The Importance Of Giving Back And Community Building During Law School And Beyond

The journey to pursue law can be deeply personal, and for me, a commitment to community has always been central to my choice of career. From a young age, I felt a strong responsibility to give back, which has only grown considering the privilege that accompanies a legal education. I have been fortunate to have mentors who emphasized that the benefits of a law degree are not confined to the four corners of a courtroom. A legal career provides access to resources, credibility, and a platform to advocate for others. With that comes the responsibility to use those tools to uplift the communities around us.

Before entering law school, I spent nearly a decade working in retail. That experience taught me how something as simple as clothing can shape a person's confidence and sense of belonging. A first business suit is not merely an addition to a person's wardrobe; it is a symbol of growth that signifies the beginning of a new chapter. Yet for many, professional attire is financially inaccessible. I witnessed how the lack of access to the "right" clothes could make someone feel as though they did not belong, causing them to opt out of opportunities before even attempting them.

When I moved to Windsor for law school, I felt a responsibility to give back to the city that gave me the space to pursue my dream. In the legal field, appearances matter. Judges and juries may form assumptions based on how someone presents themselves. These biases are real. As lawyers, we are expected to advocate for our clients, but that becomes difficult when barriers to access to justice persist. This reality inspired my sister and me to create a community closet at Windsor Law and its clinics. Our goal was to give students and clients access to professional apparel that could help them feel credible, confident, and in control while facing challenges that might otherwise be overwhelming.

The community closet became part of the Windsor Cares Community Collective, which also includes a student pantry. Made possible through donations from faculty, students, and community members, these initiatives serve as a reminder that when people unite around a shared vision, meaningful change can occur.

Giving it back does not need to be complicated. Whether you are in law school, articling, or simply considering the profession, there are many ways to make a difference. You can mentor a student, volunteer with a legal clinic, or support other local initiatives. Speak with your firm; many are open to supporting community projects. Invite fellow students, colleagues, or friends to volunteer with you — people are willing to help when you reach out to them.

Community building can start small, beginning with friends, expanding into school-wide efforts, and eventually evolving into something larger. Giving back also means listening. Ask community members what they need. Collaborate respectfully, willing to learn from those who have been doing the work long before you arrived.

Find a cause that resonates with you. Lean into your community. Use your voice. You never know whose life you will change, including your own.

