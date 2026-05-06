Alberta Announces New Intellectual Property Office And Releases Technology And Innovation Strategy 2.0

The Alberta Government recently announced two significant developments signalling the province’s growing emphasis on intellectual property as a source of strategic economic growth and development.

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The Alberta Government recently announced two significant developments signalling the province’s growing emphasis on intellectual property as a source of strategic economic growth and development.

In a national first, the Alberta Government is set to launch the Alberta Intellectual Property Office (AIPO)1, under Alberta Innovates, as a dedicated hub to support local innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs, with protection and commercialization of intellectual property assets. The AIPO’s operations will be guided by leading IP experts who are able to provide support and expertise across the full IP lifecycle, with a goal to translating innovation into commercial products, new ventures, and sustained economic growth.

The Alberta Government allocated $8 million for the AIPO to deliver programs and services in support of innovators across the province. As Michael Mahon, CEO of Alberta Innovates, stated, the establishment of the AIPO reflects "a commitment to make Alberta the best place to build and scale IP-rich companies."

The AIPO will work across Alberta's innovation ecosystem, including with entrepreneurs, researchers, post-secondary institutions, and technology transfer offices. At least one goal of the AIPO is to see IP strategy embedded into public funding programs. AIPO services will include Alberta-wide IP intelligence, data and patent pooling, and access to specialised expertise such as legal supports and market analysis.

Alongside the AIPO announcement, the Province released the Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy 2.0 (ATIS 2.0)2, establishing updated innovation priorities, goals, and strategies for economic development. ATIS 2.0 builds on ATIS 1.0, originally launched in 2022, which expanded Alberta's talent pipeline, strengthened research capacity, and increased awareness of intellectual property related issues.

ATIS 2.0 is aimed to support innovation within Alberta from idea to commercialization, based on three key goals:

enhancing commercialization and market expansion, increasing access to growth capital, and optimizing the technology and innovation ecosystem.

These goals target five key sectors: advanced materials and aerospace, applied digital and emerging technology, natural resource recovery, agriculture, and health and life science. By 2030, the Government aims to create 20,000 new jobs and see Alberta technology companies generate $5 billion in annual revenue.

The announcement of the AIPO and the release of ATIS 2.0 reflect the Alberta Government's increasing prioritisation of intellectual property in the province’s economic strategy. For innovators, researchers, and businesses operating in Alberta, these developments present new opportunities for seeking support in IP protection, commercialisation, and access to capital.

Our firm will continue to monitor these developments as the AIPO becomes operational and ATIS 2.0 is implemented. For questions about how these initiatives may affect your intellectual property strategy, please contact the authors.

Footnotes

1. https://www.alberta.ca/release.cfm?xID=960608101D078-073E-75FE-995C9FF935E03E36

2. https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-technology-and-innovation-strategy

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