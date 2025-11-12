ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Civil Remedies For Survivors And Justice System Advances (Video)

Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Presented by Linda O'Brien, Senior Associate, and Emma Partridge, Associate, at Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers, this session from the 2025...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Linda O'Brien and Emma Partridge
Presented by Linda O'Brien, Senior Associate, and Emma Partridge, Associate, at Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers, this session from the 2025 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference explores advancements in civil remedies and justice system reforms for survivors of sexual abuse.

With decades of combined experience, Linda and Emma provide a trauma-informed perspective on navigating legal challenges, holding institutions accountable, and empowering survivors through legal advocacy.

