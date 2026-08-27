Lisa and Arturo will examine common leasing challenges, emerging trends and key considerations providing attendees with practical strategies they can apply in their day-to-day leasing matters.

WeirFoulds LLP has established itself as one of Canada’s premier regional law firms and has provided strategic, cost-effective and innovative legal advice to our clients since 1860. We partner with our clients to offer full access to our business acumen and insights in four broad areas of practice: (1) Corporate; (2) Litigation; (3) Property; and (4) Government.

Article Insights

WeirFoulds LLP are most popular: within Intellectual Property and Insurance topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries

Join our Commercial Leasing Lawyers, Lisa Borsook and Arturo Pugliese, for The Commercial Leasing Playbook, a three-part webinar series focused on the issues that matter most to landlords, tenants and real estate professionals. Lisa and Arturo will examine common leasing challenges, emerging trends and key considerations providing attendees with practical strategies they can apply in their day-to-day leasing matters.

RSVP to save your spot!

Lisa and Arturo will examine common leasing challenges, emerging trends and key considerations providing attendees with practical strategies they can apply in their day-to-day leasing matters.

Top 10 Tenant Requests

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. ET

Tenant requests can have a significant impact on risk allocation, operational flexibility and the overall value of a lease. This session will examine the provisions most frequently requested by tenants and explore how both landlords and tenants can approach these issues to achieve practical outcomes.

This program qualifies for 1 hour of substantive content by the LSO

Managing Defaults

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 | 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. ET

When a tenant default arises, understanding your rights, obligations and available remedies is critical. This session will provide practical guidance on navigating common default scenarios, with insights for both landlords and tenants on mitigating risk, preserving relationships and resolving disputes effectively.

This program qualifies for 1 hour of substantive content by the LSO

Specialty Leasing

Wednesday, November 25, 2026 | 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. ET

Certain leasing arrangements present unique legal, operational and commercial considerations that require a tailored approach. This session will explore key issues arising in restaurant, data centre, distribution, multi use and anchor tenant leasing, including use restrictions, operational requirements, branding considerations and specialized lease provisions that can significantly impact long-term success.

This program qualifies for 1 hour of substantive content by the LSO

RSVP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.