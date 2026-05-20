Non-Earner Benefit (Video)

If you're injured in an automobile collision and are not employed, the non-earner benefit in your auto insurance policy may be helpful to you.

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I'm Bob Ledgley, a partner at Learner's Injury Lawyers. If you're injured in an automobile collision and are not employed, the non-earner benefit in your auto insurance policy may be helpful to you. For students, retirees, or those not working, the non-earner benefit may provide financial support if your life is impacted by an accident. Starting in July 2026, this benefit may not be included automatically with your coverage. Under the new system, you may have to opt in to have access to this benefit. Unexpected expenses can be a real challenge if you've been injured, and having this coverage could help you to stay afloat while you recover. Ask your broker for details or a learner's injury lawyer if you have further questions.

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