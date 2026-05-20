Do I Choose My Treatment Provider Or Does My Insurer? (Video)

I'm Matt Dale, partner with Learner's Injury Lawyers. With the accident benefit system, do I have a choice in who provides treatment to me or does the insurer decide this? You absolutely get to pick your own treatment provider.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

Article Insights

Lerners LLP are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Law Firm industries

I'm Matt Dale, partner with Learner's Injury Lawyers. With the accident benefit system, do I have a choice in who provides treatment to me or does the insurer decide this? You absolutely get to pick your own treatment provider. Your insurance company cannot tell you where to go for health care.

Some insurance companies might recommend a clinic and often those clinics are good recommendations, but they cannot require you to go to their recommended clinic. You get to pick. Using a clinic that is set up to submit accident benefit expenses electronically can make your life a bit easier. Otherwise, you'll have to pay upfront and submit the expense to your auto insurer for reimbursement.

But make no mistake, the choice of where to go for treatment is yours, not your insurance companies.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.