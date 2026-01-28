WATCH – Enforcing And Defending Builders Liens: What Contractors And Owners Need To Know In Times Of Economic Uncertainty (Podcast)

On January 21, 2026, Clark Wilson LLP's Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement group hosted a complimentary webinar titled "Enforcing and Defending Builders Liens: What Contractors and Owners Need to Know in Times of Economic Uncertainty." Presented by our lawyers Carter Moe, Dan Melnick, and Kim Do, the session examined builders liens and the impact of British Columbia's new prompt payment regime, including key compliance requirements and enforcement considerations under the Builders Lien Act.

Topics Covered

Prompt Payment and Adjudication: Overview and key timelines Claim of Lien: What it is and why it matters Lienable Interest: Land that can and cannot be liened Quantum of Liens: Determining the lien amount Filing Deadlines: Key timelines and triggering events Holdback: Purpose and risks of non-retention Trust: Use of trust monies and compliance obligations Lien Enforcement: Steps to enforce a claim Discharge: How to remove liens from title Compliance: Understanding strict requirements under the Act

Watch:

Download:

Click HERE to download a copy of the presentation slides.

Listen:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.