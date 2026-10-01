A CRA loss denial means the CRA has reassessed to disallow a claimed business, rental, trading, or investment loss. The taxpayer generally has 90 days from the notice of reassessment to file a Notice of Objection, and may appeal to the Tax Court of Canada if the objection fails.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: A CRA loss denial can be challenged through a disciplined tax audit, objection, and Tax Court strategy.

A CRA loss denial means the CRA has reassessed to disallow a claimed business, rental, trading, or investment loss. The taxpayer generally has 90 days from the notice of reassessment to file a Notice of Objection, and may appeal to the Tax Court of Canada if the objection fails.

A CRA loss denial — a tax reassessment that denies a business, rental, trading, or investment loss — can do far more than increase tax for one year. It may eliminate loss carryforwards, change the characterization of income, produce cascading tax reassessments in later years, and add interest and penalties. The financial consequences can become serious before a taxpayer has had a meaningful opportunity to explain the records or the commercial context behind the claim.

The practical objective is not to argue emotionally with an auditor. It is to identify the CRA’s assumptions, preserve the documents that disprove them, and build a coherent record before procedural rights expire. A case often becomes harder to settle once the taxpayer has supplied incomplete explanations, inconsistent numbers, or unsupported concessions during the tax audit.

A litigation-focused CRA loss-denial strategy follows the path from tax audit to tax reassessment, Notice of Objection, and, where necessary, appeal to the Tax Court. The right response depends on the precise loss type, the CRA’s stated reasons, the available evidence, and the applicable limitation and filing periods.

The stakes are often highest where a claimed loss is part of a broader tax position. A CRA adjustment can affect a spouse, shareholder, related corporation, partnership, or subsequent year. It can also alter the taxpayer’s ability to use a non-capital loss, net capital loss, or other tax attribute in the future. A careful strategy therefore begins by identifying every tax assessment, determination, return, and account that may be affected, not simply the line item that prompted the tax audit.

Taxpayers often seek help after receiving a proposal or reassessment, when time is already short. Meaningful options may remain, but the deadline, the CRA’s stated assumptions, and the source documents require immediate attention. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess the record, preserve the taxpayer’s procedural rights, and turn a reactive response into a structured tax-dispute strategy.

Why CRA Denies Losses: The Reassessment Usually Turns on Characterization, Proof, or Assumptions

The CRA may deny a loss because it says the activity was personal rather than income-earning, the expense was not incurred to earn income, the amount was not proven, or the loss was claimed in the wrong year or against the wrong source of income. Section 9 of the Income Tax Act establishes that income or loss is computed from each business or property source.

A CRA loss denial may therefore turn on whether the activity was a source of income rather than a personal endeavour, whether an expense was incurred for the income-earning purpose required by paragraph 18(1)(a), or whether it was personal or living in nature and excluded by paragraph 18(1)(h). Even an otherwise deductible expense is limited by section 67 to the amount that is reasonable in the circumstances.

In investment and trading files, disputes often concern whether a transaction produced income or capital treatment. In rental files, the CRA may challenge commerciality, personal use, below-market arrangements, or the availability of claimed expenses. In corporate files, the dispute may involve shareholder benefits, related-party transactions, financing, or the source and use of funds. A tax reassessment is presumed valid unless successfully challenged.

That does not mean the CRA’s conclusion is necessarily correct; it means that a taxpayer needs evidence and a legally coherent theory capable of answering the assumptions used to calculate the tax assessment. A spreadsheet prepared after the fact may help organize a response, but it rarely replaces invoices, contracts, bank records, contemporaneous notes, accounting records, or reliable third-party evidence.

A loss denial is frequently paired with a gross negligence penalty. Subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act allows the CRA to assess a penalty where a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes a false statement or omission in a return. The practical significance for a taxpayer is the reversal of the usual burden: subsection 163(3) places the onus of establishing the facts that justify the penalty on the CRA, not on the taxpayer.

A taxpayer may therefore lose the deduction and still defeat the penalty, because the evidence that discharges the CRA’s burden on the penalty is considerably more demanding than the evidence needed to sustain the underlying loss denial. Penalties should be objected to as a separate issue, with separate facts and a separate argument, rather than folded into the dispute over the loss itself.

Loss-denial disputes should also be screened for procedural issues. The CRA may have made assumptions that do not match the file, applied the wrong statutory test, reassessed an issue outside the normal tax reassessment period, or treated a loss determination as though it were merely an informal tax audit adjustment. Subsection 152(3.1) of the Income Tax Act fixes the normal tax reassessment period at three years after the original notice of tax assessment for an individual, a graduated rate estate, or a Canadian-controlled private corporation, and four years for other corporations. Once that period has closed, the CRA may reassess only by bringing the year within an exception such as subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i), which requires a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or fraud. In Venne v The Queen, 1984 CanLII 5717 (FC), [1984] CTC 223 (FCTD), the Federal Court held that neglect in this context means a failure to exercise reasonable care, while carelessness and wilful default import a higher degree of negligence or intentional misconduct. The onus of proving the facts that reopen a statute-barred year rests on the CRA, so a taxpayer facing a loss denial in an older year should confirm the date of the original notice before turning to the merits. These points must be identified early because they affect both the requested remedy and the evidence required to obtain it.

When the CRA denies a business loss after a tax audit, the taxpayer must identify the exact adjustment, secure the proof that supports the claim, and preserve the objection deadline. Waiting for a complete explanation from the CRA can be risky because the tax reassessment itself may already start a strict filing period. Cryptocurrency tax disputes require the same discipline, with the added need to trace wallets, exchanges, transactions, and the taxpayer’s business or investment purpose. Reliable transaction-level evidence is often essential to establishing acquisition cost, disposition proceeds, ownership, and the appropriate income or capital characterization.

A loss denial can also create a misleading sense that the dispute is only about a deduction. If the CRA recharacterizes a business activity, it may affect the reporting of revenue, input tax credits, payroll treatment, shareholder transactions, or future loss pools. An early task is to map the consequences across all taxation years and related entities. A taxpayer should not concede an apparently small adjustment without checking whether it changes the factual narrative the CRA may rely on elsewhere.

Audit Stage Strategy: Build the Record Before CRA Issues a Reassessment

The tax audit stage is an early opportunity to control the record. Preserve the tax audit letter, requests for information, working papers, proposal letter, and every document provided to the CRA. Then build a chronology: what was claimed, why it was claimed, which documents support it, and which CRA assumption each document answers. A targeted response is usually more persuasive than a large, unexplained document dump. During a CRA tax audit, complete books and records allow the taxpayer to answer a request directly and reduce the risk that the CRA fills evidentiary gaps with adverse assumptions.

Before responding to a proposal letter, compare the proposed adjustment with the tax return, general ledger, bank records, invoices, agreements, and prior correspondence. If the dispute is about source of income, commerciality, or business purpose, the response should tie the facts to the legal test rather than simply repeat that the taxpayer intended to earn a profit. If the issue is a denied expense, reconcile the amount claimed to source documents and explain the connection to income earning.

Taxpayers should be careful about informal statements. Communications with accountants are generally not protected by solicitor-client privilege, and a casual explanation may later be used as an admission or as support for a CRA assumption. A Canadian tax lawyer can provide legal advice, coordinate factual work with accountants, and help ensure that a response is accurate, relevant, and appropriately scoped.

Where the tax reassessment relies on an indirect method, unexplained deposits, or incomplete records, a case may require a deeper reconstruction of the facts. Net-worth reassessments can be triggered by poor bookkeeping, missing receipts, or a CRA calculation that compares known income with apparent increases in wealth. A net worth assessment is a particular risk in a loss-denial file, because the CRA may treat an unexplained increase in assets as unreported income in the same taxation year in which it denies the claimed loss, producing adjustments in both directions at once. The taxpayer needs a credible, document-supported explanation for the deposits, expenditures, assets, liabilities, and assumptions used in the calculation.

The tax audit response should be complete enough to demonstrate cooperation, but it should not become an unstructured search for anything the CRA might want. A request should be read carefully: identify its statutory basis, the years and issues in scope, the documents actually requested, and the deadline. If the request is unclear or unnecessarily broad, a focused clarification can protect against accidental overproduction while still allowing the taxpayer to meet legitimate obligations. The goal is a reliable factual record, not a hurried narrative that later proves difficult to correct.

For a loss based on a commercial activity, the evidence file should show the activity as it operated in real time: business plans, marketing, invoices, client or tenant communications, financing documents, board minutes where applicable, accounting entries, and records of decisions made when conditions changed. This is more persuasive than a generalized assertion that the taxpayer hoped the venture would succeed. It also allows a tax lawyer to test whether the evidence supports an income-earning purpose under paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, is not personal or living in nature under paragraph 18(1)(h), and supports a reasonable amount under section 67.

The most useful tax audit submission is often a written brief with appendices. It can identify the question, set out the relevant legal test, summarize the evidence, and cross-reference each document. That structure helps the tax auditor understand why the claimed loss follows from the actual transactions. It also preserves a record of the taxpayer’s position if the file later proceeds to Appeals. An oral explanation can be valuable, but it should be followed by a clear written confirmation where a material point has been discussed.

In complex files, the taxpayer may need to reconstruct records from more than one source. Bank statements may establish the flow of funds; invoices and contracts may establish the legal purpose; accounting ledgers may explain how entries were recorded; and third-party records may confirm amounts or dates. The reconstruction should identify gaps rather than conceal them. A candid explanation for a missing receipt, supported by reliable secondary evidence, is materially stronger than a summary that does not disclose the limitation.

Notice of Objection: Preserve the Right to Challenge the CRA Reassessment

Once the CRA issues a Notice of Reassessment or a Notice of Determination, the dispute changes from tax audit management to a statutory challenge. Section 165 of the Income Tax Act governs objections. Under paragraph 165(1)(a), an individual other than a trust, or a graduated rate estate, generally has until the later of 90 days after the notice and one year after the filing-due date for the taxation year to object to an assessment. Under paragraph 165(1)(b), every other case is subject to the 90-day rule, including corporations and loss determinations. The date and type of notice must be checked immediately, not assumed.

The table below summarizes the objection and appeal deadlines that most often apply to a CRA loss denial. Deadlines are calculated from the date the notice was sent, not the date it was received, and should always be confirmed against the notice itself.

Taxpayer or notice type Deadline to object or appeal Provision Individual or graduated rate estate — income tax Later of 90 days after the notice is sent and one year after the filing due date for that year ITA 165(1)(a) Corporation, trust, or any other taxpayer — income tax 90 days after the notice is sent ITA 165(1)(b) Notice of Determination of Loss 90 days after the notice of determination is sent ITA 152(1.1); 165(1)(b) GST/HST assessment 90 days after the notice of assessment is sent ETA 301(1.1) Late objection — extension request to the CRA Within one year after the ordinary objection deadline expires ITA 166.1 Extension application to the Tax Court after CRA refuses Within 90 days after the CRA’s refusal is sent ITA 166.2 Appeal to the Tax Court after objection 90 days after the CRA confirms or reassesses, or any time after 90 days from filing the objection if the CRA has not acted ITA 169(1)

Nil Assessments and Loss Determinations: There May Be Nothing to Object To

A loss denial does not always produce a notice that can be objected to. An objection under section 165 must be directed at an assessment, reassessment, determination, or redetermination. Where the CRA reduces or denies a loss in a taxation year in which no tax, interest, or penalty is payable, the resulting notice is a nil assessment, and there is nothing to dispute under section 165. The adjustment is nevertheless real: it reduces the non-capital loss, net capital loss, or other loss available to carry back or forward, and the consequence often surfaces years later, when the loss is claimed against income in another year.

Subsection 152(1.1) of the Income Tax Act supplies the remedy. Where the CRA has ascertained the amount of a taxpayer’s non-capital loss, net capital loss, restricted farm loss, farm loss, or limited partnership loss to be an amount other than the amount reported, the CRA must, at the taxpayer’s request, determine the loss and issue a Notice of Determination of Loss. That notice can be objected to: the 90-day period under paragraph 165(1)(b) runs from it, and an appeal to the Tax Court becomes available under section 169 in the ordinary way. Under subsection 152(1.3), the determined amount is binding on both the CRA and the taxpayer, subject to the taxpayer’s rights of objection and appeal and to any redetermination.

The practical consequence is a trap for the unwary. A taxpayer who receives a nil assessment reducing a loss, and who simply waits, has no notice to object to. The alternative is to contest the amount of the loss in the later year in which the CRA disallows the carryforward or carryback, but by then the records may be incomplete, the witnesses may have dispersed, and the CRA will have had the benefit of an unchallenged audit conclusion for several years. Requesting a loss determination converts the dispute into one that can be objected to and litigated while the evidence is still available. The request should be made in writing and should identify the taxation year, the loss as reported, the CRA’s adjustment, and the amount the taxpayer says is correct.

A Notice of Objection should state the disputed issues, the relief sought, the material facts, and the reasons the CRA’s position is wrong. It should be drafted with the potential Tax Court appeal in mind. A bare statement that the tax assessment is “incorrect” may preserve a filing date, but it does not develop the factual and legal roadmap that an Appeals officer needs to assess the case. Conversely, an objection should not make unnecessary admissions or lock the taxpayer into avoidable factual errors.

A corporation should also confirm whether it is a large corporation, because the objection requirements are stricter. Subsection 165(1.11) of the Income Tax Act requires a large corporation, generally one whose taxable capital employed in Canada, together with that of related corporations, exceeds $10 million, to reasonably describe each issue under objection, to specify the relief sought as a quantified amount for each issue, and to provide the facts and reasons relied on for each issue. Subsection 169(2.1) then confines the corporation’s Tax Court appeal to the issues described and the relief quantified in the objection. An objection drafted in general terms can therefore extinguish the right to litigate an issue that was never properly raised, and the defect cannot be repaired once the objection period has closed.

The tax objection should also address the mechanics of the loss. For example, a denied current-year deduction, a loss determination, a restriction on loss carrybacks or carryforwards, and a reassessment of an earlier year can require different relief. A strategic review should consider all affected years, not only the notice that triggered the dispute. The objective is to preserve the maximum lawful tax benefit while keeping the position internally consistent.

The statutory loss category matters. Under paragraph 111(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, non-capital losses, as computed under subsection 111(8), are generally available to carry back three taxation years and forward 20 taxation years. Under paragraph 111(1)(b), net capital losses are generally available to carry back three taxation years and forward indefinitely, but they may be used only against taxable capital gains. A CRA loss denial can therefore affect not only the loss year but the tax payable in prior or later years in which the loss was claimed.

A Notice of Objection starts the administrative review and frames any later Tax Court appeal. It should identify each disputed adjustment, set out the material facts, explain the legal grounds, and state the relief sought. Where the CRA has made an upward adjustment, the taxpayer should reconcile the CRA’s calculation to the source documents and address every item that changes the tax result. A cryptocurrency reassessment objection requires the same level of precision, supported by a transaction history that ties each wallet and exchange record to the claimed tax treatment.

If the applicable period has passed, act immediately. Section 166.1 of the Income Tax Act may permit an application to the CRA for an extension of time, but it is subject to statutory conditions and must generally be made within one year after the original objection period expired. A missed objection deadline can turn a merits dispute into a procedural application. The Tax Court will not decide whether the reassessment is correct unless the taxpayer satisfies the applicable requirements for an extension of time, so the extension procedure is not a substitute for filing on time.

The objection stage is also the time to decide what a successful outcome looks like. In some files, the taxpayer seeks a complete vacating of the reassessment. In others, the evidence may support a revised amount, a different tax characterization, or recognition of a loss in another year. A clear remedy request helps prevent the case from becoming a general debate. It also assists counsel in evaluating whether the position can be resolved at Appeals or should be prepared for Tax Court.

The CRA Appeals process is an opportunity to correct a tax audit conclusion, but it is not a fresh tax audit conducted without reference to what came before. The Appeals officer will see the tax audit record, the objection, and the documents produced. A taxpayer who develops a new position should explain why it is consistent with the evidence rather than leaving the CRA to infer inconsistency. Well-organized written submissions can make it easier for the officer to distinguish a genuine factual correction from an attempt to reconstruct a claim after the tax reassessment.

A strong objection normally separates the issues. For each denied loss or expense, identify the CRA adjustment, the assumption or legal conclusion being challenged, the evidence, the legal argument, and the precise requested change. This discipline is especially important where the CRA has made several related adjustments, such as denying expenses, increasing revenue, imposing penalties, and reducing loss carryforwards. A global response can leave a viable point unanswered; an issue-by-issue analysis makes the factual and legal disputes visible.

Objections also benefit from a realistic assessment of weaknesses. If some documentation is incomplete, the submission should not overstate what it proves. Instead, it may explain the available corroboration, distinguish the unsupported portion from the supported portion, and identify a legally appropriate alternative outcome. Appeals officers and courts must decide cases based on the evidence, not merely the taxpayer’s confidence in the original claim. A measured position is usually more credible and more useful in settlement discussions.

From CRA Appeals to Tax Court Litigation: Choosing the Right Next Step

After an objection is filed, the CRA Appeals Division may confirm, vary, or vacate the tax reassessment. This stage can resolve disputes when the record is complete and the legal position is well supported. Effective submissions explain the facts, cite the governing law, identify the relief sought, and directly answer the tax audit assumptions. Settlement may be appropriate where it reflects the evidence and the taxpayer’s litigation risk; it should not be confused with simply accepting an unsupported tax assessment because the process feels difficult.

If the CRA confirms the tax reassessment, or if statutory waiting periods have elapsed without a decision, section 169 of the Income Tax Act may permit an appeal to the Tax Court. The procedural route, deadlines, and possible cost consequences depend on the type and amount of dispute and whether the appeal proceeds under the informal or general procedure. Litigation requires a theory of the case, documentary disclosure, witness preparation, and an evidentiary record, not merely a stronger version of the objection letter.

The Tax Court will decide the case on the evidence and law before it. A taxpayer may need to show why the CRA’s factual assumptions were wrong, prove expenditures or the income-earning purpose of an activity, and demonstrate that the proper statutory treatment produces the claimed loss. A tax litigation lawyer should assess the documentary gaps, credibility risks, potential settlement range, and whether the amount at stake justifies the expected cost and time.

GST/HST disputes arise under the Excise Tax Act, not the Income Tax Act. For most GST/HST assessments, subsection 301(1.1) of the Excise Tax Act provides the objection process and requires a Notice of Objection within 90 days after the notice of assessment is sent. Section 306 of the Excise Tax Act governs the Tax Court appeal route after an objection, and permits an appeal once the CRA has confirmed or varied the assessment or once 180 days have passed from the filing of the objection without a decision. Section 302 applies in the narrower situation where the CRA assesses in respect of a matter that was already the subject of an objection, and allows that matter to be appealed to the Tax Court within 90 days.

A GST/HST objection or appeal should identify whether the taxpayer has the necessary standing, whether the right statutory provision has been engaged, and how the facts meet the relevant test. A formal Tax Court appeal is often avoidable when an organized tax audit response and well-developed objection are delivered early, but the possibility of litigation should inform both.

Tax litigation is not simply an escalation in tone. It is a different process with pleadings, disclosure obligations, documentary admissions, examinations in some cases, and witnesses who must give admissible evidence. A tax lawyer’s early case assessment can identify whether key documents are missing, whether third-party witnesses are needed, whether expert evidence would add value, and whether the CRA’s position can be attacked on a narrow legal point. Those decisions are easier to make before evidence becomes stale or records disappear.

The decision to appeal should be made deliberately, not automatically. Some disputes are principally factual and turn on records that are strong or weak; others raise a statutory interpretation or limitation-period issue that may have wider consequences. A tax lawyer should estimate the tax, interest, penalty, collection, professional-fee, and precedent risks. A taxpayer with a defensible position should not assume that a difficult process means the CRA is right, but should understand the evidence needed to carry the case through to a reasoned settlement or judgment.

Tax Court preparation also improves negotiation. When the taxpayer has identified the real issues, assembled the documents, tested the witness evidence, and calculated the correct alternative outcomes, a settlement discussion can be grounded in evidence and legal risk. By contrast, an unprepared demand that the CRA simply “be fair” usually does not answer the assumptions supporting the tax reassessment. A litigation-ready file makes it possible to negotiate firmly without sacrificing credibility.

Witness evidence should be evaluated early. A business owner may be able to explain the purpose of a transaction, but may not be the best person to prove payment, market value, or a technical accounting entry. Former employees, counterparties, bookkeepers, lenders, tenants, and independent professionals can sometimes provide important evidence. Their availability, memory, and documents may deteriorate over time. A litigation plan should identify who can prove each material fact before deciding that the file can safely wait.

Tax litigation also has a strategic communications component. The taxpayer should avoid creating new documents that speculate about the facts or criticize the CRA without evidence. Internal communications should be factual and directed through counsel where legal advice is sought. At the same time, the taxpayer must preserve, not delete, potentially relevant records. Careful information management protects the integrity of the case and allows counsel to give advice based on a complete record rather than a partial recollection.

Case Law: Source of Income, Deductibility, and CRA Assumptions

Loss-denial disputes involving a business, rental, or other activity often begin with the question whether the activity is a source of income or a personal endeavour. Section 9 of the Income Tax Act supplies the statutory setting because it computes income or loss from a business or property source. In Stewart v Canada, 2002 SCC 46 (CanLII), the Supreme Court set out a two-part inquiry: whether the activity was undertaken in pursuit of profit or was a personal endeavour, and, if it was not personal, whether it was a business or property source. Stewart is a reminder that commercial conduct, purpose, and contemporaneous records matter more than a retrospective assertion that the taxpayer expected a profit.

Where the denied loss includes financing or interest expense, Ludco Enterprises Ltd. v Canada, 2001 SCC 62 (CanLII), confirms that the statutory inquiry under paragraph 20(1)(c) is whether earning income was a purpose of the borrowed-money use. Income need not be the taxpayer’s dominant purpose, and the expected income need not exceed the interest cost. The facts, documents, and legal test for the particular deduction must nevertheless support the claim.

Evidence remains central when a tax assessment is appealed. In Hickman Motors Ltd. v Canada, [1997] 2 S.C.R. 336, the Supreme Court explained the practical significance of the CRA’s factual assumptions and the taxpayer’s initial evidentiary burden. The taxpayer’s task is to demolish the assumptions pleaded in support of the tax assessment by establishing at least a prima facie case, at which point the evidentiary burden shifts to the CRA to prove the assumptions it continues to rely on.

In House v Canada, 2011 FCA 234, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that credible and uncontradicted testimony can meet that standard, and that it is an error to require the taxpayer to prove more than a prima facie case before the burden moves. The practical lesson is that assumptions must be identified one by one and answered one by one, because an assumption that is never addressed is treated as established. An organized record that directly addresses the assumptions can determine whether a loss dispute is resolved at Appeals or proceeds to the Tax Court on a narrow factual and legal issue.

The boundary between a civil tax audit and a criminal investigation also matters in a loss-denial file. In R v Jarvis, 2002 SCC 73, the Supreme Court held that the CRA may use its audit and compliance powers for the verification purpose for which they were enacted, but that once the predominant purpose of an inquiry becomes the determination of penal liability, the taxpayer’s Charter protections engage and the CRA must proceed by warrant rather than by compelling information under the audit provisions. A taxpayer who is asked unusual questions about intent or knowledge, or who learns that the file has been referred elsewhere within the CRA, should obtain legal advice before providing anything further.

Where the denied loss arises from a farming or horse-racing activity, section 31 of the Income Tax Act may cap the deduction even though the activity is a genuine source of income. Section 31 restricts the farm loss that can be deducted against other income where the taxpayer’s chief source of income is neither farming nor a combination of farming and some other source.

In Canada v Craig, 2012 SCC 43 (CanLII), the Supreme Court overruled Moldowan v The Queen, [1978] 1 SCR 480, on the combination question and held that a taxpayer need not show that farming is the predominant source of income. The relevant considerations, discussed by the Federal Court of Appeal in Gunn v Canada, 2006 FCA 281, include the capital invested in each source, the time devoted to each, and the taxpayer’s ordinary mode of living and farming history. A taxpayer facing a section 31 tax reassessment should document the capital and time committed to the farming activity, because the CRA position often assumes a hobby rather than a restricted but genuine business.

Takeaway: How to Respond to a CRA Loss Denial

A loss denial should be treated as a time-sensitive tax-dispute file. Preserve the tax audit and reassessment documents, identify the exact adjustment and CRA assumptions, and assemble the source records that support the claimed treatment. A focused record is more useful than a broad narrative or an unexplained document dump.

If a Notice of Reassessment or Notice of Determination has been issued, confirm the objection deadline immediately and decide the relief required for every affected taxation year. The Notice of Objection should identify the disputed adjustments, material facts, legal grounds, calculations, and requested outcome in a form that can support CRA Appeals review and, if needed, a Tax Court appeal.

The appropriate response depends on the loss type, the available records, and the procedural stage. Early advice from a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer can help a taxpayer distinguish a tax audit response, an objection, a correction of an unreported item, and a litigation strategy before deadlines or evidentiary gaps narrow the available options.

David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and managing partner of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, notes: “A loss denial is rarely resolved by a general explanation. The response should be well organized and should identify the statutory test, the CRA assumption being challenged, and all of the evidence, including in particular the documents that prove the taxpayer’s position.”

Pro Tax Tips: Immediate Steps After a CRA Loss Denial or Tax Reassessment

The day a CRA notice arrives, preserve the objection deadline and the entire supporting record. Save the notice, online-account details, tax audit proposal, correspondence, ledger extracts, bank records, contracts, invoices, and relevant communications. Tax-dispute results depend on the taxpayer’s particular facts, but they repeatedly show the importance of a precise position, reliable evidence, and timely action. A request for the taxpayer’s own CRA records can also reveal audit working papers, correspondence, and other material that assists in testing the CRA’s assumptions.

David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and managing partner of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, explains: “The Notice of Objection is not a formality. It is the written framework that tells the CRA exactly which assumptions are disputed, which records prove the taxpayer’s position, and what result the taxpayer is asking the CRA to reach.” A Notice of Objection should be drafted as though the file may proceed to the Tax Court. It should align the legal position, calculations, supporting documents, and requested relief without making unnecessary admissions.

Timely objections and underlying business records can materially change a tax reassessment outcome. In one GST/HST objection case study, the work on the evidence and the objections process reduced an assessed amount from about $140,000 to $3,000. David Rotfleisch advises: “A loss-denial file must be treated as a litigation file from the beginning, even where settlement remains the preferred outcome. Once the facts, documents, and legal theory are organized, the taxpayer can negotiate from a position of evidence rather than urgency.”

Where a file includes unreported income or a broader compliance concern, the appropriate path may be different from an objection. A voluntary disclosure may be relevant before enforcement action begins, while an objection is the normal route for challenging a loss denial already assessed. Advice from an experienced tax lawyer can help determine whether tax audit submissions, an objection, taxpayer relief, a voluntary disclosure, or Tax Court litigation is the suitable response.

FAQ: CRA Loss Denials, Tax Reassessments, Objections, and Tax Court Appeals

Can CRA deny a loss even if I actually lost money?

Yes. A real economic loss does not automatically establish the tax treatment. The CRA may dispute whether the activity was a source of income, whether the expense was incurred to earn income, whether the amount was proven, or whether the loss was properly characterized. Section 9 of the Income Tax Act requires a business or property source, paragraph 18(1)(a) requires an income-earning purpose for expenses, paragraph 18(1)(h) excludes personal or living expenses, and section 67 limits otherwise deductible expenses to reasonable amounts. The response must address the particular basis of denial with evidence and law.

How long do I have to object to a CRA loss denial?

Section 165 of the Income Tax Act sets the deadline. Individuals other than trusts and graduated rate estates generally have the later of 90 days from an assessment and one year after the filing-due date for the year; in every other case, including loss determinations, the deadline is generally 90 days. If the deadline has been missed, an extension may be possible only within a limited statutory window and subject to conditions.

What is a notice of loss determination?

It is a notice the CRA issues under subsection 152(1.1) of the Income Tax Act, at the taxpayer’s request, stating the amount of a non-capital loss, net capital loss, restricted farm loss, farm loss, or limited partnership loss for a taxation year. It matters because a nil assessment cannot be objected to, while a Notice of Determination of Loss can. The 90-day objection period runs from the date of that notice, and the determined amount is binding on both the CRA and the taxpayer under subsection 152(1.3), subject to objection and appeal.

Can CRA deny a loss in a year with no tax payable?

Yes. The CRA can reduce or deny a loss in a year in which no tax is payable, and the resulting nil assessment leaves nothing to object to under section 165. The reduction usually becomes apparent only when the loss is later carried back or forward and the CRA disallows the claim. Requesting a loss determination under subsection 152(1.1) restores the right to object and, if necessary, to appeal to the Tax Court.

Should I keep talking to the auditor after receiving a tax reassessment?

A tax reassessment does not prevent factual clarification, but it does not extend the objection deadline either. Communications should be accurate, documented, and part of a coherent strategy. Before making substantive admissions or supplying a broad new explanation, obtain advice about the effect on the objection and any future appeal.

What should a Notice of Objection include?

It should identify each disputed issue, describe the factual and legal reasons for disagreement, and state the relief sought. Supporting documents and a clear reconciliation can help. The objection should be sufficiently precise to permit meaningful Appeals review while preserving a sound litigation position.

Can I challenge penalties and interest as well as the denied loss?

Yes, an objection can challenge assessed tax, interest, and penalties where appropriate. Penalty disputes often turn on the underlying facts, the applicable statutory threshold, and the taxpayer’s conduct. Separate taxpayer-relief provisions may also be relevant to interest or penalties, but they serve a different function from an objection.

Will CRA collection action stop while I object?

Rules vary by taxpayer and type of debt. Section 225.1 of the Income Tax Act generally restricts CRA collection action on disputed income tax while an objection or appeal is outstanding, so an individual who objects is usually protected from garnishment and similar measures on the disputed amount. The restriction is not universal. A large corporation remains collectable on half of the disputed amount, and amounts such as source deductions and GST/HST fall outside the restriction entirely. Interest continues to accrue on any amount ultimately upheld. Collection risk should be assessed at the outset, particularly where the tax assessment is large or the taxpayer has existing arrears.

When can I appeal to the Tax Court?

Generally, after CRA has confirmed the tax assessment on objection or after the statutory waiting period has elapsed following the objection. The appeal deadline is strict. A lawyer should review the CRA decision and procedural history before the filing deadline to select the proper route and preserve all viable issues.

How much does it cost to appeal a CRA loss denial?

Cost depends on the procedural stage, the number of taxation years in dispute, the volume of records to be reconstructed, and whether the appeal proceeds under the Tax Court’s informal or general procedure. A well-organized audit response or Notice of Objection is ordinarily far less expensive than litigation, which is one reason early advice tends to be economical rather than an added cost. A Canadian tax lawyer can give a scoped estimate after reviewing the reassessment, the CRA’s stated assumptions, and the supporting documents.

Do I need a tax lawyer if my accountant prepared the return?

An accountant’s records and technical work are often essential. But an objection and Tax Court appeal raise legal, evidentiary, procedural, and privilege issues. Communications with accountants are generally not protected by solicitor-client privilege, and a casual explanation may later be used as an admission or as support for a CRA assumption. A Canadian tax lawyer can provide legal advice, coordinate factual work with accountants, and help ensure that a response is accurate, relevant, and appropriately scoped.

What if the loss relates to cryptocurrency or other digital assets?

Digital-asset disputes frequently require transaction-level evidence of acquisition cost, disposition proceeds, wallet ownership, exchange records, and the taxpayer’s activity. The question may be income versus capital treatment, not simply whether a loss occurred. Specialized reconstruction and legal analysis are often necessary.

Can a voluntary disclosure fix a loss-denial reassessment?

Usually not if the dispute is that CRA wrongly denied a claim already reported. The voluntary-disclosures program is designed to correct omissions and non-compliance, not to replace an objection to an adverse tax assessment. The correct path depends on whether the taxpayer is disputing CRA’s position, correcting an error, or both.

What documents should I bring to a tax lawyer after a CRA reassessment?

Bring the CRA tax audit letters, proposal and tax reassessment notices, the return and schedules for each affected year, the Notice of Objection if one has been filed, and all key accounting and source documents. Also bring a chronology of what happened and any communication with the auditor. The legal analysis is much faster when counsel can see the CRA’s stated reasons alongside the documents that support the taxpayer’s position.

Is it too late to seek advice once CRA Appeals is already reviewing my objection?

No. The objection stage is often the right time to obtain a focused legal assessment, particularly if the loss denial is material, penalties were assessed, or the CRA’s position could affect other years. The earlier advice is obtained, the easier it is to organize evidence and refine submissions. But even late in the process, counsel can evaluate whether a further Appeals submission, settlement discussion, or timely Tax Court appeal is required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.