When Does Real Property Become Inventory: Capital Gains vs. Business Income In 555 Avenue Inc. v. The King

Overview: The Capital vs. Income Distinction and Why It Costs Taxpayers Millions

One of the most consequential and frequently litigated questions in Canadian real estate tax law is whether the proceeds from the disposition of real property are taxable as a capital gain or as ordinary business income. The financial stakes could not be higher: only one-half of a capital gain is included in taxable income at the applicable marginal rate, while business income is included in full, and may also attract GST/HST liability that capital gains do not. On a transaction involving proceeds of $15 million, the difference between capital and income treatment can amount to millions of dollars in additional tax, interest, and penalties.

In 555 Avenue Inc. v. The King, 2021-1383(IT)G, the Tax Court of Canada addressed this question precisely in a decision rendered May 29, 2026. The case involved a corporate taxpayer that held two commercial properties for more than two decades before their eventual development into condominium units and sale for approximately $15.3 million. CRA tax-assessed the net proceeds of $13,249,499 as fully taxable business income.

The taxpayer successfully challenged that position, but not entirely. The court’s carefully reasoned decision establishes important principles regarding the factors that determine capital versus inventory characterization, and, critically, the precise moment at which real property changes from a capital asset to inventory for tax purposes.

For taxpayers, developers, and advisors, that change-in-use date can determine whether millions of dollars of appreciation are taxed as a capital gain or as fully taxable business income.

In Summary: When Does Real Property Become Inventory?

In 555 Avenue Inc. v. The King, the Tax Court held that real property becomes inventory when the taxpayer is irrevocably committed to developing and selling the property and no longer has a unilateral right to abandon the development and revert to its prior capital use. The court found that signing a development agreement, obtaining rezoning, demolishing buildings, or commencing construction did not, by themselves, trigger the change. The change occurred only when the taxpayer’s right to terminate the development arrangement was extinguished

According to David Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.,

“The capital-versus-income question in real property dispositions is one of the most fact-sensitive analyses in Canadian tax law. What matters is not just what a taxpayer did with a property, but when they became irrevocably committed to doing it. The court’s focus on the precise moment exit rights were extinguished is a critical lesson for every corporate real estate holder in Canada.”

Background: Two Commercial Properties, Two Decades, and a Condominium Development

The taxpayer, 555 Avenue Inc., was incorporated on December 21, 2007, and was one of numerous corporations owned, operated, and controlled by brothers SW and MW, along with other family members, collectively referred to as the Wise Group. The Wise Group operated across a network of related corporations, a structure CRA scrutinized in the course of the tax assessment.

555 Wilson Avenue was acquired on January 31, 1996, by a holding company managed and controlled by SW, originally intended for use as office space for operating businesses. 545 Wilson Avenue was acquired on April 15, 1998, by a corporation managed and controlled by SW and MW, their sister, and a close friend of SW, also intended as office space. Both properties operated as income-producing commercial lease properties throughout their early years of ownership.

On January 31, 2008, following a series of reorganization transactions, a related corporation transferred 545 and 555 Wilson Avenue to the taxpayer by way of a tax-deferred rollover under section 85(1) of the Income Tax Act (ITA). The use of a section 85(1) rollover is notable: it preserved the original cost base of the properties and deferred any accrued gain — but it did not alter the character of the properties as capital assets at that point in time. Shortly thereafter, on February 21, 2008, the taxpayer entered into a Development Agreement for both properties to be developed into condominium units and commercial space.

After the necessary rezoning was obtained in February 2010, the existing office buildings were demolished, and construction commenced on October 1, 2012. On February 26, 2016, the project was registered as a condominium corporation, and the taxpayer received total proceeds of $15.3 million from the disposition of 545 and 555 Wilson Avenue — three installments between February and May 2016 totalling $12.5 million, with the remaining $2.8 million derived from condominium purchaser deposits.

The taxpayer reported the entire disposition as a capital property disposition. CRA tax-assessed the net proceeds of $13,249,499 as business income. The taxpayer conceded that $290,119 in business income was properly included in income for the 2017 taxation year.

Key Issues and Findings: The Multi-Factor Test and the Critical Date of Change in Use

How Canadian Courts Distinguish Capital Property from Inventory

The capital-versus-income question in real property dispositions has no single determinative answer in the ITA. Courts apply a well-established multi-factor test drawn from decades of case law — most notably the Federal Court’s landmark decision in Happy Valley Farms Ltd. v. MNR — and reflected in CRA’s Interpretation Bulletin IT-218R, Profit, Capital Gains and Losses from the Sale of Real Estate.

The factors include: the taxpayer’s original intention at the time of acquisition; whether the property was acquired as part of an adventure or concern in the nature of trade; the nature and history of the taxpayer’s business; the frequency of similar transactions; the length of time the property was held; the use of borrowed money; the nature of improvements made; and the course of conduct throughout ownership. For a full discussion of capital gains taxation and how gains are calculated, see our detailed article on this topic.

No single factor is determinative. A taxpayer who has never previously engaged in real estate development and who acquires property for productive commercial use occupies a fundamentally different position from one who regularly buys and sells real property for profit. In 555 Avenue Inc., the court weighed these factors and reached the following conclusions:

Both 545 and 555 Wilson Avenue were originally acquired with the genuine intention of using the properties as office space — not for resale or development. This foundational finding supported a capital characterization from the outset. The Wise Group had little to no prior real estate development activity, cutting firmly against CRA’s contention that the taxpayer was in the business of real estate development from the beginning. Both properties operated as income-producing commercial lease properties, further reinforcing capital intent. There was no evidence of unusual financing arrangements, and the properties were held for many years prior to successful rezoning in February 2010.

The Change in Use: Why September 16, 2011, Was the Critical Date

The most analytically significant aspect of 555 Avenue Inc. is the court’s identification of the precise moment at which the properties underwent a change in use from capital property to inventory under sections 13(7) and 45(1) of the ITA. For background on how section 45 change-in-use rules operate, visit our in depth guide to deemed disposition.

The court rejected the proposition that the change in use occurred when the Development Agreement was signed in February 2008. At that stage, the taxpayer retained a unilateral right to terminate the Development Agreement — meaning the commitment to development was conditional and reversible. Signing a development agreement does not, by itself, extinguish a taxpayer’s ability to step back and preserve the property as a capital asset.

The court also declined to identify rezoning approval, demolition of the existing buildings, or commencement of construction as the triggering events.

Instead, it fixed September 16, 2011 — the date a financing agreement was entered into with Scotiabank by the nominee under the Development Agreement — as the date of change in use. That was the point at which the taxpayer’s unilateral right to terminate the Development Agreement ceased. Once that exit right was gone, the properties were irrevocably committed to development and sale as condominium units. At that moment, and not before, the properties changed from capital property to inventory.

— the date a financing agreement was entered into with Scotiabank by the nominee under the Development Agreement — as the date of change in use. That was the point at which the taxpayer’s unilateral right to terminate the Development Agreement ceased. Once that exit right was gone, the properties were irrevocably committed to development and sale as condominium units. At that moment, and not before, the properties changed from capital property to inventory. What this means in dollars: The capital gain realized on the appreciation in value from original acquisition through to September 16, 2011 is taxed at the 50% capital gains inclusion rate. The further appreciation from that date through to the eventual sale in 2016 is treated as fully taxable business income.

The capital gain realized on the appreciation in value from original acquisition through to September 16, 2011 is taxed at the 50% capital gains inclusion rate. The further appreciation from that date through to the eventual sale in 2016 is treated as fully taxable business income. To illustrate: if the properties were worth $5 million at the September 16, 2011 change-in-use date and were originally acquired for $2 million, the $3 million appreciation to that point is a capital gain — only $1.5 million is included in income. The additional appreciation from $5 million to the eventual $15.3 million in proceeds is taxed as business income in full. The difference in tax treatment between the two periods is dramatic.

The IT-218R Administrative Position and Its Conflict with the Courts — A Critical Point Most Advisors Miss

A point that most advisors — and all competing commentary on this topic — fail to address is the administrative complexity surrounding the application of sections 13(7) and 45(1) to the conversion of real property from capital to inventory.

Here is what the conflict is, in plain terms: Section 45(1) of the ITA was written primarily with personal-use and rental-use changes in mind — the classic example being a taxpayer who converts a principal residence into a rental property, or vice versa. When the legislature drafted the provision, it did not neatly address the scenario where a commercial capital property is converted into real estate inventory held for development and sale.

CRA’s Interpretation Bulletin IT-218R takes the administrative position that, in those circumstances, sections 45 and 13(7) simply do not technically apply. Instead, CRA requires the taxpayer to report the gain from the pre-conversion period based on a notional (hypothetical) disposition at the date of conversion — but to include that amount in income only in the year of the actual sale, not the year of conversion.

The Federal Court of Appeal, however, reached a different conclusion in CAE Inc. v. R, 2013 FCA 92, finding that the change-in-use rules in section 45 and subsection 13(7) do apply to the conversion of real property from capital to inventory. Despite this judicial ruling, CRA has continued to apply its IT-218R position in practice. The result is a genuine tension between what the courts have said the law requires and what CRA administratively demands. For taxpayers and their advisors, this means there is no universally accepted right answer on how to report a change in use from capital to inventory — and that the reporting position chosen must be carefully documented and defensible. The involvement of a top tax lawyer in Toronto before the return is filed is essential in any year when a change in use of this kind is believed to have occurred.

GST/HST Exposure: A Risk Most Commentators Overlook

The capital-versus-income characterization does not exist in isolation from GST/HST. When real property is characterized as inventory held as part of a commercial activity, the disposition of that property may attract GST/HST on the full proceeds — a substantial additional liability entirely separate from the income tax consequences. A taxpayer who preserves capital treatment avoids this consequence; one found to hold property as inventory may not. In 555 Avenue Inc., the condominium development likely engaged the GST/HST new residential property rebate and builder rules under the Excise Tax Act, adding a further layer of complexity.

Business Income Concession: $290,119

The taxpayer conceded that $290,119 in business income was properly included for the 2017 taxation year. This is a reminder that even where capital treatment is preserved for the primary appreciation in value, specific receipts generated in the course of a development project may properly be on income account regardless of the overall characterization of the land disposition. Each component of a complex real estate transaction must be analyzed independently.

CRA Tax Audit Red Flags: What Triggers a Real Estate Reassessment

CRA’s real estate audit programs are active and well-resourced, and corporate real estate holders should understand the specific factors that draw CRA’s attention. The following are the most common triggers for a CRA tax reassessment of real estate proceeds as business income:

A pattern of real estate transactions across related corporations in a family group, as was present in 555 Avenue Inc., signals to CRA that the taxpayer may be operating a real estate business rather than holding isolated capital investments. The involvement of a development agreement — particularly where demolition and construction follow — is a reliable audit trigger. Properties that were held for a relatively short period before development began, or where rezoning applications were filed soon after acquisition, invite CRA scrutiny of original intent.

The receipt of large lump-sum proceeds — particularly in installments structured to correspond with condominium unit closings — is characteristic of a business income scenario in CRA’s view. Related-party rollovers under section 85(1) that move property between entities in the same family group, followed shortly by development activity, are frequently flagged. Finally, reporting inconsistencies between different taxation years or between the corporate taxpayer and its shareholders can prompt a broader CRA tax audit of the entire transaction structure.

Implications: What 555 Avenue Inc. Means for Corporate Real Estate Holders

555 Avenue Inc. v. The King carries several significant practical implications for corporations, investors, and their tax advisors.

The decision confirms that original intention can survive decades of changed circumstances. Properties held as genuine capital assets do not automatically become inventory because the taxpayer ultimately chooses to develop and sell them. A long history of commercial leasing, no prior development activity, and credible evidence of original purpose are powerful factors — and the court gave them full weight.

The decision establishes a clear and demanding standard for when a change in use occurs in a development context: it is the extinction of the taxpayer’s unilateral right to abandon the development and revert to prior use — not the signing of a development agreement, the commencement of construction, or the obtaining of rezoning. Corporate real estate holders entering development agreements must understand that preserving exit rights for as long as commercially feasible is not merely a business negotiating point — it is a tax planning imperative.

The section 85(1) rollover used to transfer the properties into the taxpayer in 2008 preserved the original cost base and deferred any accrued gain, but it did not alter the capital character of the properties at the time of transfer. Advisors structuring similar transactions should confirm in writing that the capital character of the transferred property is preserved through the rollover and that no change in use is intended at the time of transfer.

The case also illustrates that CRA’s propensity to reassess entire real estate proceeds as business income — rather than performing the careful bifurcated analysis the court undertook in 555 Avenue Inc. — is a pattern that sophisticated taxpayers and experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyers for CRA disputes can and should resist.

Takeaways: Strategic Planning for Corporate Real Estate Holders in Canada

555 Avenue Inc. v. The King is essential reading for any corporation holding real property, any investor considering a development joint venture, and any advisor structuring a real estate disposition. The strategic lessons are these:

Document original intention thoroughly and contemporaneously. Board resolutions, correspondence with advisors, financing documents, and lease agreements from the earliest stages of ownership can be determinative evidence years or decades later during a CRA tax audit. In 555 Avenue Inc., the court’s finding that both properties were acquired as office space — supported by credible evidence from 1996 and 1998 — was the foundation of the capital characterization.

Treat development agreement terms as corporate tax planning terms. The point at which a taxpayer loses the right to walk away from a development is the point at which a change in use may be triggered. Maintaining a unilateral termination right, even if commercially uncomfortable, preserves optionality — both business and tax. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer should review any development agreement before execution.

Understand the bifurcated tax treatment that applies when a change in use occurs. Capital gain accrues to the date of change in use and is taxed at the 50% inclusion rate; thereafter, the appreciation is treated as income from inventory. Correctly applying this split requires defensible fair market value evidence at the date of change — typically an independent appraisal — obtained at or near the date of the triggering event.

Never overlook GST/HST. The income tax characterization of a real estate disposition and its GST/HST treatment are related but distinct analyses. A development that results in inventory characterization for income tax purposes may also generate GST/HST obligations as a builder under the Excise Tax Act. Both must be analyzed together before the development closes.

Engage a seasoned Canadian tax litigation lawyer before, not after, CRA issues a tax reassessment. The factual record — documentation, reporting positions, financing arrangements, and exit rights — is built or destroyed long before any dispute reaches the Tax Court of Canada.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting Capital Gains Treatment in Corporate Real Estate Transactions

Corporate real estate holders can take concrete steps to protect capital gains treatment and reduce CRA tax audit exposure. Begin with the acquisition: record the purpose of the purchase in writing — board minutes, professional advice memoranda, financing submissions — and revisit that documentation every time the use or development plans for the property change. The contemporaneous record is almost always the most persuasive evidence before the Tax Court of Canada.

When a development opportunity arises, resist the urge to commit irrevocably until the business case is thoroughly established — every day a unilateral right to terminate remains in force is another day the property may be preserved as a capital asset for tax purposes, as 555 Avenue Inc. powerfully illustrates. The Scotiabank financing agreement extinguished that right on a specific date, and the court treated that date as determinative of capital versus income treatment for the subsequent $10 million in appreciation.

For corporations within a family or group structure, meticulous entity-level documentation of each property’s ownership history, purpose, and use is essential to withstand CRA scrutiny of related-party real estate arrangements. Understand the conflict between IT-218R and CAE Inc.: reporting a change in use from capital to inventory requires a carefully documented professional judgment about which approach to apply, since CRA’s administrative position and the court’s interpretation do not align.

Obtain a contemporaneous independent appraisal at the date of any change in use to establish the fair market value that bisects the capital gain from the business income.

Finally, retain an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes at the earliest sign of a CRA inquiry — the strength of any challenge to a tax reassessment depends heavily on the factual record assembled before the dispute formally begins.

Frequently Asked Questions: Capital Gains vs. Business Income on Real Property in Canada

What is the difference between a capital gain and business income when a Canadian corporation sells real property?

A capital gain arises when a corporation sells capital property — property held for long-term use, investment, or income production — at a profit. Only one-half of the capital gain (the taxable capital gain) is included in corporate income. Business income from the sale of inventory is fully included. On a $15 million transaction, the after-tax difference can exceed $1 million at corporate rates, and the gap is even larger when individual shareholders eventually receive the proceeds. Consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to understand how this distinction applies to your specific situation.

What factors does CRA consider when deciding whether to reassess real estate proceeds as business income?

CRA applies the multi-factor test from Happy Valley Farms and as set out in IT-218R, examining original intention at acquisition, the nature of the taxpayer’s business, frequency of similar transactions, length of holding, financing nature, improvements made to enhance resale value, and overall course of conduct. No single factor is determinative; CRA and the courts weigh the totality of the evidence.

What is an adventure or concern in the nature of trade, and how does it affect real estate tax treatment?

An adventure or concern in the nature of trade is a commercial transaction that — while not part of the taxpayer’s regular business — is carried out in a commercial manner with the object of earning profit. Even a single real estate transaction can constitute an adventure in the nature of trade if the evidence shows it was entered into for profit rather than long-term use or investment. Seek Canadian tax lawyer advice before reporting any one-time development transaction.

What is a change in use under section 45(1) of the ITA?

Section 45(1) provides that when a taxpayer changes the use of a property from income-earning to some other purpose — or vice versa — there is a deemed disposition at fair market value on the date of the change, triggering recognition of any capital gain accrued to that point and resetting the property’s cost for future purposes. The practical effect in a development context is a bifurcated tax treatment: capital gain to the date of change in use, business income on appreciation thereafter. For more detail, see our article on section 45 change-in-use rules and deemed dispositions.

When exactly does a change in use from capital property to inventory occur in a development context?

Based on 555 Avenue Inc. v. The King, the change in use occurs when the taxpayer loses the unilateral right to abandon the development and revert the property to its prior capital use. In 555 Avenue Inc., the triggering event was the execution of the Scotiabank financing agreement on September 16, 2011, which extinguished the taxpayer’s right to withdraw from the Development Agreement. Signing a development agreement alone — if exit rights remain intact — is insufficient to trigger the change.

Does CRA’s IT-218R position on the conversion of capital property to inventory align with the courts?

No — and this is a critical point that most advisors miss. CRA’s IT-218R takes the position that sections 45 and 13(7) do not technically apply to the conversion of real property from capital to inventory, requiring instead a notional disposition reported in the year of actual sale. The Federal Court of Appeal in CAE Inc. v. R, 2013 FCA 92, held otherwise. CRA has continued to apply its IT-218R position despite this ruling. Taxpayers must navigate this conflict carefully — and document their reporting position with Canadian tax lawyer advice — since the choice of approach affects when and how gains are reported.

Can a section 85(1) rollover affect the capital vs. inventory characterization of transferred property?

A section 85(1) rollover defers accrued gain and preserves the cost base but does not alter the character of the transferred property. Property transferred as capital property remains capital property in the hands of the transferee corporation unless a subsequent change in use occurs. However, development plans already in progress at the time of transfer may be relevant evidence if CRA later argues the property was already inventory at the date of transfer.

What are the GST/HST implications if real property is found to be inventory rather than capital property?

A taxpayer who develops and sells real property as inventory is likely considered a “builder” under the Excise Tax Act, with GST/HST obligations on the sale. This is entirely separate from income tax consequences and can add a substantial additional liability. New residential condominium units sold by a builder are subject to GST/HST, though purchasers may be entitled to the new residential property rebate. Income tax characterization and GST/HST obligations must be analyzed together. Seek Canadian tax lawyer advice on both dimensions before closing any development transaction.

What should I do if CRA has reassessed my corporation’s real estate proceeds as business income?

Act immediately. The deadline to file a Notice of Objection is 90 days from the date of mailing of the tax reassessment, with an extension available in certain circumstances. The window for gathering and presenting the factual record is limited. An experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer for CRA disputes can assess the strength of the reassessment, identify the most effective grounds of challenge, and advance your position before CRA Appeals and, if necessary, the Tax Court of Canada.

What is the residential property flipping rule, and does it interact with section 45 change-in-use rules?

The residential property flipping rule under subsection 12(12) of the ITA deems profits from the disposition of residential property held for less than 365 days to be fully taxable business income. However, a deemed disposition arising under section 45(1) — where no actual change of beneficial ownership occurs — should not trigger the flipping rule, since the preamble to subsection 45(1) limits its application to the capital gains subdivision of the ITA. The 555 Avenue Inc. decision involved commercial rather than residential property, so the flipping rule was not engaged — but advisors involved in residential development must be alive to the potential interaction between these two sets of rules.