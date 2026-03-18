More Changes To Ontario's Conservation Authorities Act

The Ontario government continues to reshape the governance and structure of the province's conservation authorities.

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The Ontario government continues to reshape the governance and structure of the province's conservation authorities. On March 10, 2026, the government issued a Press Release announcing proposed legislative action to consolidate the province's current 36 independent conservation authorities into nine new regional conservation authorities, all of which will be overseen by a newly created provincial agency.

This insight will provide an update on the government's latest restructuring efforts. For more background on the changing roles of conservation authorities and on their consolidation, see our articles “Conservation Authorities: Where are they now?” and “Ontario's amalgamation of Conservation Authorities and creation of the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency.”

Bill 68: A new provincial agency is born

The government's latest announcement that the existing 36 individual conservation authorities will be consolidated into nine regional conservation authorities follows the creation of the new Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency (OPCA) through Bill 68, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2) (the Bill).

The Bill's amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act (the Act) included, among others, the creation of the OPCA on November 27, 2025. The objects of the OPCA are now enumerated in section 35.4 of the Act, and include for example:

Overseeing the governance of conservation authorities and their operations, including the programs and services they provide, to further the purposes of the Act. Overseeing the transition to a regional watershed-based framework for conservation authorities in Ontario. Promoting consistent policies, standards and fees for programs and services provided by authorities. Guiding and evaluating the strategic planning by authorities to ensure alignment with provincial objectives. Supporting the development and implementation of a standardized and centralized system for processing applications for permits issued by authorities.

The objects of the OPCA reflect the government's intention for the OPCA to “provide centralized leadership, efficient governance, strategic direction and oversight of all conservation authorities” which in turn will lead to reduced administrative duplication, the implementation of consistent processes and increased resources for front-line conservation.1

Proposal for nine regional conservation authorities and incoming legislation

While Bill 68 made its way through the legislature, the government initiated public consultations under ERO 025-1257 that took place between November 7 and December 22, 2025, on the proposed boundaries for the regional conservation authorities. While the government originally proposed seven regional authorities, it announced that it would proceed with nine “to accommodate areas with distinct geographies and development contexts, better balance differing priorities across rural, urban and northern areas and improve alignment with watersheds and with source protection regions.”2

The proposed boundaries can be found here. The government has indicated that it intends to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to amend the Act and, if passed, will establish a path for this consolidation. The government's goal in amalgamating conservation authorities is to help “avoid disruption to existing partnerships and agreements with municipalities, Indigenous communities, or others” because the “assets, liabilities and agreements of the predecessor [conservation authorities] would become those of the new regional [conservation authorities].”3

Transition period

According to Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (the Minister), the OPCA will be supported by an annual CA$3 million fund and will “lead a smooth, well‑supported transition, ensuring conservation authorities have the tools and resources they need… to deliver effective watershed management programs.”4

To ensure a smooth transition, the anticipated incoming legislation will, according to the government, amend the Act to require the OPCA to establish transition committees mandated to develop transition plans and require the new regional authorities to implement them. In addition, the Act will be amended to empower the Minister to make certain directives and issue restrictions on certain activities to facilitate consolidation, among other amendments.5

Conclusion

Structural changes of this scale inevitably raise complex legal, governance and operational questions. Dentons will continue to monitor these changes and provide updates, including with respect to any proposed legislation to be shared in the coming weeks.

Footnotes

1. Government of Ontario, “Ontario Creating New Conservation Authority Agency to Improve Service Delivery and Protect Communities”, online: <https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1006682/ontario-creating-new-conservation-authority-agency-to-improve-service-delivery-and-protect-communities>.

2. Environmental Registry of Ontario, ERO 025-1257, "Proposed boundaries for the regional consolidation of Ontario's conservation authorities", online: <https://ero.ontario.ca/notice/025-1257#effects-of-consultation>.

3. Ibid.

4. Government of Ontario, "Ontario Taking Next Steps to Improve Conservation Authorities", online: <https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1007134/ontario-taking-next-steps-to-improve-conservation-authorities>.

5. Supra note 2.

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