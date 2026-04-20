When Equity Steps In: Relief From Forfeiture After A Missed Renewal Deadline

In 8750297 Canada Inc. v. Ambassador Realty Inc.1 , the Ontario Superior Court of Justice revisited a recurring and high-stakes issue in commercial leasing: whether a tenant that fails to strictly comply with a lease renewal deadline can nevertheless preserve its tenancy through equitable relief.

The Court answered that question in the affirmative, after a careful and fact-specific analysis that underscores both the continued primacy of contractual certainty and the narrow, but meaningful role of equity in commercial lease disputes. The decision provides important guidance for landlords, tenants, and commercial leasing lawyers on how renewal options, past practices, honest performance, and prejudice are assessed when relief from forfeiture is sought.

Background: A Longstanding Tenancy and a Missed Deadline The tenant, 8750297 Canada Inc., had operated a pizza restaurant at 1020 St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa since 2006. The lease had been renewed twice previously, in 2012 and 2017, and on both occasions the landlord had provided advance written reminders advising that the renewal notice deadline was approaching. In 2021, the lease was assigned and amended to extend the term to August 31, 2025, with an option to renew for an additional five-year term. The renewal option required written notice at least eight months prior to expiry, making the deadline December 31, 2024. The tenant did not deliver written notice by that date. The tenant principal later explained that he had been dealing with health issues during the relevant period and believed, based on prior experience, that a reminder would be provided as it had been in the past. On February 4, 2025, the landlord advised that the renewal right had been lost and that the premises would be required for another tenant. The tenant responded immediately, confirming its intention to renew and requesting the renewal agreement via DocuSign. When the landlord refused, the tenant commenced an application seeking relief from forfeiture under the Commercial Tenancies Act and the Courts of Justice Act.

The Legal Framework: The Rule and the Exception Ontario courts have long held that options to renew must be exercised strictly in accordance with the lease. Failure to comply with the conditions of renewal, such as the written notice requirement, typically results in the loss of the option. That said, pursuant to Section 20 of the Commercial Tenancies Act and Section 98 of the Courts of Justice Act, courts retain discretionary power to grant relief from forfeiture where enforcing strict compliance would be inequitable. In the renewal context, this discretion is exercised narrowly and only where the tenant demonstrates due diligence despite technical non-compliance. The analysis generally focuses on three interrelated considerations: Was the failure inadvertent or excusable? Did the tenant act promptly and in good faith once aware of the default? Would granting relief cause real prejudice to the landlord or third parties? Relief from forfeiture is not routine. It is an exceptional remedy, applied only where the equities strongly favour intervention.

What tipped the scales in favour of the Tenant to justify the relief of forfeiture?

Inadvertence and Good Faith Conduct Justice Doyle accepted that the tenant’s failure to provide timely notice was inadvertent, not strategic. The Court placed weight on evidence of the tenant principal’s illness, the tenant’s long-standing operation of the business, and the substantial investment made in the premises. Past Renewal Practices and Reasonable Expectations Importantly, the Court’s focus was not mere inadvertence, but whether the tenant had demonstrated due diligence despite missing the technical requirement. Once the tenant became aware of the missed deadline, it acted immediately and transparently. The Court noted that the tenant acted with “clean hands” and demonstrated a consistent intention to remain in possession. Although the lease was clear and the landlord had no contractual obligation to issue reminders, the Court considered the parties’ course of dealing. The landlord had provided renewal reminders on two prior occasions. That history did not amend the lease, nor did it create a waiver of strict compliance, but it was relevant to assessing whether the tenant’s expectation that a third reminder would be issued was reasonable in the equitable context. This aspect of the decision is particularly important for commercial landlords who maintain informal or courtesy practices around renewals. Honest Performance and Inconsistent Representations The Court also addressed the landlord’s conduct after the missed deadline. The landlord advised the tenant that the premises had already been leased to another party. In fact, the replacement lease was not executed until weeks after the tenant had asserted its intention to renew. The Court assessed this misrepresentation through the duty of honest performance. The inaccurate representation undermined the landlord’s equitable position once relief from forfeiture was engaged. Prejudice and the Balance of Hardship The landlord argued that relief would prejudice both itself and the incoming tenant. The Court found no persuasive evidence of material prejudice. By contrast, denying relief would have resulted in the tenant losing a long-established business location and significant sunk investment. On balance, the hardship to the tenant substantially outweighed any demonstrated prejudice to the landlord or third parties. Distinguishing Cases Where Relief Is Denied Justice Doyle distinguished this case from others where relief from forfeiture was refused, particularly cases involving sophisticated tenants who knowingly failed to comply, repeated defaults, or tactical delay. In this case, the tenant was not a sophisticated commercial tenant and did not deliberately ignore its notice obligations. The tenant’s conduct reflected diligence and good faith rather than indifference.