Legal Warranty Of Good Working Order In Quebec: Merchants And Manufacturers, Are You Ready For October 5, 2026?

As of October 5, 2026, a new warranty of good working order will apply to several new household appliances and electronic devices sold or leased on a long-term basis in Quebec. For merchants and manufacturers, new requirements will need to be incorporated into their practices, from price display to the handling of claims.

This new warranty stems from Bill 29, which amended the Consumer Protection Act. As the coming-into-force date approchaes, the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) (in French only) (the “Office of Consumer Protection”) has clarified the resulting obligations for merchants and manufacturers. Here are the key points to keep in mind.

What Goods Are Covered By the Warranty and What Is the Duration Applicable to Each?

The warranty will apply to covered new goods sold or leased on a long-term basis to a consumer on or after October 5, 2026.

Its duration will vary depending on the type of product:

6 years for ranges, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and heat pumps;

for ranges, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and heat pumps; 5 years for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers;

for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers; 4 years for television sets;

for television sets; 3 years for laptop or desktop computers, video game consoles, cellular telephones and electronic pads (tablets);

The duration will be calculated from the date of delivery of the product, regardless of its brand, model or price. This protection will supplement the other legal warranties already provided for in the Consumer Protection Act, including those relating to the fitness for use and reasonable lifespan of goods.

What Does the Legal Warranty of Good Working Order Cover?

Where a covered product malfunctions during the applicable warranty period, the consumer may request that it be repaired free of charge. The warranty will cover, among other things, the parts and labour required for the repair, as well as reasonable transportation or shipping costs of the product.

Certain situations are excluded from the warranty, including damage resulting from abuse by the consumer, normal maintenance of the product and the replacement of parts resulting therefrom.

One important distinction should be noted: the consumer will not have to demonstrate that the product did not last a reasonable period of time. If a malfunction occurs during the period specified by law, the warranty of good working order may apply, subject to the applicable exclusions.

Does This Warranty Apply to Both the Merchant and the Manufacturer?

The consumer may contact the merchant, the manufacturer or both when a covered product malfunctions. The merchant will not be permitted to require the consumer to deal exclusively with the manufacturer.

Another factor to consider is that the warranty will follow the product. A person who acquires a used product that was originally sold or leased new on or after October 5, 2026, may benefit from the warranty, provided that it is still in effect.

These rules will have practical consequences for after-sales service. Businesses may wish to ensure that their processes enable them to receive requests, quickly verify whether a product is still covered and coordinate efforts among merchants, manufacturers and repair providers.

What New Disclosure Obligations Will Apply to Businesses?

Merchants and manufacturers will be required to make the duration of the warranty of good working order readily accessible to consumers.

For merchants, the warranty period must be displayed prominently near the advertised price of the product, including on transactional websites, in-store price tags, advertisements and flyers. In the case of a long-term lease agreement, the warranty period should instead appear near the retail value of the product.

Manufacturers, for their part, will be required to provide this information online in a clear and comprehensible manner. Businesses affected by these changes may therefore wish to review their sales and communication tools before Bill 29’s coming-into-force date.

Will Additional Warranties Also Be Affected?

The sale of additional or extended warranties is already subject to certain disclosure requirements under the Consumer Protection Act. As of October 5, 2026, merchants will be required to use a new notice that reflects the legal warranty of good working order applicable to covered household appliances and electronic devices.

Merchants offering this type of protection may therefore wish to review their documents and sales processes, while also ensuring that their teams clearly understand the protections already available to consumers before offering an additional warranty.

How Can You Prepare for October 5, 2026?

For merchants and manufacturers, preparation is not solely the responsibility of the legal teams. Sales, marketing, e-commerce, customer service and after-sales service teams may all need to be involved.

By October 5, 2026, affected companies may consider:

taking inventory of the goods covered and confirming the warranty period applicable to each one;

and confirming the warranty period applicable to each one; checking product displays and listings both online and in-store;

both online and in-store; updating policies, notices, documents and communications related to warranties;

related to warranties; reviewing the claims handling processes , including product eligibility verification and the handling of requests;

, including product eligibility verification and the handling of requests; adapting practices related to additional warranties and the information disclosed prior to sale;

and the information disclosed prior to sale; training the relevant teams , particularly those in sales, customer service and after-sales service;

, particularly those in sales, customer service and after-sales service; clarifying the roles of the various stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and repair providers, in the handling of claims.

For businesses that sell numerous products or operate multiple sales channels, these changes may affect several systems and processes at once. It is preferable to identify discrepancies now than to discover them when the first claim is made.

October 5, 2026 Is Fast Approaching: Are You Ready?

The coming into force of the legal warranty of good working order will bring about changes that extend well beyond the repair of a defective appliance. For merchants and manufacturers, compliance will also depend on the information provided to consumers, sales practices and the processes implemented to honour the warranty.

With only a few weeks remaining until Bill 29’s coming-into-forcedate, now is the time to review your practices and determine whether adjustments are needed.

FAQ: Legal Warranty of Good Working Order at a Glance

When will the legal warranty of good working order come into force?

The new warranty will apply as of October 5, 2026, to covered new goods that are the subject of a contract of sale or long-term lease entered into with a consumer on or after that date.

Which devices will be covered by the new warranty?

The warranty will cover a variety of new home appliances and electronic devices, including, ranges, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, television sets, laptop and desktop computers, video game consoles, cellular telephones and electronic pads (tablets).

Who must honour the warranty: the merchant or the manufacturer?

Both. When a covered product malfunctions, the consumer may contact the merchant, the manufacturer or both. The merchant may not require the consumer to deal exclusively with the manufacturer.

Will the warranty apply to goods purchased before October 5, 2026?

No. The legal warranty of good working order will apply to the covered goods that are sold or leased long-term new on or after October 5, 2026.

Can the warranty be transferred if the product is resold?

Yes. The warranty will cover the product for as long as it remains in effect. A person who purchases a used good that was originally sold or leased new on or after October 5, 2026, will therefore be eligible for the applicable warranty.