Travel Insurance And Alcohol: What Every Canadian Needs To Know

For many Canadians, vacation time means escaping the cold, and for some, that also means enjoying a drink or two. If you plan on drinking during your travels, it'simportant to know how alcohol could impactyour travel insurance coverage.

How Alcohol Affects Travel Insurance Coverage

ManyCanadiansbuy travel insurance, either on their own, through a benefits plan, or by relyingon what'soffered by their credit cards. However, if you have alcohol in your system when a medical emergency occurs, your insurance might not cover you.

Most travel insurance policies include some form of alcohol-related exclusion, but the specifics can vary.The strictest policies remove coverage if your Blood Alcohol Content (BAC)exceeds a certain threshold, even if alcoholwasn'tthe cause of your injury.

For example, a common exclusionstates:

"Coveragewill be denied if your medical condition occurs while you are: "... impaired by drugs or alcohol or have an alcohol concentration exceeding80 milligramsin100 millilitersof blood."

Understanding BAC Limits in Travel Insurance

According to SmartServe'sBAC estimator:

A175 lb. man will reach this levelcan reach a BAC of 80 mgafter consuming seven standard drinksover six hours.

A150 lb. woman can reach the same levelafter five drinks, over thecourse of 6 hours.

Travel insurance coverage may still be denied, even if you weren't actually impaired.For instance, in Ontario, many drivers are convicted of having a BAC over the legal limit but are not convicted of impaired driving because the Crown couldn'tprove actual impairment.

If you weren'ttested for BAC at the hospital, the insurer may estimate it based on your bar tab—which can be tricky to do, especially if you'restaying at an all-inclusive resort.

Types of Alcohol-Related Exclusions

Some travel insurance policies have more lenient exclusions but still require a connection between your medical issue and alcohol consumption. These may include exclusions for:

"... alcohol-related sickness, injury, or death, or the abuse of medication, drugs, alcohol, or other toxic substances."

"... being under the influence of or addicted to intoxicating liquor or drugs."

Why You Should Review YourTravel Insurance Policy

If you plan on drinking while traveling, it'scrucial to check the terms of your travel insurance policy. Whether you'reconsidering purchasinga new policy or already have one, knowing the details could save you a lot of trouble. If you end up facing a large medical bill due to a denied claim, winning a dispute later won'tbe much help if you'restuck paying tens of thousands of dollars upfront.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.