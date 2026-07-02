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2 July 2026

Key Product Liability Cases – Bi-Annual Update – June 2026

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McCarthy Tétrault LLP provides a broad range of legal services, advising on large and complex assignments for Canadian and international interests. The firm has substantial presence in Canada’s major commercial centres and in New York City, US and London, UK.
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The Product Liability and Mass Torts Group at McCarthy Tétrault LLP is pleased to bring you our analysis of recent Canadian product liability decisions.
Canada Consumer Protection
Byron Shaw,Dorothy Charach,Lyndsey Delamont
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The Product Liability and Mass Torts Group at McCarthy Tétrault LLP is pleased to bring you our analysis of recent Canadian product liability decisions.

In Hartman v. Canada (Attorney General), 2026 ONCA 270, the Ontario Court of Appeal struck portions of a vaccine negligence claim, underscoring that courts will not accept inferences unsupported by evidence at the pleadings stage.

In Listovets v. AstraZeneca Canada Inc., 2026 ONSC 220, the Ontario Superior Court confirmed that evidence of mere association between a drug and a disease is insufficient to establish general causation.

Finally, in Dembrowski v. Bayer Inc., 2026 SKKB 63, the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench held that litigation risk—particularly with respect to warning adequacy—may justify a more modest settlement outcome.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Byron Shaw
Byron Shaw
Photo of Dorothy Charach
Dorothy Charach
Photo of Samuel Lepage
Samuel Lepage
Photo of Lyndsey Delamont
Lyndsey Delamont
Photo of Patrick Williams
Patrick Williams
Photo of Valérie Lord
Valérie Lord
Photo of Gregory Ringkamp
Gregory Ringkamp
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