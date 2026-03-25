From The Breach To The Bottom Line: Ontario Court Assesses Consequential Damages Flowing From Premature Departure Of Anchor Tenant

Overview

In Vista Sudbury Hotels Inc. v. The Oshawa Group Limited., 2026 ONSC 313 (as updated by 2026 ONSC 1289) ("Damages Decision"), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice assessed damages and pre-judgment interest following the early permanent closure of an anchor tenant (Zellers) in a downtown Sudbury shopping mall. Liability had already been determined in principle (Zellers was found to have breached the lease) and direct damages from unpaid rent or property damage were not at issue; the Court's only task was to assess the extent of the consequential damages flowing from the premature closure. Of the more than $12 million claimed in damages, the Court awarded $580,600.63 in damages, and $352,973.37 in pre-judgment interest. Costs are yet to be determined.

The Court assessed damages on an issue-by-issue basis, each on its own merits, and considered both the connection to the breach, and the loss actually attributable to the breach. For businesses dealing with an actual or potential lease default (either as a landlord or tenant), this decision provides useful guidance on how courts determine actual damages flowing from a default, in particular in the context of a significant retail tenant.

Background

The Plaintiffs, Vista Sudbury Hotel Inc. and Vista Sudbury Complex Inc. ("Vista"), own and operate a large downtown Sudbury shopping mall that had historically depended on anchor tenants. In the spring of 2004, Zellers closed its store in the mall 321 days before the end of its lease term, and was the principal anchor tenant at the time of its closing.

Vista and Zellers have been in litigation over Zellers' closure since before Zellers actually closed, more than 20 years ago. In Vista Sudbury Hotel Inc. v. Oshawa Group Ltd., 2004 CanLII 14260 (ON SC), the Court rejected Vista's application for a mandatory injunction requiring Zellers to continue operating in the mall after it informed Vista that it would be closing. In 2007, the Court dismissed the action against certain defendants, which did not include Zellers (2007 CanLII 30291 (ON SC). Vista's claims against Zellers were initially dismissed in a 2018 judgment (2018 ONSC 1164), however that decision was overturned by the Court of Appeal for Ontario, which found that Zellers had breached the lease, and remitted the matter to the Superior Court of Justice to assess damages (2018 ONCA 1075), which was the issue before the Court in the Damages Decision.

Despite closing, Zellers continued paying rent and maintenance costs through the balance of the lease. Vista's damages claim therefore focused on consequential losses attributable to Zellers "going dark", for example concessions it had to make to new tenants that would not otherwise be made, lost economic momentum, and losses attributable to the loss of other leases that Vista claimed were ended because of Zellers' closure.

The Court's findings

Vista advanced a consequential damages claim totaling $12,070,866.49 (inclusive of GST) across multiple heads of loss. The Court ultimately awarded $580,600.63, dismissing the balance of Vista's claims. Paragraph references below are to the 2026 ONSC 313 decision, except as noted.

Inducement-related losses for new department store tenant (paragraphs 60-86, as updated by the supplementary reasons set out in 2026 ONSC 1289). The Plaintiff claimed $4,048,351.46 in disadvantageous concessions to a new department store tenant because of its desperate situation, which was known to prospective tenants. The Court agreed "reasonable inducements to a prospective tenant filling a sudden, unexpected vacancy due to a breach are a type of damage that would have arisen fairly, reasonably, and naturally from such a breach" (para 80), and found that some, but not all, of the inducements Vista claimed, were on a balance of probabilities, attributable to the breach. The Court awarded $308,064.12 on this basis.

Cinema tenant retention concessions (paragraphs 104-120). In a similar argument to that for claiming losses for having to induce a new department store tenant, Vista claimed $285,911.03 for concessions it would not otherwise have made when it renegotiated a term sheet with its incoming cinema tenant. The Court found that Vista had agreed to pay to replace an HVAC system, which it would not have paid for if not for the breach (awarding damages of $211,967.00), but was not inclined to award damages for a rent-free period, which it found it was always part of that lease.

Existing tenant termination shortly after breach (paragraphs 121-138). Vista claimed $505,498.24 for losses arising from a retail tenant terminating its lease shortly after Zellers' closure announcement, including the loss of a negotiated rent increase, vacancy-related rent loss, and reconfiguration costs incurred to secure a replacement tenant (and convert the space to a different use). The Court accepted that the tenant's termination was causally connected to the breach, but took a narrow view of what was actually recoverable on the evidence. It awarded $26,000 in lost rent for a defined vacancy period, calculated at the prior rent rate, and declined to award the balance of the claim, including amounts tied to an unsigned draft lease and costs that were better characterized as part of securing a replacement tenant rather than losses fairly attributable to the breach.

Tenant distress / abatement rather than full "failure" theory (paragraphs 139-154). Vista claimed $1,889,719.60 arising from a fitness tenant's difficulties following Zellers' closure, including arrears, vacancy loss, and long-term rent differential on replacement. The Court was not persuaded that the tenant's failure (or the claimed long-run losses) was caused by the breach. The Court found the tenant was effectively "doomed to failure" due to its business model and unsustainable lease terms, and that the breach did not cause the broader losses claimed. However, it did accept that Vista had granted a period of rent abatement in response to the breach, and that this was a compensable consequence of the breach on the evidence before it. The Court awarded $31,438.95, representing five months of rent-abatement, and dismissed the remainder of this head of loss.

Tenant closures: limited recovery and temporal limits (paragraphs 155-191). Vista sought damages for losses associated with mostly smaller tenant closures it claimed were attributable to the breach. The Court's treatment of these claims illustrates two recurring points in the reasons: first, where the causal theory depends on third-party decisions, the Court looked for concrete proof beyond general assertions; and second, the Court was attentive to the fact that Zellers would have left at the expiry of the lease in any event, which limited losses beyond the "dark period". The Court awarded $3,020.35 for one tenant's premature departure, representing arrears plus one additional month of rent to the end of the dark period (paragraphs 167-176) and $110.21 for another tenant's departure (paragraphs 177-183), considering it connected to the first tenant because both businesses were owned by the same individual. Another, unrelated, tenant departed the mall well after the lease, and even after Zellers' lease would have expired in any event. The Court had no evidence from that particular tenant, and was not prepared to award any damages based on its departure. Another, larger, tenant had a clause in its lease that allowed it to terminate early in the event of not hitting a particular revenue target. It missed that target and closed early pursuant to its lease. The Court recognized other challenges facing that tenant, and concluded that tying its early departure to the breach was mere speculation. Vista had claimed $895,308.60 for that loss, but the Court was not inclined to award any damages.

Renovation and "mitigation" spending: planned evolution, not breach loss (paragraphs 87-103). Vista claimed $2,795,824.21 in costs it characterized as mitigation and emergency work undertaken to stabilize the mall after Zellers went dark. The Court rejected this head of loss entirely, finding the renovations were largely part of Vista's pre-existing plans and ongoing strategy for the mall, and therefore not losses it could attribute to the breach. In other words, the Court drew a firm line between compensable mitigation expenses flowing from the breach and non-compensable capital improvements or planned redevelopment that would have happened in any event.

Lost momentum / prospective tenant theory rejected as speculative (paragraphs 192-207). Vista claimed $1,586,063 for lost rent from prospective tenants, grounded in the theory that the Zellers' premature closure dampened the mall's leasing momentum and deterred new tenants. The Court rejected this head of loss, finding the evidence did not establish the loss of more than a "mere chance" and that the damages modelling relied on assumptions that did not adequately account for intervening factors, including the impending lease expiry and how prospective tenants would likely have priced or protected against that risk.

Percentage rent claim rejected on the evidence (paragraphs 208-213). Finally, Vista claimed $20,573.21 in lost percentage rent tied to alleged traffic and sales declines following Zellers' closure. The Court did not accept that the claim was proven on the evidence, and found the records actually showed percentage rent slightly increased following the breach. As such, damages were not proven and this head of loss was dismissed.

What carried the day (and what did not)

1. Clean before-and-after records matter

Vista was in its strongest position where contemporaneous documents showed exactly what changed after the breach. The Court did not rely on narrative alone; it looked for concrete evidence that a particular concession, cost, or shift in bargaining position arose in the post-breach period. That did not mean Vista could only succeed with a perfect documentary record for every head of loss. The Court was prepared to assess the evidence category-by-category and draw reasonable inferences where appropriate. However, where a particular claim depended on proving that something changed because of the breach (for example, that a concession became necessary, a cost was incurred, or Vista's bargaining position materially worsened), contemporaneous records made the causal story far more persuasive and far easier to quantify.

2. Drawing the line between "mitigation" and routine investment

Vista sought substantial recovery for renovations framed as urgent mitigation – relocating the food court, building corridors, exterior improvements, and other works. The Court rejected these claims, largely because the evidence showed that many renovations were already planned as part of Vista's ongoing strategy for the mall. In other words, even if the breach influenced timing or urgency, the expenditures looked more like a planned evolution than breach-driven mitigation.

3. The Court will attempt to construct the "but-for world" as best it can

Vista's largest single claimed category concerned the concessions it gave to secure a replacement anchor tenant, including a "cap adjustment clause" it said was unusually unfavourable. The Court accepted that the sudden closure of an anchor tenant could force a landlord to offer significant inducements to incoming tenants, but it distinguished between concessions that were genuinely breach-driven and terms the replacement tenant would have demanded anyway. That distinction mattered: Vista succeeded on some, but not all, of its claim that it incurred additional costs from having to incentivize another department store tenant to move in to the abandoned Zellers' space. The Court found some inducements were likely attributable to the breach, while the cap adjustment clause was not recoverable because the evidence showed the new tenant would have required it in any event. This is a useful reminder that even where a breach clearly worsens a party's bargaining position, the plaintiff must still prove which specific concessions flowed from the breach. The Court will not award damages for unfavourable outcomes if those outcomes were likely to have materialized in any event.

4. Third-party decisions need real proof

Where Vista alleged that other tenants left, failed, or changed course because of Zellers' closure, the Court looked for evidence of that causal link, and was willing to consider evidence against such a link, such as expected rent increases and market pressures. A plausible story and a close sequence of events alone were not enough to establish causation. Although direct evidence from a third party is not necessarily required, a damages theory that depends on the decisions of a third party will be stronger if the record captures why that third party likely made the decisions it did.

5. Timing matters

Part of what made the breach significant was its timing. Vista did not just lose its anchor tenant; it lost the notice and runway the lease structure was intended to provide. That gave the Court a principled basis to accept that some disruption and some added inducements were reasonably foreseeable consequences of the breach. That is a useful reminder that in commercial damages cases, timing can do real work. A breach that compresses the response window may have consequences that would not exist in the but-for world.

Practical considerations for leasing parties

The Damages Decisionis a story with numbers, but it is not strictly about numbers. From one angle, a landlord recovered less than 5% of what it claimed; from another angle, a tenant had to pay nearly a million dollars in damages for the downstream effects of an early moveout, despite continuing to pay rent when due. The most interesting angle in the Damages Decision for leasing parties is why the tenant had to pay what it did. The case is a useful example of how courts evaluate consequential damages in a complex commercial environment: Not as a single loss, but as discrete losses to be examined on their own evidence.

For leasing parties, the central lesson is practical: when losses are downstream and multi-causal, success turns less on the intuition that "the breach caused a cascade of losses" and more on whether the landlord can prove, with contemporaneous records, that specific losses were caused by the breach, taking into account expenses, costs and events that would have materialized even if the breach had not occurred.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.