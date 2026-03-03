Talukdar v. The King – When Credible Oral Evidence, Not Perfect Records, Determines Entitlement To The GST/HST Rebate For New Housing

Introduction – Intention, Occupancy, and Why Credibility Can Decide a New Housing Rebate Appeal

In Talukdar v. The King, 2026 TCC 28, the Tax Court of Canada examined whether an individual purchaser was entitled to the GST New Housing Rebate under subsection 254(2) of the Excise Tax Act after purchasing and subsequently selling a newly built condominium unit. While the appeal addressed two common statutory requirements—intention to use the property as a primary residence under paragraph 254(2)(b) and first occupancy under paragraph 254(2)(g)—the case ultimately focused on a practical and often overlooked issue in rebate disputes: how courts determine intention and occupancy when documentary records are incomplete or imperfect.

The CRA refused the rebate because the taxpayer did not genuinely intend to use the condominium as a primary residence at the time of purchase and was not the first individual to occupy the unit after substantial completion. Supporting this, the CRA pointed out the lack of common residential documents, such as address changes with government agencies, utility bills, parking records, and third-party testimony. From the CRA's view, these missing pieces of evidence weakened both the claim of intention and actual occupancy.

The Court, however, approached the dispute differently. Instead of treating missing documentation as decisive, it emphasized the coherence, plausibility, and internal consistency of the taxpayer's oral testimony when considered alongside the surrounding factual circumstances. Once the Court found the taxpayer's testimony credible and his explanation for the family's living arrangements reasonable, the legal analysis was largely settled. The Court determined that both the intention requirement in paragraph 254(2)(b) and the occupancy requirement in paragraph 254(2)(g) were met, despite the lack of a paper trail that the CRA would normally expect.

The decision illustrates an important and highly practical lesson in GST/HST New Housing Rebate disputes. While documentary evidence is often helpful and sometimes decisive, entitlement does not automatically fail simply because records are incomplete. Where the statutory test turns on intention and use, courts may place significant weight on credible oral testimony supported by the overall factual narrative. For taxpayers and advisors, Talukdar underscores that New Housing Rebate appeals are not won or lost solely on checklists of documents, and that early guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can be critical in framing evidence and credibility before a dispute escalates into litigation.

What is the new housing rebate?

The new housing rebate is available to individuals who purchase a new home or condo from a builder, or who hire a builder to construct a new house. It allows individuals to recover part of the HST paid, but the home must be used by the individual or the individual's relation as a primary place of residence. Note that the rebate is not available if the individual co-owns the housing with someone who is not an individual. Additionally, neither a corporation nor a partnership can claim this rebate.

Requirements to claim the new housing rebate

Subsection 254(2) of the Excise Tax Act sets out the requirements for an individual to claim the new housing rebate:

A builder made a taxable supply by way of the sale of a residential complex or unit to a particular individual,

The individual who is acquiring the residential complex or unit for use as the primary place of residence at the time the individual assumes liability under the agreement of purchase and sale,

The purchase price for the residential complex or unit is less than $450,000 before tax,

The particular individual has paid all of the tax under Division II payable in respect of the supply of the complex or unit,

Ownership of the complex or unit is transferred to the particular individual after the construction or substantial renovation thereof is substantially completed,

After the construction or substantial renovation is substantially completed and before possession of the complex or unit is given to the particular individual, it was not occupied by anyone other than the individual or a relation of the individual,

The first individual to occupy the complex or unit must be the particular individual or a relation of the particular individual.

In summary, the purchase must meet the following conditions to be eligible for the new housing rebate:

He or she intended to use the property as either his primary residence or the primary residence of a relation of that individual at the time of purchase, No one can reside in the property between when the property is substantially completed and when the particular individual possesses the property, and The first individual to occupy the property must be the particular individual or a relation of that individual.

Purchase, Occupancy, and Subsequent Sale of the Condominium Unit

The appeal stems from the purchase of a newly built residential condo unit in Scarborough, Ontario. On July 17, 2018, Mr. Talukdar and his wife signed an agreement of purchase and sale with the builder for the unit at a price of about $298,812. Title to the property was transferred to the couple on January 10, 2019. Soon after, Mr. Talukdar applied for the GST/HST New Housing Rebate, which the builder credited at the time of closing.

When the agreement of purchase and sale was signed, Mr. Talukdar and his family were living with his mother-in-law at her house on Regent Street in Toronto. Mr. Talukdar testified that he was a first-time home buyer, an immigrant to Canada, and worked as a restaurant server. He also explained that he had suffered a serious heart attack in 2017, which made him reevaluate his priorities and inspired him to find a stable and independent home for his family. Through a non-profit organization that helps first-time buyers, he was able to get financing support on the condition that he would not rent out the property.

Following the completion of construction, Mr. Talukdar testified that he and his family moved into the condominium unit in January 2019, making it their main residence. He explained that he did not hire a professional moving company; instead, he moved the family's belongings with the help of a friend. During their time there, his wife worked at a school closer to the condo, while the children continued attending their usual school near the Regent Street property, with childcare provided by their grandmother. According to Mr. Talukdar, the family mainly stayed at the condominium, although the children occasionally spent the night at their grandmother's place.

A main practical issue during this period was the lack of parking associated with the condominium. Mr. Talukdar testified that he was unable to secure nearby parking despite efforts, leading to repeated parking problems that disrupted the family's daily routine. After about thirteen months of occupancy, the property was listed for sale in February 2020 and was eventually sold to a third party in May 2020 for approximately $440,000.

Following the sale, the family did not return to the Regent Street residence. Instead, they temporarily moved in with Mr. Talukdar's brother-in-law in Brampton before later purchasing another home. The CRA subsequently reassessed the rebate, denying entitlement on the basis that the property was not acquired for use as a primary residence and that the taxpayer was not the first individual to occupy the unit after substantial completion. These factual circumstances formed the basis for the Court's analysis of intention, occupancy, and credibility under subsection 254(2) of the Excise Tax Act.

What Did the Court Decide? – Intention and Occupancy Prevail Over Missing Documentation

In Talukdar v. The King, the Tax Court of Canada allowed the taxpayer's appeal and concluded that Mr. Talukdar was entitled to the GST/HST New Housing Rebate under subsection 254(2) of the Excise Tax Act. The Court found that both statutory requirements in dispute—intention to acquire the unit as a primary place of residence under paragraph 254(2)(b) and first occupancy after substantial completion under paragraph 254(2)(g)—were satisfied on a balance of probabilities.

The CRA's case rested heavily on evidentiary gaps. It argued that the absence of address changes with government agencies, limited utility bills, lack of moving invoices, and the continuation of the children's schooling near the former residence undermined the taxpayer's claim that the condominium was acquired and used as a primary residence. In the CRA's view, these missing documents prevented the taxpayer from discharging his burden of proof.

The Court rejected that approach and emphasized that paragraph 254(2)(b) is fundamentally an intention test assessed at the time the agreement of purchase and sale is entered into, and that intention must be evaluated using both subjective testimony and objective surrounding circumstances. While documentary evidence can be helpful, the Court made clear that it is not legally determinative. The proper inquiry is whether the taxpayer's evidence, taken as a whole, is credible and coherent.

On the facts, the Court accepted Mr. Talukdar's explanation that his purchase decision was driven by personal and family considerations, including his status as a first-time home buyer, financial constraints, and a significant health event that prompted a desire to secure stable housing for his family. The Court found no evidence of real estate speculation, leasing activity, or vacant holding of the property. The roughly thirteen-month period between acquisition and sale was inconsistent with an inference that the unit was never intended to be occupied.

Regarding paragraph 254(2)(g), the Court accepted the taxpayer's testimony that he and his family were the first occupants of the unit after substantial completion and that they lived there regularly until the property was sold. Importantly, the Court declined to draw an adverse inference from the taxpayer's inability to provide utility bills or parking records from several years earlier, noting that such documents were not clearly necessary to establish rebate entitlement and that their absence was reasonable given the passage of time and multiple moves afterward.

Ultimately, the decision depended on credibility, not checklists. Justice Bodie explicitly found Mr. Talukdar to be a credible and trustworthy witness, and stated that his oral testimony—supported by the overall factual narrative—was enough to disprove the CRA's assumptions. Consequently, the assessment was sent back for reconsideration and reassessment because the rebate was properly available.

Pro Tax Tips – Why Intention Still Matters in GST/HST New Housing Rebate Cases

The decision in Talukdar v. The King highlights a critical distinction in GST/HST jurisprudence that is sometimes overlooked in practice: intention remains central in New Housing Rebate cases, even though it often plays a diminished role in GST self-supply disputes. Understanding why intention matters—and when it does not—can be decisive for taxpayers facing CRA reassessments.

Courts have consistently interpreted the phrase "for use" as importing a purpose or intention requirement. As a result, the CRA cannot deny a rebate simply because circumstances later change, the property is sold sooner than expected, or the taxpayer's documentation is imperfect. What matters is whether, viewed objectively, the taxpayer's stated intention at the time of purchase is credible and supported by the surrounding facts.

Talukdar illustrates this point clearly. The CRA focused heavily on what was missing—address changes, utility bills, parking records, and third-party corroboration. The Tax Court, however, asked a different question: Does the overall factual narrative support the taxpayer's claimed intention? Once the Court accepted the taxpayer's explanation for why the property was purchased and how it was used, the absence of ideal records did not defeat the claim. Intention was assessed holistically, not mechanically.

This is where New Housing Rebate cases diverge sharply from self-supply cases like Caddell. In self-supply disputes, intention often fades into the background once builder status, first occupancy, and the inapplicability of the personal-use exception are established. At that point, the real battleground is fair market value. In contrast, rebate cases live or die on intention and actual residential use, not on valuation methodology.

From a practical perspective, taxpayers should recognize that intention must be proven, not merely asserted—and the most reliable way to establish it is to maintain a contemporaneous documentary record. In many cases, keeping clear records (for example, address updates, utility and internet bills, insurance documents, moving records, parking arrangements, and other occupancy indicators) can prevent a New Housing Rebate dispute from escalating into a CRA audit and ultimately Tax Court litigation. While Talukdar confirms that credible oral evidence, internal consistency, and objective life circumstances can still be sufficient where records are incomplete, relying primarily on testimony is inherently riskier and often becomes necessary only after the file has already become contentious.

For taxpayers, this is precisely why consulting a top Canadian tax lawyer at an early stage is critical. Proper legal guidance can help frame the intention narrative correctly, identify evidentiary weaknesses before CRA scrutiny intensifies, and ensure that both documentary and testimonial evidence align with the statutory test in subsection 254(2). In GST/HST New Housing Rebate cases, intention is not a soft concept or an afterthought. It is a legal requirement, and when properly established, it can outweigh the absence of a perfect paper trail.

FAQ – Key Questions on the GST/HST New Housing Rebate and CRA Tax Reassessments

1. Does selling a newly purchased home shortly after closing automatically disqualify a taxpayer from the GST/HST New Housing Rebate?

No. Selling a property after purchase does not, by itself, disqualify a taxpayer from the GST/HST New Housing Rebate under subsection 254(2) of the Excise Tax Act. The critical question is whether, at the time the agreement of purchase and sale was entered into, the individual acquired the property for use as a primary place of residence, as required by paragraph 254(2)(b). Subsequent changes in circumstances, including an earlier-than-expected sale, do not defeat rebate entitlement if the original intention is credible and supported by the surrounding facts, as confirmed in Talukdar v. The King.

2. Can the CRA deny a New Housing Rebate solely because the taxpayer lacks utility bills or other typical proof of residence?

No. While documentary evidence such as utility bills, address changes, and moving records can be helpful, the absence of such documents is not determinative. Courts assess intention and occupancy holistically, considering oral testimony, credibility, and the overall factual narrative. As Talukdar demonstrates, credible and consistent testimony may be sufficient to establish both intention under paragraph 254(2)(b) and first occupancy under paragraph 254(2)(g), even where the documentary record is incomplete or imperfect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.