CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Transforming Ontario's Education System: Why Incremental Change Is No Longer Enough (Video)

Dr. Sabra Desai examines the critical role schools play in child abuse prevention and supporting survivors, using Erin's Law as a guiding framework to explore trauma-informed education practices...

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Discover why Ontario education system reform demands bold action in this compelling session from the 2026 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference: Fixing Broken Systems.

Presented by Dr. Sabra Desai, PhD, MSW, RSW, this session examines the critical role schools play in child abuse prevention and supporting survivors. Using Erin's Law as a guiding framework, Dr. Desai explores trauma-informed education practices, early intervention child abuse strategies, and the systemic gaps that persist in disclosure and school accountability sexual abuse cases. This session challenges educators, administrators, and policymakers to move beyond incremental change and embrace transformative, trauma-informed approaches within Ontario's schools.

Gain practical insight into how prevention education, early intervention, and institutional accountability intersect to protect children and support survivors within educational settings.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

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