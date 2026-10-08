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8 October 2026

CPD-ACCREDITED Supporting Survivors Of Sexual Abuse 2026 Conference Recording: Fixing Broken Systems (Video)

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Leading voices in survivor-centered reform examine systemic failures affecting sexual abuse survivors across Canada's child welfare, education, sport, and criminal justice systems. Expert speakers share trauma-informed approaches and practical paths toward meaningful reform for Indigenous survivors and others failed by broken institutions.
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Our 2026 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference: Fixing Broken Systems, brings together leading voices in survivor-centered reform to examine systemic failures affecting sexual abuse survivors across Canada.

This full-day event tackles the hard truths behind child welfare, education, sport, and criminal justice systems that too often fail survivors. Speakers include Allison Forsyth, Irwin Elman O.C., Sabra Desai PhD, Fallon Farinacci, Heather Lawson, Neville Golwalla, Victoria Donkin, Serena Wesley, and Brittany Davy-Lowindo, who share expert insight on trauma-informed systems, Indigenous survivors' experiences, and practical paths toward meaningful reform.

This program contains 1 hour and 30 minutes of Professionalism Content and 2 hours and 45 minutes of EDI Professionalism Content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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