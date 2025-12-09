YIMBY: The Lesser-Known Movement For Social Acceptance

In a recent article published in Commercial Real Estate Magazine, Anthony Arquin and Agnès Pignoly, along with Louis-Benoît L'Italien-Bruneau (Paré+), delve into the YIMBY movement, the antithesis of NIMBY (Not in My Backyard). As an additional player in the debate on the social acceptability of real estate development, YIMBY advocates in favour of urban densification.

In this piece, the authors explore the origins of this relatively new citizen movement, its values and what it looks like in practice – particularly through examples of groups campaigning for housing construction and increased funding for social housing to combat the housing crisis and improve affordability.

Read the full article, in French, in Commercial Real Estate Magazine.

