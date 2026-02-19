Key Product Liability Cases And Developments – 2025 Overview

Canadian product liability law continues to evolve, and in the past year courts examined issues related to design and manufacturing defects, inadequate warnings, and the growing complexity of modern supply chains.

Fasken's Product Liabilitygroup has compiled a summary of the most notable product liability decisions from 2025, highlighting key legal themes, emerging trends, and practical implications for manufacturers, distributors, and insurers.

As one of Canada's leading full-service law firms, Fasken advises clients across the entire product lifecycle—from regulatory compliance and risk assessment to defending complex claims in court. Our national Product Liability team combines deep litigation experience with sector-specific knowledge in industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and technology. We help clients navigate high-stakes disputes and develop proactive strategies to minimize exposure.

Download the guide today.

Download Top Product Liability Cases 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.