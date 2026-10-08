CPD-ACCREDITED Supporting Survivors Of Sexual Abuse 2026 Conference Recording: Fixing Broken Systems (Video)

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Our 2026 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference: Fixing Broken Systems, brings together leading voices in survivor-centered reform to examine systemic failures affecting sexual abuse survivors across Canada.

This full-day event tackles the hard truths behind child welfare, education, sport, and criminal justice systems that too often fail survivors. Speakers include Allison Forsyth, Irwin Elman O.C., Sabra Desai PhD, Fallon Farinacci, Heather Lawson, Neville Golwalla, Victoria Donkin, Serena Wesley, and Brittany Davy-Lowindo, who share expert insight on trauma-informed systems, Indigenous survivors' experiences, and practical paths toward meaningful reform.

This program contains 1 hour and 30 minutes of Professionalism Content and 2 hours and 45 minutes of EDI Professionalism Content.