3 February 2026

Understanding The Impact Of Ontario's Construction Act Changes (Video)

Effective January 1, 2026, updated amendments to Ontario's Construction Act will introduce significant changes to processes, operations, and timelines across the construction ecosystem. Join us as we explore the potential implications of these changes for your projects, with practical insights on:

  • Mandatory annual holdback release
  • New prompt payment obligations
  • Expanded adjudication pathways
  • Other key updates affecting your contracts, cash flow, and project delivery

