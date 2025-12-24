Incoming Lithium-Ion Battery Regulations—Health Canada Wants To Hear From You

On December 2, 2025, Health Canada published a Notice of Intent regarding proposed regulations for lithium-ion batteries and consumer products containing lithium-ion batteries (collectively, Lithium-Ion Battery Products) under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA). The CCPSA regulates consumer products present in the Canadian market by prohibiting the manufacture, import, advertisement and sale of consumer products that pose a risk to human health or safety.

The CCPSA does not currently specifically regulate Lithium-Ion Battery Products. The newly proposed requirements would seek to mitigate potential hazards associated with these products (e.g., thermal runaway). The contemplated mandatory safety requirements may be implemented through third-party certification or the incorporation of safety standards by ambulatory reference in regulations.

These requirements will not apply to all Lithium-Ion Battery Products. The following products would be exempt:

Mains power-connected products that are subject to the Canadian Electrical Code (CSA C22.1); and

Products exempt from the CCPSA, including: medical devices; vehicles; pest control products; cosmetics; and all remaining products listed here.



Examples of consumer products that will likely be subject to the proposed requirements include:

mobile and wearable devices;

toys;

tools;

appliances; and

vaping devices.

Looking Forward: The Consultation Period

Health Canada is currently soliciting feedback on the proposed requirements. Interested stakeholders may provide their comments by completing an online questionnaire or submitting feedback through email correspondence directed to ccpsa-lcspc@hc-sc.gc.ca. The consultation period will close February 14, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.