Beneficial Ownership Transfers Now Taxable In Manitoba: What The New Rules Mean For Real Estate Deals

Manitoba has significantly revised its land transfer tax regime. With the passage of The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (Bill 53), which received Royal Assent on June 1, 2026, a transfer of the beneficial ownership of land will trigger a new tax even where legal title at the Land Titles Office does not change hands.

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Manitoba has significantly revised its land transfer tax regime. With the passage of The Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (Bill 53), which received Royal Assent on June 1, 2026, a transfer of the beneficial ownership of land will trigger a new tax even where legal title at the Land Titles Office does not change hands. The new tax applies to any acquisition or increase of a beneficial interest in Manitoba land that occurs on or after January 1, 2027.

Until now, Manitoba land transfer tax has been payable only when a transfer is registered against title. A transfer of beneficial ownership that left the registered owner unchanged was not subject to the tax. That will no longer be the case for transfers on or after January 1, 2027.

A transaction that moves beneficial ownership of Manitoba real property and is completed before January 1, 2027 remains subject to the current rule

What Is Changing

Under the current rules, Manitoba land transfer tax (LTT) is payable under Part III of The Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act when a transfer is registered against title at the Land Titles Office. If there is no registration, there is no LTT. In some circumstances, a property could be held by a nominee or bare trustee on title while beneficial ownership shifted between parties underneath. Because the registered owner never changed, no transfer was registered, and no LTT was payable. As of January 1, 2027, that is no longer the case.

The amendments add a new Part III.1 to The Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act, creating a standalone tax on transfers of beneficial interests in land (the "beneficial interest tax"). The operative rule is quite broad: a person who, by any means, acquires a beneficial interest in Manitoba land, or whose beneficial interest in Manitoba land is increased, must pay the tax.

The phrase “by any means” indicates that the tax is designed to apply regardless of the mechanism used to shift beneficial ownership, and regardless of whether anything is ever registered against title.

In circumstances where a transaction involves more than one transferee, the transferees are jointly and severally liable for the tax, subject to regulations. A transferee who pays more than its share can recover the balance from the others under the regulations.

Separately, where only a fractional interest is acquired or increased, the tax is prorated to that fraction of the whole.

How the Tax is Calculated

The beneficial interest tax is calculated to replicate the existing LTT. It uses the fair market value (FMV) of the land as a whole at the time of transfer, including all buildings and improvements, and applies the following formula:

Tax = 0.005 × (FMV − $30,000) + 0.005 × (FMV − $90,000) + 0.005 × (FMV − $150,000) + 0.005 × (FMV − $200,000)

Any line that produces a negative number is treated as nil. The result is the same graduated charge that applies to a registered transfer: nothing on the first $30,000, then rising through a top marginal rate of 2 percent above $200,000.

For instance, on a transfer of the full beneficial interest in land worth $500,000, the tax is $7,650, identical to the LTT that would apply if that same transfer were registered against title. The principle is that completing a transaction as a beneficial transfer no longer changes the tax outcome.

Exemptions and Carve-Outs

The amendments carve out several transfers from the beneficial interest tax, including:

A transfer registered against title within 30 days, where the LTT on that registration is paid. This prevents the same transaction from being taxed twice.

A transfer, assignment, or pledge of a beneficial interest given purely as security for a debt or loan, and the release of that security back to the debtor.

Certain leases, where the unexpired term does not exceed a period to be set by regulation.

Transfers that qualify under the existing land transfer tax exemptions in section 113, and certain transfers and leases under section 114, of the Act.

Further exemptions to be prescribed by regulation.

Reporting, Payment and Anti-Avoidance

The amendments introduce compliance obligations that do not exist today for beneficial transfers. A transferee must, within 30 days of acquiring or increasing a beneficial interest:

File a return describing the interest acquired, along with any information the Deputy Minister of Finance or an Assistant Deputy Minister of Finance (the “Director”) requires; and

File an affidavit setting out the FMV of the land as a whole, which may be sworn by the transferee, their solicitor, an accredited agent, or another person approved by the minister.

The tax itself is also due within 30 days. The security, certain-lease, and registered-transfer exemptions above relieve the filing and affidavit requirements, but most genuine beneficial transfers will now carry a hard 30-day clock for both reporting and payment.

The amendments also include a targeted anti-avoidance rule. If a transferee acquires or increases a beneficial interest through more than one transaction, and the Director's view is that one of the reasons for splitting the deal was to reduce the tax, the Director may assess the tax as if the interest had been acquired in a single transaction. The general anti-avoidance rule in the Act is extended to reach these multiple-transfer arrangements as well.

There are two relieving provisions worth being aware of. Tax is refundable where a court rescinds the agreement or the parties cannot meet its conditions and the interest goes back to the transferor. Further, a purchaser of land may be entitled to a refund of tax paid under this new regime if retail sales tax is also paid on the buildings or improvements being transferred.

Next Steps and Key Dates

The new tax applies only to transfers that occur on or after January 1, 2027. If you are planning a transaction that would move beneficial ownership of Manitoba real property and it can sensibly be completed before that date, doing so allows the transfer to proceed under the current rules. Transactions that close on or after January 1, 2027, will be subject to the new tax.

If you hold Manitoba land through a bare trust or nominee arrangement, it is worth reviewing those arrangements now, both to understand how the new tax would apply to any future transfer or restructuring and to prepare for the 30-day reporting and payment requirements. For transactions that will proceed after the new rules take effect, the tax is best factored into structuring and cost projections at an early stage. We can help you plan transactions to manage the new tax efficiently.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.