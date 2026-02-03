Understanding The Impact Of Ontario's Construction Act Changes (Video)

Effective January 1, 2026, updated amendments to Ontario's Construction Act will introduce significant changes to processes, operations, and timelines across the construction ecosystem.

Effective January 1, 2026, updated amendments to Ontario's Construction Act will introduce significant changes to processes, operations, and timelines across the construction ecosystem. Join us as we explore the potential implications of these changes for your projects, with practical insights on:

Mandatory annual holdback release

New prompt payment obligations

Expanded adjudication pathways

Other key updates affecting your contracts, cash flow, and project delivery

