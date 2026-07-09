Temu & Aliexpress Pledge To Health Canada

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Health Canada’s Canadian Product Safety Pledge (the “Safety Pledge”), which we have previously discussed here, continues to expand, with online marketplaces Temu Canada and AliExpress now joining Amazon Canada and eBay Canada as signatories.

The Safety Pledge is a voluntary compliance initiative aimed at increasing product safety for consumer products and cosmetics available to Canadians online. By signing the Safety Pledge, Temu Canada and AliExpress have committed to taking 14 preventative and corrective actions intended to strengthen the safety of products sold through their platforms.

Background

Health Canada launched the Safety Pledge back on September 28, 2023, as a new initiative in its broader efforts to increase consumer product safety. The Safety Pledge followed in the footsteps of similar pledges developed in the EU, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

At the time the Safety Pledge was launched, Amazon Canada and eBay Canada were the initial signatories. As it stands now, Temu Canada and AliExpress have joined on as signatories, meaning four of the largest online marketplaces in the world are committed to the Safety Pledge.

This development is significant given the growing role that such online marketplaces play in facilitating sales in the Canadian consumer products and cosmetics market. For businesses complying with Health Canada’s onerous requirements with respect to Natural Health Products (“NHPs”) – in particular the Direct Selling Industry – Temu Canada and AliExpress’s commitment to the Safety Pledge should be welcome news!

Responsibilities

The Safety Pledge requires signatories to commit to 14 preventative and corrective actions that support product safety online, which are detailed in Health Canada’s “Guidance for Signatories” webpage.

The preventative and corrective actions are grouped into four categories:

Detection and prevention of the sale of unsafe products; Cooperation with Health Canada; Raising of product safety awareness amongst sellers; and Empowerment of consumers on product safety issues.

Key commitments in the Safety Pledge include: (1) performing internal compliance audits/projects and take swift action to remove from sale products identified as unsafe (commitment 3); and (2) removing a recalled, prohibited or non-compliant product from sale within two business days of being informed by Health Canada that the product is recalled, prohibited or non-compliant (commitment 8).

Takeaways

With two of the world’s largest online marketplaces signing onto Health Canada’s Safety Pledge, Health Canada has significantly expanded its ability to crackdown on non-compliant products. This should also free up consumer dollars for Health Canada-compliant Direct Sellers and should be welcomed news for the Direct Selling Industry.

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