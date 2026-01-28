ARTICLE
28 January 2026

WATCH – Enforcing And Defending Builders Liens: What Contractors And Owners Need To Know In Times Of Economic Uncertainty (Podcast)

On January 21, 2026, Clark Wilson LLP's Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement group hosted a complimentary webinar titled "Enforcing and Defending Builders Liens: What Contractors and Owners Need to Know in Times of Economic Uncertainty."
Carter Moe, Dan W. Melnick, and Kim Do
On January 21, 2026, Clark Wilson LLP's Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement group hosted a complimentary webinar titled "Enforcing and Defending Builders Liens: What Contractors and Owners Need to Know in Times of Economic Uncertainty." Presented by our lawyers Carter Moe, Dan Melnick, and Kim Do, the session examined builders liens and the impact of British Columbia's new prompt payment regime, including key compliance requirements and enforcement considerations under the Builders Lien Act.

Topics Covered

  1. Prompt Payment and Adjudication: Overview and key timelines
  2. Claim of Lien: What it is and why it matters
  3. Lienable Interest: Land that can and cannot be liened
  4. Quantum of Liens: Determining the lien amount
  5. Filing Deadlines: Key timelines and triggering events
  6. Holdback: Purpose and risks of non-retention
  7. Trust: Use of trust monies and compliance obligations
  8. Lien Enforcement: Steps to enforce a claim
  9. Discharge: How to remove liens from title
  10. Compliance: Understanding strict requirements under the Act

Watch:

Download:

Click HERE to download a copy of the presentation slides.

Listen:

[View Source]
Carter Moe
Dan W. Melnick
Kim Do
