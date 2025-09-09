ARTICLE
Episode 089: Integrated Care, Celebrating Small Wins, And Supporting Caregivers With Justin Kline, Jane Savage, And Stacie Dertinger (Podcast)

In this episode, Brenda Agnew welcomes three guests from Clear Water Integrated Health and Anchor Rehab Support Services: Justin Kline, CEO, Jane Savage, Registered Social Worker and Clinical Director, and Stacie Dertinger, Chief Clinical Officer.

This multi-pronged conversation explores how their teams are creating wraparound care models for individuals navigating complex diagnoses, brain injuries, and developmental differences, while also prioritizing the mental health and sustainability of caregivers.

From partnering with child welfare agencies and designing inter-agency care plans and securing innovation grants, this trio is reimagining what "support" really means in a system that often leaves families to figure it out alone.

