD documents to include material facts; and, Ensure franchise sales personnel understand timing and compliance obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.