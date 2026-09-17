Peptides In Canada: Regulatory Reality Is Catching Up With The Hype

Peptides are having a moment in the wellness space, driven in part by influencer marketing. But in Canada, their regulatory status is far less trendy than the online hype suggests.

How peptides are (and are not) regulated in Canada

Under the Food and Drugs Act, Health Canada does not regulate peptides as a single category. Instead, classification depends on factors such as intended use, route of administration and claims. In practice, most peptides promoted for performance, anti-aging or therapeutic effects are regulated as drugs.

A small number of peptide-based products are fully authorized pharmaceuticals. These include well-known therapies such as insulin analogues and GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide. These products have undergone extensive clinical study and regulatory review, hold the required Canadian market authorization, and are available by prescription.

The majority of peptides currently circulating in online marketplaces—peptides such as BPC-157, TB-500, CJC-1295 and ipamorelin—do not have market authorization in Canada. When these products are promoted with claims relating to tissue repair, fat loss, muscle growth or other therapeutic or physiological effects, they meet the legal definition of a drug. Without the required authorization, their sale for human use is not permitted.

This dynamic is a key reason peptide regulation is so stringent in Canada. The moment a peptide is formulated for injection, it effectively exits lower-risk regulatory categories: it cannot be a Natural Health Product, it cannot be a cosmetic, and Health Canada considers injectable peptides to be prescription drugs. As such, they must be authorized by Health Canada before they can legally be sold.

Understanding “for research use only” disclaimers

A common workaround has become the use of “for research use only” disclaimers. From a regulatory perspective, however, simply applying such a disclaimer does not necessarily change the product's regulatory status. Health Canada can assess the totality of a product's presentation and marketing, including websites, product descriptions, claims, advertising and the context in which it is being offered.

If the overall presentation indicates or implies human therapeutic use, describing the product as being intended for “research” does not provide a shield from the Food and Drugs Act.

Cosmetic and other peptide products

Some peptides occupy a narrower, more nuanced space. For example, certain peptides may be permissible in topical cosmetic formulations where the ingredients themselves are acceptable for cosmetic use and claims remain limited to cosmetic effects, such as improving the appearance of the skin. Once therapeutic claims are made—or the same substance is offered in injectable form—the regulatory analysis changes significantly and the product may instead be regulated as a drug.

Importantly, most of the peptides attracting attention in the wellness and biohacking markets are not controlled substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. This often creates confusion. A substance does not have to be a controlled substance to be illegal to sell. An unauthorized prescription drug can be prohibited from sale under the Food and Drugs Act regardless of whether it is scheduled as a controlled substance.

The significance behind recent Health Canada enforcement

Recent enforcement activity demonstrates that this is more than a theoretical compliance risk. In June 2026, the Superior Court of Québec granted Health Canada a permanent injunction against a Canadian online retailer that had been selling unauthorized injectable peptide drugs. The injunction prohibits the manufacture, testing, distribution and sale of unauthorized injectable peptides, as well as their advertising, including through websites and social media accessible from Canadian IP addresses.

The significance of this action extends beyond the particular retailer involved. Health Canada expressly stated in announcing the injunction that injectable peptides are regulated as prescription drugs in Canada and must be authorized by Health Canada before they can be sold. The Department also indicated that the injunction followed previous regulatory intervention, including an order to cease advertising and selling unauthorized health products.

The case therefore provides a particularly clear signal to the rapidly expanding online peptide market. Calling a substance a “research peptide,” selling it through an online platform, or avoiding traditional pharmaceutical distribution channels does not necessarily remove it from Health Canada's jurisdiction where the product is in substance being marketed for human use.

Safety concerns with unauthorized peptide drugs

Health Canada has also emphasized the potential safety concerns associated with unauthorized peptide drugs. Unlike authorized prescription drugs, these products may not have been assessed for safety, effectiveness or quality. This concern becomes particularly significant with injectable products, where sterility, identity, potency, impurities and manufacturing controls introduce additional risks beyond the pharmacological activity of the peptide itself.

The regulatory concern is therefore not the peptide class itself. Peptides are well-established in modern therapeutics. Rather, the issue is the growing commercialization of substances that have not undergone the regulatory assessment required to establish their safety, quality and efficacy—particularly when they are being sold in sterile injectable formats.

Compliance considerations

For companies operating in Canada, the compliance takeaway is increasingly difficult to ignore: injectable peptides intended for human use are prescription drugs and require Health Canada authorization before they can be legally sold. More broadly, where a peptide is represented as having a therapeutic or physiological effect in humans, companies should carefully assess whether the product falls within the drug framework before manufacturing, importing, advertising or selling it.

The 2026 permanent injunction also demonstrates that Health Canada is prepared to escalate beyond warning letters, advisories and product seizures where non-compliance continues. Court-ordered restrictions on manufacturing, distribution, advertising and sale represent a considerably more significant enforcement tool and suggest that the growing peptide marketplace is firmly on the regulator's radar.

As the peptide market continues to expand, increased regulatory scrutiny should be expected. Stakeholders should ensure that product classification, claims, route of administration and distribution models align with Canada's existing regulatory framework, not with evolving consumer trends or the terminology used by the online wellness community.

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