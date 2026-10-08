The Potential Civil Liability Behind The Pearson Airport Bag-Tag Switching Cases

An innocent passenger checks a suitcase at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A baggage tag is allegedly removed from that suitcase and placed on another bag containing illegal drugs. The passenger then travels abroad and is detained because authorities believe the drug-filled suitcase belongs to them. For some travellers, this scenario has become reality.

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An innocent passenger checks a suitcase at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A baggage tag is allegedly removed from that suitcase and placed on another bag containing illegal drugs. The passenger then travels abroad and is detained because authorities believe the drug-filled suitcase belongs to them. For some travellers, this scenario has become reality.

What Happened in the Pearson Bag-Tag Switching Cases

The reported bag-tag switching cases connected to Toronto Pearson International Airport raise issues that go beyond airport security and criminal enforcement. Travellers allegedly linked to drug-filled luggage that was not theirs have faced serious consequences, including detention, arrest, imprisonment, legal costs, and lasting reputational harm.

Howie, Sacks & Henry is investigating potential liability arising from the alleged bag-tag switching incidents with a view to pursuing a mass tort claim. The central question is who may be responsible for the losses suffered by innocent passengers.

What Happens to Your Bag After Check-In

Checking a suitcase is different from carrying personal property through an airport. Once baggage is checked, the passenger no longer has physical possession or practical control over it.

The bag then moves through restricted systems and areas the passenger cannot access, including screening equipment, conveyor belts, sorting areas, and baggage-handling operations. It may be handled by airline employees, contractors, security personnel, and other authorized individuals.

During this time, the passenger cannot monitor the bag, secure it, or intervene if something goes wrong. Instead, the passenger must rely on the airport, airline, and security systems responsible for protecting checked baggage once it enters the restricted baggage stream.

Those entities are better positioned than passengers to identify, assess, and manage risks related to access to checked luggage.

Where several organizations are involved in the baggage system, the key questions are who controlled the relevant risk, who could have prevented it, and whether reasonable safeguards were in place.

Who May Be Responsible for Bag-Tag Switching?

The Pearson bag-tag switching cases raise a broader issue of accountability.

If individuals with privileged access manipulated the baggage system, an innocent traveller could face consequences that were impossible to anticipate and difficult to reverse.

In simple terms, if a passenger suffers foreseeable harm because someone with access to checked baggage allegedly switched a tag, the legal question is who should be responsible for that harm.

The Canadian Transportation Agency

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) is an independent federal regulator and quasi-judicial tribunal responsible for important parts of Canada’s national transportation system. In air travel, its role includes consumer protection and administering and enforcing rules that govern airlines’ obligations to passengers.

That role is relevant to baggage. Under Canada’s air-passenger protection framework, airlines have obligations for lost, delayed, and damaged baggage. The CTA states that airlines must include baggage policies and liability provisions in the legal terms that form the transportation contract between the airline and the passenger. The Agency can also investigate complaints and enforce those obligations.

The CTA also administers the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which set minimum passenger protections and may provide compensation in certain baggage-related and air-travel disruption cases.

If the alleged bag-tag switching scheme was known or foreseeable, questions may arise about what steps, if any, the CTA took to address the risk that innocent passengers could be implicated.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Toronto Pearson is operated by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA). The GTAA’s Rules and Regulations identify objectives that include safe and secure airport operations and accountability among airport users. The GTAA has also implemented a security policy stating that it has overall responsibility for managing, coordinating, implementing, and overseeing Pearson’s security program and related initiatives.

As the investigation develops, a key issue will be whether the GTAA had reasonable security and oversight measures in place where unauthorized access to, or manipulation of, passenger baggage may have been foreseeable.

Airlines

When a passenger buys a ticket and checks baggage, the passenger enters into a contractual relationship with the carrier. The CTA describes the airline’s tariff as the contract that governs the passenger’s rights and the carrier’s responsibilities. Airlines must comply with their tariffs and applicable passenger-protection requirements.

Unlike the GTAA, an airline has a direct contractual relationship with the passenger through the contract of carriage.

A bag-tag switching case therefore presents an unusual problem. The allegation is not simply that the airline lost or damaged luggage. Rather, the concern is that the airline’s baggage system may have allowed a passenger’s identity to be linked to entirely different property.

How Howie, Sacks & Henry Is Investigating the Pearson Cases

Howie, Sacks & Henry is investigating the circumstances surrounding reported baggage-tag switching incidents at Toronto Pearson International Airport, including the potential responsibility of entities involved in handling, screening, processing, and transporting passenger baggage.

The investigation is focused on how these incidents allegedly occurred, which entities had responsibility or control over the relevant baggage-handling processes, and whether failures in security protocols, supervision, access controls, baggage handling, or oversight may have contributed to innocent travellers being wrongfully connected to illicit baggage.

At this stage, the investigation is ongoing. No determination of liability has been made against any particular entity, and the allegations must be assessed based on the evidence available in each case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.