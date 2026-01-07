ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Property Division After Separation In Ontario: Married Vs. Common-Law (Video)

Devry Smith Frank LLP

Since 1964, Devry Smith Frank LLP – conveniently located in Whitby, Barrie and headquartered in the Don Mills area of Toronto, has been a trusted advisor and advocate for corporations, individuals, and small businesses. Our full-service Canadian law firm is comprised of over 175 dedicated legal and support staff, delivering personalised and transparent legal expertise in virtually every area of law.
Does your partner automatically get half of everything if you break up in Ontario? The answer depends on whether you were married or living together without marrying.
Does your partner automatically get half of everything if you break up in Ontario? The answer depends on whether you were married or living together without marrying. Ontario family law lawyer Leslie Haddock touches on how property is treated differently under the Family Law Act, why legal ownership matters for unmarried couples, and how domestic contracts such as marriage contracts and cohabitation agreements can play a role when a relationship ends.

In her family law practice, Leslie advises clients on a broad scope of family law matters, including parenting arrangements, decision-making responsibility, child and spousal support, and the division of property. She prepares domestic contracts such as cohabitation agreements and separation agreements and represents clients at various stages of the dispute resolution process, whether through negotiation, mediation, or court proceedings.

