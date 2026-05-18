Enforcing Foreign Arbitral Awards In Ontario When Public Policy Is Put To The Test

International arbitration is premised on a simple but powerful idea: parties who agree to arbitrate their disputes should be able to rely on the outcome and enforce the decision without opening the door...

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International arbitration is premised on a simple but powerful idea: parties who agree to arbitrate their disputes should be able to rely on the outcome and enforce the decision without opening the door to the outcome being revisited. Canadian courts have long embraced this principle, and a recent Ontario Superior Court decision offers a clear illustration of how firm that commitment is.

Feicheng Mining Group v. Liu arose from a familiar cross‑border dispute: a foreign award, a Canadian respondent, and a final attempt to resist local enforcement. What followed was a disciplined application of the principles of international arbitration and a clear confirmation that enforcement proceedings carry a narrow mandate.

A dispute that moved from Beijing to Ontario

The dispute began in China. Feicheng Mining Group, a Chinese state‑owned enterprise, obtained a unanimous arbitration award from the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (“CIETAC”). The arbitration stemmed from a repayment agreement connected to a Canadian mining corporation (Canadian Dehua International Mines Group Inc.). Under that agreement, Liu, who was a director and 50% shareholder of that Canadian corporation, assumed joint and several liability for the corporate debt and agreed to arbitrate any disputes by CIETAC in Beijing under Chinese law.

The arbitration ran its course. Both sides participated. Written and oral submissions were made. The tribunal released its decision in 2019 (the “Decision”). Years later, the award creditor turned to Ontario to enforce the Decision. The statutory framework was familiar. Canada’s approach to enforcing foreign arbitral awards is anchored in the New York Convention, as implemented domestically through the Model Law and provincial legislation, including Ontario’s International Commercial Arbitration Act, 2017. Together, these instruments create a narrow and deliberately constrained set of circumstances under which a court may refuse recognition of a foreign arbitral award.

The defences raised sought to rehear the merits

The Respondent resisted enforcement of the Decision on two grounds:

he said he lacked capacity when he signed the repayment agreement; and enforcement of the Decision would offend Canadian public policy because the agreement was signed under threats connected to criminal proceedings in China.

While the Respondent’s allegations carried weight on a human level, they had already been raised before CIETAC during the hearing. The tribunal heard the Respondent’s evidence, assessed credibility, and rejected the claims of coercion. CIETAC determined that the agreement was valid under Chinese law and issued the Decision on that basis.

Justice Mills kept the Ontario court’s role in enforcement proceedings tightly framed – under the New York Convention, the court’s role was only to look at the integrity of the arbitral process, the tribunal’s jurisdiction, and whether enforcement would offend core principles of justice in Canada. Enforcement proceedings are not an opportunity to revisit factual findings made by CIETAC.

Public policy is not a second appeal

Public policy remains one of the most frequently invoked defences to foreign enforcement. Canadian courts continue to set a high bar to claims that enforcement of a foreign arbitral award would offend public policy – the responding party must prove that enforcement of a foreign arbitral award would offend the most basic notions of justice and fairness held in Ontario.

In Feicheng, the court drew a clear line. The Respondent’s objection centered on facts. Those facts had been tested and rejected by CIETAC during the original hearing. There were no allegations of corruption, bias, or procedural misconduct by CIETAC. There was no challenge to the legality of the governing law itself.

From the court’s perspective, the Respondent was attempting to reopen factual issues that had already been decided. That approach conflicts with the finality that international arbitration depends on.

Timing and forum matter

A more subtle lesson arising from Feicheng lies in timing. Chinese arbitration law affords limited recourse to local Chinese courts to challenge an arbitral award. Those avenues were not pursued by the Respondent. By the time enforcement in Ontario was commenced, the opportunity to appeal the Decision in China had already expired, and the award was final and binding.

The Court in Feicheng paid close attention to the procedural history. Where a party bypasses the appeal routes available for the original arbitral award, Canadian courts show little willingness to entertain the same arguments when local enforcement is commenced.

This reinforces a practical reality for international parties. Choices made early in the dispute process carry significant consequences. Enforcement proceedings are not a safety net that can be used in place of an appeal.

What the decision signals to international parties

The result in Feicheng fits squarely within Canada’s broader arbitration jurisprudence. Canadian courts continue to treat foreign arbitral awards with respect. They guard the boundaries of enforcement proceedings, and resist attempts to re‑litigate disputes under the language of fairness or public policy.

For businesses, the message remains consistent. Arbitration clauses mean something. Awards rendered abroad can and will be enforced in Canada when the process and jurisdiction are respected.

For counsel, the decision highlights the importance of early strategy. Factual issues such as capacity arguments, coercion claims, and procedural objections belong before the tribunal at the first instance and, where applicable, before courts at the seat. Once an award reaches Canada for enforcement, the window narrows sharply.

Canada’s steady hand in international arbitration

Ontario’s decision in Feicheng adds another data point to a well‑established pattern. Canada offers a stable and predictable forum for enforcing foreign arbitral awards. That predictability supports international commerce and strengthens confidence in arbitration as a dispute resolution tool.

When an arbitral award is granted, Canadian courts help ensure that the result can be carried through and enforced locally.

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