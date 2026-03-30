Canadians Buying A U.S. Vacation Property: Should You Use A Trust?

Many Canadians dream of owning a vacation property in the United States, whether it is a condominium in Florida, a cottage in Vermont, or a ski chalet in Colorado, U.S. situs property represents both lifestyle and investment value.

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Many Canadians dream of owning a vacation property in the United States, whether it is a condominium in Florida, a cottage in Vermont, or a ski chalet in Colorado, U.S. situs property represents both lifestyle and investment value. However, the cross-border tax consequences of such ownership are substantial and, if poorly planned, can lead to significant and entirely avoidable costs.

A question that frequently arises is whether a Canadian citizen should hold U.S. real property personally or through a Canadian trust. The answer is nuanced and involves careful analysis of U.S. estate tax exposure, Canadian income tax rules, withholding obligations on disposition, the mechanics of a trust as a planning vehicle, and the practical realities of administering a cross-border estate.

This article discusses the tax consequences of holding U.S. vacation property both personally and through a Canadian inter vivos trust, examining the implications during the owner’s lifetime and on death. For the purposes of this article, it is assumed that the purchaser and all relevant family members are Canadian citizens and residents, and that the U.S. real property will not be rented.

Part I: The core issue – U.S. estate tax for Canadian owners

A. The U.S. estate tax regime

The United States imposes a federal estate tax on the transfer of property at death.

For U.S. citizens and U.S. domiciliaries, this tax applies to their worldwide estate.

For non-resident aliens (“NRAs”), a category that includes most Canadian citizens who do not live in the United States, the estate tax applies only to U.S. situs assets, which includes real property located in the United States.

As of 2026, the U.S. estate tax exemption for U.S. persons is USD $15 million per individual, indexed annually for inflation going forward. A Canadian citizen who dies owning a U.S. vacation home worth USD $500,000 therefore faces potential U.S. estate tax on virtually the entire value of the property, at graduated rates beginning at 18% and rising to 40%.

Treaty relief – helpful but limited

The Canada-United States Tax Convention (the “Treaty”) provides some relief. Under Article XXIX-B of the Treaty, Canadian residents who are not U.S. citizens may be entitled to a prorated share of the full U.S. unified credit. The credit is proportional to the ratio of the Canadian’s U.S. situs assets to their worldwide estate. For individuals with substantial Canadian assets, the prorated credit may provide only marginal relief, and additional planning to otherwise minimize U.S. estate tax exposure should be considered.

B. Canadian capital gains tax: The other half of the challenge

Canada does not have an estate tax. Instead, a deceased taxpayer is deemed to have disposed of all capital property immediately before death at fair market value. This deemed disposition triggers capital gains tax on any accrued gains on U.S. property.

For 2026, the capital gains inclusion rate for individuals is confirmed at 50%, meaning that half of the capital gain is included in income and taxed at the individual’s marginal rates.

The interaction between U.S. estate tax and Canadian capital gains tax on death is mitigated by the foreign tax credit regime and the Treaty; however, double taxation is a genuine risk and requires careful planning.

Part II: Personal ownership – analysis, pros and cons

A. Tax considerations during life

When a Canadian resident sells U.S. real property, the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act (“FIRPTA”) requires a withholding of 15% of the gross sale price at closing as a prepayment against tax. This is a withholding only, not a final tax, as the actual liability is based on the capital gain realized, and a U.S. tax return must be filed to reconcile and claim any refund. The gain is also reportable in Canada, with a foreign tax credit available for U.S. taxes paid. Currency fluctuations can create additional Canadian tax complications, as the adjusted cost base and proceeds are converted into Canadian dollars at different exchange rates.

Personal Use

There are no Canadian income tax consequences arising solely from personal use of the property. The property is treated as a capital asset, and gains are realized only on a sale or on the deemed disposition at death.

B. On death: Tax considerations of personal Ownership

Death is where personal ownership of U.S. real property creates its most significant tax exposure for Canadians.

U.S. Estate Tax: The fair market value of the property at death is included in the deceased’s U.S. taxable estate. Subject to the relative value of the property, the deceased’s worldwide estate, and the Treaty proration rules, estate tax may apply at rates of up to 40% of the value exceeding the available unified credit. 1

The fair market value of the property at death is included in the deceased’s U.S. taxable estate. Subject to the relative value of the property, the deceased’s worldwide estate, and the Treaty proration rules, estate tax may apply at rates of up to 40% of the value exceeding the available unified credit. Canadian Deemed Disposition: A capital gain is triggered on the full accrued appreciation in the property. The resulting Canadian tax is calculated on the Canadian dollar equivalent of the gain, often creating additional complexity due to foreign exchange conversion rules. 2

A capital gain is triggered on the full accrued appreciation in the property. The resulting Canadian tax is calculated on the Canadian dollar equivalent of the gain, often creating additional complexity due to foreign exchange conversion rules. Ancillary U.S. Probate: U.S. real property owned personally requires probate proceedings in the state where the property is located, likely in addition to obtaining probate in Ontario. Probate proceedings can be expensive, time-consuming, and public.

U.S. real property owned personally requires probate proceedings in the state where the property is located, likely in addition to obtaining probate in Ontario. Probate proceedings can be expensive, time-consuming, and public. FIRPTA Withholding on Subsequent Sale by Estate: If the estate or beneficiaries sell the property after death, FIRPTA withholding will apply to that sale as well, requiring an additional U.S. tax filing.

Part III: The Canadian inter-vivos trust – structure and mechanics

A. What is a Canadian inter vivos trust?

A Canadian inter-vivos trust is a trust settled during the lifetime of the settlor. It is treated as a separate legal entity for income tax purposes under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “ITA”). The settlor, typically one spouse, transfers property (e.g., the funds required to purchase the real property) to a trustee, often the other spouse, who then purchases and holds the U.S. real property for the benefit of designated beneficiaries, typically the other spouse and children.

For the purposes of this analysis, the focus is on a discretionary family trust: one in which the trustee has discretion over the allocation of income and capital among a class of beneficiaries, typically the settlor’s spouse, children, and other family members. To preserve U.S. estate tax protection, the settlor must not retain a beneficial interest in the property or a general power of appointment.3

B. Why consider a trust for U.S. property?

The primary motivation for holding U.S. vacation property in a Canadian trust is to avoid or significantly mitigate U.S. estate tax. Property held in a properly structured trust should not be included in a deceased beneficiary’s U.S. taxable estate; however, this outcome is not automatic. The analysis turns on the nature of the trust, the extent of any retained rights, and whether the deceased held a general power of appointment or retained interest.

Part IV: Tax considerations of trust ownership during life

A. Transfer of property to the trust

The transfer of existing U.S. real property to a Canadian trust constitutes a disposition for Canadian income tax purposes. Under subsection 69(1) of the ITA, a transfer to a trust (other than to certain permitted trusts, such as a qualified spousal or alter ego trust) is deemed to occur at fair market value. Any accrued capital gain at the time of transfer is therefore immediately triggered and subject to Canadian capital gains tax at the 50% inclusion rate. This upfront cost is a significant planning consideration and must be carefully modelled before proceeding with a trust structure. The trust’s cost base is then reset to the fair market value at the time of transfer, such that only post-transfer appreciation will attract further Canadian tax.

Where the property is newly acquired (i.e., purchased directly in the name of the trust from the outset), no immediate capital gain arises on acquisition. This is generally the preferred approach, as establishing the trust before purchase avoids tiggering an upfront gain.

There is no U.S. income tax consequence to the transfer of property to a Canadian trust where no sale occurs. FIRPTA withholding does not apply to a contribution to a trust; however, appropriate U.S. informational returns should be filed, and the transfer should be structured carefully to avoid triggering any deemed sale under U.S. tax rules.

B. The 21-Year deemed disposition rule

One of the most significant costs of using a Canadian inter vivos trust is the 21-year deemed disposition rule under subsection 104(4) of the ITA. On every 21st anniversary of the creation of the trust, the trust is deemed to have disposed of all its capital property at fair market value and to have reacquired it at the same value. Any accrued capital gains are realized and subject to Canadian income tax at that time, even if no actual sale has occurred.

For U.S. vacation property held in a trust over decades, this can result in a significant tax event. Careful planning is required, including strategies such as distributing the property to beneficiaries before the 21-year anniversary (which itself has tax and FIRPTA implications).

C. The control and retention problem

If the settlor retains sufficient control over the trust or its assets – for example, by acting as sole trustee with full discretion or by retaining any beneficial interest in the property – the CRA may challenge the trust, and a U.S. court may determine that the settlor held a retained interest causing inclusion in the U.S. estate. If this occurs, the entire purpose of the trust structure is defeated. This is not a structure that should be established without experienced counsel.

Part V: Tax considerations of trust ownership on death

A. U.S. estate tax: The core benefit

If the trust is properly structured as irrevocable, with no retained interest and no general power of appointment in favour of the deceased, the IRS will generally not include the trust property in the deceased’s U.S. taxable estate. This is the primary advantage of the trust structure and can represent significant savings for a Canadian with a large worldwide estate and valuable U.S. property.

The trust continues to exist after the death of the original settlor or beneficiary. The property does not need to be sold to pay estate tax, and it can continue to be used and enjoyed by surviving family members who are designated beneficiaries, subject to the terms of the trust deed.

B. Canadian tax on death of a beneficiary

Unlike personal ownership, where the deemed disposition on death arises automatically under the ITA, the trust is not deemed to dispose of its U.S. property on the death of a beneficiary. The 21-year rule, rather than the death of any particular individual, triggers the deemed disposition in the trust. This can defer Canadian capital gains tax for an extended period beyond the death of the original owner.

However, if the trust deed provides that a beneficiary’s capital interest vests absolutely or is paid out on death, that distribution may itself trigger a disposition of trust property. Trust drafting must anticipate and address this risk explicitly.

C. No ancillary probate

Because the property is held by the trust and not by the deceased personally, there is no need for probate proceedings in the U.S. state of situs. This alone can justify the cost and complexity of the trust structure for properties of significant value.

D. Transition and wind-up

The trust may continue after the death of the original settlor or beneficiary, subject to the rules against perpetuities and the 21-year rule. Family members can continue to use the property as beneficiaries. Alternatively, the trust may be wound up, with the property distributed to beneficiaries in kind or sold and the proceeds distributed, with FIRPTA withholding applying to any sale by the trust.

Conclusion: choosing between personal and trust ownership

The choice between personal ownership and trust ownership of U.S. vacation property is one of the most consequential decisions a Canadian client can make, and it cannot be reversed without tax cost once a property has been acquired and has appreciated.

Personal ownership may be more suitable where:

the client’s worldwide estate is modest enough that the prorated Treaty exemption is expected to fully or largely shelter the U.S. property from estate tax;

the property is likely to be sold within a relatively short time horizon, rather than held by the family for multiple generations; or

the client prioritizes simplicity and direct control over the property and is less concerned about U.S. probate or cross‑border disclosure.

Trust ownership may be more attractive where:

the client has a larger worldwide estate and expects meaningful U.S. estate tax exposure, even after Treaty relief;

the property is intended to remain in the family over the long term, potentially across generations; or

avoiding ancillary U.S. probate and providing a structured, long‑term ownership vehicle for the family are key goals.

Ideally, the trust should be created before the U.S. property is purchased so that the trust takes title directly, thereby avoiding an immediate Canadian capital gains realization and simplifying the ownership structure.

Given the complexity and the significant financial stakes, any Canadian contemplating U.S. vacation property ownership is strongly advised to seek coordinated advice from qualified Ontario estates counsel and a U.S. tax attorney before taking title.

Footnotes

1 Note, this article assumes a single purchaser. If U.S. real property is owned, for example, by Canadian spouses as joint tenants with a right of survivorship, one benefit is the avoidance of U.S. probate on the death of the first spouse. However, there is a potential for double taxation. The likelihood of double taxation arising from the differing treatment of such capital gain as between the Canadian and U.S. tax systems is primarily a function of the relative contributions each spouse made to the purchase of U.S. property. Where spouses do not contribute equally, consideration should be given to whether a single purchaser is preferred.

2 A Canadian foreign tax credit will be available for U.S. estate tax paid on the US property; however, this credit will only be permitted for Canadian federal tax purposes. Provinces and territories generally do not allow a foreign tax credit for U.S. estate tax paid, and, as a result, double taxation may result.

3 Any individual acting as both trustee and beneficiary cannot have complete discretion to making distributions to themselves; instead, such discretion must be limited to the HEMS (health, education, maintenance, and support) standard. In these circumstances, the trust should allow for the appointment of an independent trustee with full discretion over distributions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.