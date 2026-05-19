Daniel Waldman's article, “New lawyers are lost,” was published by Precedent. In his article, he offers advice on how to elevate student training in law. “As senior members of the bar, we need to face the truth. If you want new calls to embark on lawyer life with a decent skill set, you almost certainly have to teach them those skills yourself,” Daniel says.

Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.

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Daniel Waldman's article, “New lawyers are lost,” was published by Precedent. In his article, he offers advice on how to elevate student training in law. “As senior members of the bar, we need to face the truth. If you want new calls to embark on lawyer life with a decent skill set, you almost certainly have to teach them those skills yourself,” Daniel says. To read more, click here.

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