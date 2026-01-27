ARTICLE
27 January 2026

27 January 2026

From Bids To Bricks Part 4 (Video)

Canada Real Estate and Construction
Nailed it! Tackling Construction Act amendments around prompt payment, adjudication and bonding

Join Aon and Gowling WLG for the final installment of our four-part series From Bids to Bricks: Legal and Insurance Essentials, designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate today's complex project landscape.

With new amendments to the Construction Act on the horizon, understanding prompt payment obligations and the adjudication process is essential. This on-demand webinar offers a practical, accessible walkthrough of both regimes, highlighting what participants need to know to stay compliant and avoid costly interruptions.

Topics that will be discussed include:

  • What constitutes a "proper invoice" under the Construction Act, including discussion of pending amendments and common pitfalls.
  • The statutory prompt payment cycle, outlining timelines and obligations for owners, contractors and subcontractors.
  • Permitted reasons for non-payment, how to issue a valid notice of non-payment, and the calculation of interest on delayed payments.
  • Demystifying bonds – performance, labour and material and bid bond basics, including a discussion of mandatory bonding requirements for public contracts under Act.
  • A walk-through of the adjudication timelines, presented with a process flowchart to clarify key steps and deadlines.
  • How adjudication is initiated, who may bring a dispute forward, and the types of issues suitable for adjudication.
  • Cost considerations, including filing fees, adjudicator fees and how parties can manage the financial impact.

This program is eligible for up to 1.25 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

Aon speaker

  • Kyle David, Senior Vice President, Aon

