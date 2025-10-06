ARTICLE
6 October 2025

Class Actions In Canada: At The Forefront Of Pharma Litigation (Video)

Fasken

Contributor

The latest video from our Class Action Litigation group breaks down key procedural contrasts, new legislative risks, and creative defence strategies shaping pharma litigation in Canada today.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Andrew Borrell,Zohaib Maladwala, and Mirna Kaddis
What makes pharma class actions in Canada so different from the U.S.?

From certification battles to government-led actions, we explore what's changing—and what companies need to watch.

Need legal advice?

We approach class action litigation with one goal: to win, either in court or through strategically negotiated settlements. We have an experienced legal team that can advocate for you, develop a strong tactical response, and help you navigate the Canadian maze.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Andrew Borrell
Zohaib Maladwala
Mirna Kaddis
