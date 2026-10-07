Ontario Court Certifies Proposed Class Action Against Hatts Off Inc.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a proposed class action against Hatts Off Inc., one of Ontario’s largest youth group home operators.

The proposed class action was first launched by Siskinds LLP in 2023 and alleges systemic abuse, neglect and misconduct at Hatts Off group homes and foster placements across Ontario between 1985 and 2021. The allegations have not been proven in court and the defendants deny liability.

The certification decision marks a significant step in litigation, allowing the case to proceed on a number of common issues that will be determined on behalf of the proposed class.

As reported by The Hamilton Spectator, Siskinds LLP class action partner Linda Visser described the certification as “an important step in achieving access to justice for current and former residents of Hatts Off.” Linda also noted that approximately 180 individuals have signed on or self-identified as potential class members to date.

The certification decision does not determine whether the allegations are true or whether any defendant is liable. Rather, it allows the case to move forward as a class proceeding and addresses common issues that can be decided on behalf of the proposed class.

Read the full article here: Ontario court certifies class-action suit against youth group home operator