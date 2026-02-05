The Case For Studying What You Are Passionate About Before Law

In my first class on the first day of law school, each student introduced themselves and shared what they studied in their undergrad. Many of my peers told the class about their degree in political science or criminology. I was the only student with a degree in classical studies, which stirred an anxiety that I had taken the 'wrong' path to law by pursuing a degree in the arts.

This feeling grew as our professor began asking basic questions about the branches of government. While the hands of many of my peers shot up, I was left with thoughts of the Roman Senate and a distinct impression that I had made a mistake and was already behind.

In the years since, I have heard many students express similar anxieties. But I have also learned that there is no right way to prepare. More conventional degrees like political science or criminology offer real advantages, but I have also come to know successful lawyers with degrees in far-flung fields like medieval studies or medical sciences. In this blog, I highlight how my background in classical studies helped me stand out and succeed in law. There are many academic paths that build useful skills for the study and practice of law.

Close Reading

Studying law requires a lot of reading, especially in your first year. Many of the first cases students read are over a century old and address topics, such as horse-and-carriage accidents, or disputes between lumber merchants. They can be very challenging reads. These cases also require close attention to detail. In a long decision, you might read dozens of pages just to discover that only one paragraph carries real weight. Students must quickly learn to find and then understand the passages that matter most.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that this skill came more easily to me than some of my peers. In classical studies, I had spent a lot of time reading old English translations of Greek and Roman works that were often equally dense and challenging.

These translations required me to pay attention to even the most minor details. Sometimes, disagreements between scholars about the interpretation of a single word or phrase could entirely change the context or meaning of a work. This forced me to slow down, notice small details, and understand how a single word or reference could change the meaning of an entire passage. Without my time in classical studies, the challenge of reading and understanding difficult older cases would have been much greater for me.

Writing

Writing is a major part of working in law, especially as a student. Firms view writing as a foundational skill; as students, we have much to learn about the law, but firms expect our writing to be polished from the start. Additionally, most students will get their first opportunity to make actual legal arguments in writing because they are generally not permitted to argue orally in court.

My time in classical studies pushed me to develop my writing skills, which served me well in law school. Writing frequent essays taught me how to outline my ideas, revise my work effectively, and tailor my writing to a specific audience. I also learned to be intentional about my writing, how to take the time to think about the argument I am trying to make, and how I can do so effectively by engaging with the sources I have found through my research. The legal submissions and statements of claim I write these days are very different from my analysis of Athenian art. Yet, the skills that I learned in classical studies set me up to succeed as a legal writer.

Be Where You Want to Be

More than any specific skills or experiences I gained, classical studies set me up to succeed because I was where I wanted to be, studying something I genuinely enjoyed. I wanted to succeed in my classes because I was excited by their content. I began to develop my first professional network, not because I felt an obligation to, but because I naturally connected with like-minded students and professors. My excitement was the spark for my growth.

Classical studies may have focused on the Roman senate rather than the Canadian one, but it sparked my love of learning and helped me build strong skills in reading and writing that continue to come in handy today. Despite my initial worries, without my time in classical studies, I do not believe I would have been as well-equipped to succeed in law school.

Of course, the message here is not that degrees in classical studies or the arts are the 'right way' to prepare for law school (though I am always happy to talk about their benefits). The real point is that there is no single right path to law school. If your interests lie beyond what you feel are the more conventional or 'correct' paths to law, pursue them. Classical studies was the right path for me, but for you, it might be engineering, criminology, or music. Your interests are not detours or distractions; they can lead you to experiences that will shape the kind of lawyer you will become.

