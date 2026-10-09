Energy Sector Momentum Drives Demand For Specialized Legal Services

Growing activity in Canada's energy and infrastructure sectors is driving demand for legal work, with law firms expanding their capabilities through strategic hiring and talent development. Torys' Calgary and Vancouver offices are responding to increased momentum across oil and gas, LNG, nuclear, critical minerals, and data centres by assessing client needs and building capacity in energy infrastructure.

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Growing activity in Canada’s energy and infrastructure sectors is driving demand for legal work, prompting law firms to expand their capabilities while navigating ongoing market uncertainty.

Managing parter of Torys’ Calgary office Scott Cochlan told DOB Energy that the firm has been very proactive when it comes to assessing client needs.

“We’re always thinking about how to best serve them as their needs evolve. We do this through dialogue with our clients and by analyzing the market. So, this includes new hires,” Scott said.

Partner Jeremy Barretto, who joined Torys in Calgary as part of the firm’s recent expansion in Western Canada, including the launch of its Vancouver office, also spoke with DOB Energy about the market forces driving demand for legal services.

“Energy infrastructure is driving the trend,” Jeremy said.

“There’s a lot of momentum in oil and gas, LNG, nuclear, critical minerals and data centres. It’s a really broad mix of demand for legal services.”

This momentum is supported by growing infrastructure activity, increasingly complex projects and renewed deal activity. Jeremy anticipates this trend will remain strong across multiple areas of the market.

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With activity building across the energy and infrastructure sectors, Scott noted that law firms across Canada are assessing evolving client demands and expanding teams to support clients.

“We don’t grow for growth’s sake at Torys,” Scott said.

“We’re strategic and intentional in our hiring. We are increasing our capacity in energy infrastructure at a time when the sector is central to Canada’s economic growth and competitiveness.”

To support evolving client needs, Torys is growing its capabilities through a mix of strategic hiring and long-term talent development.

“There’s obviously a focus on internal growth and development, and we have numerous programs and internal education programs for all those sorts of things, as well as just the experience of working on transactions and being mentored and those sorts of things,” Scott explained.

“So, definitely we build internally, but there are also times where you’re strategically looking at who might be a valued lateral addition to the firm.”

Scott also emphasized the importance of culture at Torys, noting that successful hires are chosen not only for their skills and experience, but also for how they fit within the firm’s culture.

You can read more about our Infrastructure, Energy and Resources work on our practice page.

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