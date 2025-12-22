Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 90, Heather is joined by Jennifer Pascoe, Associate Vice President, Marketing and Communications at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology). Jennifer discusses how the value of education was instilled in her from a young age and how it continues to influence both her family's trajectory and her professional passion for post-secondary education. Jennifer delves into NAIT's unique model that connects students directly with industry through hands-on learning, emphasizing the institution's agile approach to evolving workforce needs. Jennifer highlights NAIT's commitment to reducing barriers to education and its focus on lifelong learning through diplomas, degrees, apprenticeships, and continuing education programs. She also shares insights on the importance of aligning personal and organizational values, the positive impact of strong internal and external communications, and how living authentically as a leader fosters both respect and empowerment. Jennifer encourages listeners to build meaningful community connections, overcome fears of networking, and continually seek growth through learning and connection. To learn more about NAIT, visit https://www.nait.ca.

self About Dentons



Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.