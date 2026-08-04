A New Era For Consumer Contracts In B.C.: What Businesses Must Do Now

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British Columbia is ushering one of its most significant consumer protection updates in years. On August 1, 2026, major amendments to the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act (BPCPA) come into force, reshaping how businesses disclose contract terms, renew subscriptions, and communicate changes to ongoing services. For online retailers and subscription-based platforms – including e-commerce sellers, digital services, and membership programs – these changes will likely require meaningful operational updates.

A Push for Transparency and Consistency

The amendments aim to make consumer contracts clearer and more predictable. Businesses will need to provide key contract terms upfront, including renewal mechanics, cancellation rights, and refund/exchange policies. This applies across online purchases, remote agreements, and future performance contracts, ensuring consumer receive consistent information regardless of how they transact.

For affected retailers, this means revisiting pre-purchase disclosures, checkout flows, and post-purchase confirmations to ensure that all required information is presented prominently and in plain language.

Subscription Agreements: New Rules, New Risks

Subscription-based businesses face the most substantial changes:

Advance renewal notices: automatic renewal rules will now differ based on the length of the renewal term. Short-term cycles (60 days or less) may only renew automatically if consumers can cancel at any time – before or after renewal – without fees, and receive a refund when they do. Longer-term renewals (more than 60 days) require a written renewal notice delivered well in advance, and any renewal completed without a compliant notice will be void.

Limits on unilateral changes: BC is tightening the rules around unilateral amendments – a common feature in digital terms of services. Businesses now must:

Identify exactly which terms may be amended at signing

Avoid unilateral changes that increase consumer obligations or reduce business obligations in areas like cancellations, returns, exchanges, or refunds

Provide advance notice of any permitted change, including the amended text and a clear explanation

Offer cancelation rights if the consumer does not agree

For subscription platforms that regularly update pricing, features, or service tiers, going forward this type of change will require careful planning and documentation.

What Businesses Should do Now

With the August 1 deadline rapidly approaching, businesses selling to BC consumers should:

Audit all consumer-facing contracts, including online terms and subscription agreements

Update renewal notices, cancellation flows, and refund/exchange disclosures

Review unilateral amendment clauses to ensure they meet the new specificity and notice requirements

Align internal processes – including customer-service scripts, billing systems, and marketing materials – with the new rules.

Looking Ahead

These changes reflect a clear policy direction: stronger consumer rights, more transparent subscription practices, and tighter controls on contract amendments. Businesses that adapt early will reduce compliance risk, and build trust with consumers who increasingly expect clarity and control over their subscriptions.