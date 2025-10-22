This information that follows is taken from sources including The Car Connection, Autoweek, Green Car Reports, and other industry sources.

Hertz launches fully online used-car shop

The rental giant rolls out a nationwide online buying platform, letting shoppers browse, finance, trade in, and pick up cars without stepping into a lot.

Hertz just made a big move in how Americans buy used cars. Earlier this week, the rental-to-retail arm Hertz Car Sales launched a fully online car-buying platform, allowing buyers to browse, finance, and complete most of the purchase process digitally. This shift lets customers begin with online tools—get prequalified, value a trade-in via Kelley Blue Book, choose warranty coverage—and then finalize the deal when they pick up the vehicle or take home delivery, available in some US locations.

The announcement comes on the heels of Hertz's prior partnership with Amazon Autos, which already allowed shoppers in certain markets to browse and buy Hertz's used fleet via Amazon. Now, Hertz is taking control of the end-to-end experience under its own brand.

Hertz is also introducing a new marketing campaign starting October 1, featuring Tom Brady to spotlight this digital expansion. The move attempts to reduce friction in used-car shopping and attract customers who prefer a fully digital experience.

For Hertz, the change suggests a pivot away from auctions and third-party buyers while leaning more into direct, retail relationships with consumers. Given the volatility in rental demand and costs tied to fleet resale, this digital strategy could be a way to capture more margin and control in the used-car transition.

Source: Autoweek

Ford joins GM in cancelling $7,500 EV lease credit extension

Ford Motor Co. is cancelling an electric vehicle leasing program that effectively would have extended the $7,500 federal tax credit that expired last month, following a similar move by General Motors after pressure from two Republican U.S. senators who accused them of "bilking the U.S. taxpayer." Ford said it would continue to offer discounted leases on EVs through December but without claiming the tax credit. "Ford will not claim the EV tax credit but will maintain the competitive lease payments we have in the market today to continue providing customers with more affordable electric vehicle options," spokesperson Said Deep said in an Oct. 9 statement. "For customers who want to purchase an electric vehicle, Ford Credit continues to offer 0 percent financing for 72 months and other incentives."

Source: Automotive News

Novelis - extended factory closure, impacting auto supply chain

Novelis, a top supplier of aluminum sheets to the auto industry, expects a fire-ravaged critical facility in its Oswego, New York, manufacturing plant to remain closed until early 2026, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to Supply Chain Dive. A Sept. 16 fire at the factory severely damaged Novelis' hot mill, leaving the company scrambling to contain the damage to customers, which include Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp. and Stellantis, per a securities filing.

Source: Wards Auto

GM scales back EV production, takes $1.6 billion charge

General Motors (GM) will take a $1.6 billion charge tied to changes in its electric vehicle (EV) production strategy, as slowing EV demand and shifting U.S. policies pressure automakers to reassess their electrification plans. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, GM said the charge includes $1.2 billion in non-cash impairments linked to reduced EV capacity, with the remainder covering contract cancellation fees and other settlements. The move highlights how uneven consumer adoption and evolving government incentives are weighing on the industry's transition to EVs.

Source: CBT News

GM Vortec 5.3L 5300 v8 engine oil consumption lawsuit settled

Lawyers Net $53 Million

A class action lawsuit against General Motors alleging excessive oil consumption for the GM Vortec 5.3L 5300 V8 engine has been officially settled.

According to a report from Car Complaints, the case was finally settled after more than eight years in court. According to the lawsuit, certain GM trucks and SUVs produced between the 2011 and 2014 model year were equipped with defective piston rings that cause premature oil loss and potential engine damage. Now, a new settlement is handing out a rather sizable payout to the attorneys involved, as well as some compensation for eligible owners as well.

The lawsuit was filed under Siqueiros, et al. v. General Motors LLC (No. 3:16-cv-07244-EMC) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit centered on the GM Vortec 5.3L V8 LC9 Small Block gasoline engine, which was equipped across a wide variety of GM vehicles. Nameplates and model years impacted by the lawsuit include:

2011-through-2014 Chevy Avalanche

2011-through-2014 Chevy Silverado

2011-through-2014 Chevy Suburban

2011-through-2014 Chevy Tahoe

2011-through-2014 GMC Sierra

2011-through-2014 GMC Yukon

2011-through-2014 GMC Yukon XL

According to the plaintiffs, faulty piston rings caused the GM Vortec 5.3L engine in question to consume oil at an accelerated rate, leading to issues such as fouled spark plugs, rough idle, performance loss, and in severe cases, outright engine failure. The plaintiffs also alleged that GM knew about the defect and that the vehicles in question would eventually break down, but covered up the defects.

The settlement terms stipulate that eligible current owners or lessees of affected vehicles will receive $3,380 each, while the three named customers who originally filed the lawsuit will receive $30,000 each. Affected customers include residents of California, Idaho, and North Carolina, with specific conditions regarding the lease of purchase of the vehicle in question direct from a GM dealer within a certain timeframe.

The case's biggest payout goes to the attorneys who represented the plaintiffs, who are set to receive $57 million. Plaintiffs were represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., and DiCello Levitt LLP.

Source: GM Authority

Porsche's financial challenges

Once the crown jewel of German automaking, Porsche has gone from profit powerhouse to crisis case in just two years. Porsche's warning on Sept. 19 that its profit margin will reach 2 percent at most this year after the company upended its EV strategy at a cost of a €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) shows the depth of the automaker's troubles. These are the main problems faced by Porsche: As a manufacturer with an entirely European production base, Porsche is heavily exposed to global trade friction.

Source: Automotive News Europe

Negative equity continues to grow

More Americans are finding themselves with negative equity on their car loans, as a growing number are rolling this negative equity into new vehicle purchases. According to Q3 2025 data from car-shopping experts at Edmunds, 28.1% of new-vehicle trade-ins in Q3 had negative equity, marking a four-year high. This figure has increased to its highest level since Q1 2021, reaching 31.9% of trade-ins that were upside down, compared to 26.6% in Q2 and 24.2% in Q1 2025. The total amount owed by upside-down car owners is also increasing. In Q3 2025, the average negative equity for trade-ins reached $6,905, surpassing the previous high of $6,880 recorded in Q1 2025.

Source: CBT News

Canada threatens legal action after stellantis move

Canada is threatening legal action against Stellantis after the automaker announced it will move Jeep Compass SUV production from its Brampton, Ontario, plant to Illinois. Industry Minister Melanie Joly called the decision "unacceptable" and demanded that Stellantis propose new mandates to preserve Brampton jobs and maintain contracts with Canadian suppliers. The move comes just as Stellantis announced plans to invest $13 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, marking the company's largest-ever investment. The funds are intended to mitigate tariff costs and will increase annual vehicle production in the U.S. by 50%.

Source: CBT News

Auto industry raises the alarm

As China tightens export rules for rare earth exports

Automotive industry groups have raised the alarm over the ramifications of China's latest move to restrict critical rare earth exports, saying the measures could pave the way to a period of supply chain chaos. China's Commerce Ministry last week announced expanded curbs on the export of rare earths and related technologies, seeking to prevent the "misuse" of minerals in the military and other sensitive sectors. Beijing has since defended the policy, saying it was "not afraid" of a U.S. trade war after President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Source: CNBC News

