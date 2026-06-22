The OnlyFans Audit: Why A Canadian Tax Lawyer Warns Creators That The CRA Is Watching (For Income Tax Due)

Online content creation has become a serious source of income for many creators. Recent reports suggest that actress Shannon Elizabeth earned more than seven figures in her first week on OnlyFans platforms, even if the platform is foreign or the payments are processed outside Canada.

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Overview – Why OnlyFans Income Can Create Canadian Tax Obligations

Online content creation has become a serious source of income for many creators. Recent reports suggest that actress Shannon Elizabeth earned more than seven figures in her first week on OnlyFans platforms, even if the platform is foreign or the payments are processed outside Canada.

The specific tax treatment will depend on the creator’s facts. For example, the analysis may change depending on whether the creator lives in Canada, whether the activity is occasional or business-like, and how the income is earned. However, several basic rules in the Income Tax Act are usually relevant when determining whether online platform income must be reported in Canada.

Furthermore, where online content creation is carried on in an organized and commercial manner, the income may be treated as business income, rather than as a personal gift, casual receipts, or other amount outside the ordinary income categories recognized under the Income Tax Act. Subsection 9(1) of the Income Tax Act provides that income from a business or property is the taxpayer’s profit from that business or property, and “business” is broadly defined in subsection 248(1). This means OnlyFans income may be taxable even if the creator views the activity as a side hustle, informal online activity, or fan-supported content.

Income also does not become tax-free simply because it is described as subscriptions, tips, gifts, donations, fan support, or free products. In many cases, the CRA may view this income as self-employment or business income. The CRA has specifically identified OnlyFans as one of the platforms used by social media influencers, and Canadian-resident influencers are generally expected to report both monetary and non-monetary income earned from online activities, whether the income comes from inside or outside Canada.

For many creators, reportable income may include:

Subscription revenue

Paid messages

Tips and fan payments

Pay-per-view content

Custom content

Livestream income

Referral income

Advertising and sponsorships

Free products, trips, or services received in connection with online activities

One of the most common mistakes is reporting only the net amount deposited into a bank account. Creators should usually review their platform statements and payment records to determine gross revenue. Platform fees and payment-processing charges may be deductible business expenses, but they should generally be tracked separately.

Creators should usually review their platform statements and payment records to determine gross revenue. Platform fees and payment-processing charges may be deductible business expenses if they were incurred for the purpose of earning business income, subject to the general deduction limits in paragraphs 18(1)(a) and section 67 of the Income Tax Act. These expenses should therefore be tracked separately rather than simply ignored or netted informally.

Online content creation may feel informal, especially when it begins as a side hustle or personal project. However, once a creator is earning income from an organized activity carried on for profit, Canadian income tax and GST/HST obligations can arise quickly.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help creators understand their reporting obligations, available deductions, GST/HST registration requirements, and potential exposure to CRA reassessments, interest, or penalties.

OnlyFans Income Is Usually Taxable Business Income

Many creators do not initially think of themselves as business owners. They may view their content as casual, personal, or part-time. However, if a creator is producing content, interacting with subscribers, promoting a page, setting prices, accepting tips, or selling custom content with a profit motive, the income will be treated as business income.

This conclusion is supported by the Income Tax Act. Subsection 2(1) imposes income tax on the taxable income of a person resident in Canada, and subsection 2(2) provides that taxable income is based on the taxpayer’s income for the year, subject to the additions and deductions permitted by the Act.

Paragraph 3(a) includes income from sources inside or outside Canada, including income from a business. Subsection 9(1) then provides that a taxpayer’s income from a business is the taxpayer’s profit from that business for the year. The Act also defines “business” broadly in subsection 248(1) to include a profession, calling, trade, manufacture, undertaking of any kind whatever, or an adventure or concern in the nature of trade, but not an office or employment.

Accordingly, for an individual creator who is not incorporated, OnlyFans income might be reported as self-employment business income, commonly on Form T2125, Statement of Business or Professional Activities. This will apply even if the creator:

Has another full-time job

Earns platform income only part time

Does not operate through a corporation

Does not consider themselves a “business owner”

Receives payment from a platform based outside Canada

Is paid in U.S. dollars or another foreign currency

Subscription fees, tips, paid messages, referral payments, and custom-content revenue are still receipts from the income-earning activity. The fact that a platform deducts fees before paying the creator does not remove the creator’s Canadian tax-reporting obligations. Rather, those fees may be relevant in computing the creator’s business profit, subject to the ordinary rules governing business expense deductions.

What Expenses Can OnlyFans Creators Deduct?

Canadian creators may be able to deduct reasonable expenses incurred to earn business income. Common examples may include:

Platform fees

Payment-processing charges

Advertising and promotion costs

Editing and other directly related software

Website and hosting costs

Accounting fees

Business bank charges

Business-use portion of phone and internet costs

Camera, lighting, computer, or production-related expenses

However, not every expense connected to an online presence is deductible. Under Canadian tax rules, an expense is generally deductible only to the extent it was incurred to earn income from the business. In addition, section 67 of the Income Tax Act requires that the amount claimed be reasonable in the circumstances.

The limits are important. A creator cannot simply deduct every expense that has some connection to their online presence. Under paragraph 18(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, an expense is generally deductible only to the extent it was incurred for the purpose of earning income from the business or property. Section 67 further limits deductions to amounts that are reasonable in the circumstances.

This means that personal expenses must be separated from business expenses. If a phone, internet plan, camera, laptop, room, clothing item, or beauty product is used partly for personal purposes and partly for business purposes, only the reasonable business portion should be claimed. Some larger equipment purchases may also be capital assets, meaning the cost may need to be deducted over time through capital cost allowance rather than fully deducted in the year of purchase.

Business-use-of-home expenses may be available in appropriate cases, but creators should be careful. A bedroom, studio, office, or filming area should not be claimed unless it is genuinely used for the business, and the percentage claimed should be reasonable and supportable. The Tax Court’s decision in Hébert v. The Queen, 2019 TCC 266 illustrates this point: the Court accepted a proportionate deduction for certain ordinary home maintenance costs connected to the taxpayer’s home-based business, but did not accept other claimed costs where the business connection was not sufficiently supported.

This reinforces that creators should use a reasonable allocation method and keep records showing how the claimed workspace and related expenses are actually used to earn income.

GST/HST Registration and Remittance: The Often-Missed Issue

GST/HST is often the tax issue that online creators overlook. A creator may properly report income for income-tax purposes but still fail to consider whether GST/HST registration, collection, and remittance obligations apply under the Excise Tax Act.

In general, where a creator makes taxable supplies in Canada in the course of a commercial activity, GST/HST obligations must be considered. If the creator is no longer a small supplier because taxable supplies exceed the $30,000 threshold, the creator may be required to register for GST/HST, collect tax on taxable supplies, and remit net tax. Once registered, the creator will also be eligible to claim input tax credits for GST/HST paid on business purchases used in taxable commercial activities.

The Tax Court’s decision in Canadian Legal Information Institute v The Queen, 2020 TCC 56, supports the proposition that online or virtual services may constitute taxable supplies where supplied for consideration. Although the case was not about online creators, it confirms that digital or platform-based activity should not be assumed to fall outside the GST/HST regime merely because the service is delivered.

Timing is important. The Excise Tax Act contains specific small-supplier rules for determining when a person ceases to be a small supplier. If the threshold is exceeded, registration may be required within the statutory deadline, and GST/HST may become collectible from the relevant effective date. For OnlyFans and other online creators, the practical risk is significant. GST/HST may not have been separately collected from subscribers or customers.

If the creator was required to collect GST/HST but failed to do so, the CRA may still assess the tax, plus interest and penalties. In that situation, the creator may effectively have to pay the GST/HST out of amounts already received.

Creators should also consider whether their supplies involve non-resident customers, platform-specific rules, or digital-economy platform obligations. Canada has specific GST/HST rules for digital-economy businesses and distribution platform operators. These rules can be complex, and the correct GST/HST treatment may depend on the platform arrangement, customer location, and nature of the supply. A creator earning significant online income should obtain advice from a top Canadian tax lawyer before assuming the platform has handled all GST/HST obligations.

What If Platform Income Is Earned in Crypto?

Income does not become tax-free because a creator is paid in cryptocurrency such as bitcoin, ETH, TAO or another crypto-asset instead of dollars, and has crypto tax reporting requirements. The same basic Income Tax Act analysis should be applied first: if the content activity is a business, subsection 9(1) taxes the profit from that business; paragraph 3(a) requires income from sources inside or outside Canada, including business and property income, to be included in computing income.

In practical terms, a creator who receives crypto for online services should generally record the crypto’s fair market value in Canadian dollars when it is received or becomes receivable, and include that amount in business revenue. Subject to the Income Tax Act’s functional-currency rules, subsection 261(2) generally requires Canadian tax results to be determined in Canadian currency.

Furthermore, a later sale, trade, spending, or exchange of the crypto will create a separate tax event, resulting in business income or loss, or a capital gain or loss, depending on whether the crypto is held as business inventory or capital property. Creators should therefore keep detailed records, including the date and time received, the type and quantity of crypto, wallet or exchange records, the Canadian-dollar value, and any later disposition.

Four Pro Tax Tips: Practical Guidance for OnlyFans and Online Content Creators

Report gross platform income, not just bank deposits. Creators should review platform statements and payment records before filing. Fees and processing charges may be deductible, but gross revenue should still be reported. Track GST/HST early. The $30,000 small-supplier threshold can be crossed quickly. Once exceeded, registration, collection, remittance, and input-tax-credit issues should be addressed promptly. Keep detailed records. Retain payout reports, receipts, invoices, platform statements, bank statements, and GST/HST records to support income and deductions. Get advice before correcting past issues. If prior platform income was unreported or GST/HST registration was missed, speak with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before contacting the CRA. The Voluntary Disclosures Program may offer relief in appropriate cases, with more detailed information available here. Track crypto payments carefully. If creators receive crypto payments, they should record the Canadian-dollar fair market value of the crypto at the time it is received or becomes receivable. They should also track any later sale, exchange, transfer, or spending of that crypto, since a later disposition may create a separate tax consequence.

FAQ: Key Questions About OnlyFans Income and Canadian Tax

Does a Canadian creator have to report OnlyFans income if the platform is foreign?

Yes. Canadian residents are generally taxable in Canada on their worldwide income. Accordingly, a Canadian-resident influencer must report income earned from social media platforms, whether the income is sourced in Canada or abroad.

Are tips, gifts, donations, and free products taxable?

They usually will be. Tips, gifts, donations, free trips, referral income, subscriptions, sponsorships, and other cash or non-cash benefits are generally taxable. The tax treatment depends on the facts, so creators should not assume something is tax-free merely because it is labelled a gift, donation, or free product.

Can creators deduct clothing, makeup, fitness, travel, or home expenses?

Only where the expense is reasonable, business-related, and properly supported. Personal expenses are not deductible. If an expense has both personal and business elements, only the reasonable business portion should be claimed.

Do creators need to register for GST/HST?

A creator may need to register if taxable supplies exceed the $30,000 small-supplier threshold over the relevant period. GST/HST should be considered separately from income tax. Reporting income on a T1 return does not automatically satisfy GST/HST obligations.

What if a creator did not report OnlyFans income in prior years?

The creator should seek advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before amending returns or contacting the CRA. Unreported income, missed GST/HST registration, late filings, and unsupported expenses can trigger interest, penalties, and CRA audit risk. In some cases, a voluntary disclosure may also be worth considering.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.