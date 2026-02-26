B.C. Finalizes Consumer Protection Regulations, Sets Low Threshold For Rendering Contract Terms Inoperative

On February 9, 2026, the British Columbia government announced that, further to its prior amendments to the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act (BPCPA) in 2025, remaining amendments and related regulatory amendments will come into force on August 1, 2026 (see our previous bulletin on the topic). In a news release, the government stated that in its view, the amendments further its "commitment to strengthening consumer rights."

Key Provisions

Last year, amendments to the BPCPA rendered certain terms in contracts other than consumer contracts inoperative in relation to a "low value claim." These include terms that would prevent a person or business from commencing or participating in a class proceeding, or that would require arbitration of disputes.

The new regulation now prescribes the monetary threshold for a "low value claim" at C$5,000, exclusive of interest and any costs, fees, expenses or charges relating to a dispute respecting the claim.

Additional notable features of the regulation package include:

Future performance contracts. The BPCPA includes specific requirements for certain consumer contracts, including requirements related to contract information and consumer cancellation rights. The regulation sets the prescribed price threshold for the definition of a "future performance contract" — contracts where the supply of goods or payment in full is not provided at the time a contract is made or partly executed — at a cumulative total amount of C$50, before taxes, shipping and certain other specified costs.

The BPCPA includes specific requirements for certain consumer contracts, including requirements related to contract information and consumer cancellation rights. The regulation sets the prescribed price threshold for the definition of a "future performance contract" — contracts where the supply of goods or payment in full is not provided at the time a contract is made or partly executed — at a cumulative total amount of C$50, before taxes, shipping and certain other specified costs. Regulating direct sales. The BPCPA prohibits direct sales of certain high-cost consumer goods, including, for example, furnaces and air conditioners. The regulation adds heat pump systems and solar photovoltaic/solar thermal panel systems to the consumer goods being regulated. The regulation limits the BPCPA's reach in respect of certain regulated direct sellers (licensed, regulated or incorporated under certain provincial enactments), in certain temporary locations (e.g., agricultural fairs), and in circumstances where a direct seller has been invited by a consumer.

Next Steps

The BPCPA amendments enacted in 2025 (discussed in our prior bulletin) have already affected contract terms used by many businesses in British Columbia. The monetary thresholds prescribed in the regulation package for "low value claims" may expand the practical scope of these reforms to additional contracts and disputes. Businesses will have until August 1, 2026, to review their contracting and sales practices and consider responsive measures.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the bulletin@blakes.com Marketing Department.

© 2025 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.