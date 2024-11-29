Passing Of Bike Lane Bill 212

As a legal firm that has investigated and represented hundreds of cyclists who have been struck, injured, and killed on our roads, we can categorically state, bike lanes save lives.

In each of our cases, we have the police records and road engineers to assist on how a crash occurred. This includes the testimony of the drivers, not to mention other forensic evidence.

We also represented a number of prominent organizations in the Cycling Death Review. The panel included the MTO, police, engineers, and doctors. They all supported the recommendation that the primary preventative tool to prevent these deaths was a "complete streets" design that included the building of bike lanes.

The vast majority of these crashes could have been prevented if a separated bike lane existed. It has taken years to start to develop a comprehensive network of bike lanes to slow down these deaths and injury rates.

For a government now to step a decade later and handcuff cities and towns from using a complete streets design, is reprehensible to say the least. It is not only contrary to their own research, it is contrary to the legal principle recognized by our laws and courts, that our streets are to be "reasonably" safe for all.

The fact they have added a provision to prevent lawsuits from being initiated against them suggests they know the anticipated impact. Unsafe streets.

As someone who has witnessed the devastating aftermath that a preventable death can have on families, friends, and communities, this law is not only unsafe, but unjust.

[Patrick is a partner at the firm and was counsel for ARC, Cycle Toronto, 8-80 Cities, United Senior Citizens etc. in the Coroners Death Review and is the Past President of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association. Patrick has represented far too many families who have lost a loved one in our Province due to unsafe roads]

