Do I Choose My Treatment Provider Or Does My Insurer? (Video)

- within Tax topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Law Firm industries
I'm Matt Dale, partner with Learner's Injury Lawyers. With the accident benefit system, do I have a choice in who provides treatment to me or does the insurer decide this? You absolutely get to pick your own treatment provider. Your insurance company cannot tell you where to go for health care.
Some insurance companies might recommend a clinic and often those clinics are good recommendations, but they cannot require you to go to their recommended clinic. You get to pick. Using a clinic that is set up to submit accident benefit expenses electronically can make your life a bit easier. Otherwise, you'll have to pay upfront and submit the expense to your auto insurer for reimbursement.
But make no mistake, the choice of where to go for treatment is yours, not your insurance companies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]