CPD Accredited Webinar - Compassion Fatigue: Practicing Self Compassion For Professionals (Video)

Gluckstein Lawyers' 17th Annual Compassion Fatigue Conference was held on May 15, 2024, in a hybrid format. The theme for this year's conference, "Prioritizing Mental Health," draws attention to the distinct challenges faced by professionals who are at risk of compassion fatigue. This CPD Accredited conference aims to create a culture of well-being across professions, ensuring that every professional is able to thrive in their demanding roles.

In "Compassion Fatigue: Practicing Self Compassion for Professionals," Emma Giao, Registered Psychotherapist, Anchoridge Counselling, focuses on what exactly compassion fatigue is, identifies the warning signs of compassion fatigue, and explains how this leads to secondary traumatic stress.

This session also explores what burnout is, and how to be self-aware and assess personal burnout. Attendees are provided with ways to assess the cost of caring as professionals and how they can prevent and recover from compassion fatigue in their individual professions.

Please note that this program contains 25 minutes of CPD Accredited EDI Professionalism Content.

