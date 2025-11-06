Ministry Of Energy And Mines Seeks Comments On Review Of Ontario's Electricity Distribution Sector

On October 27, 2025, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce announced the launch of the Panel for Utility Leadership and Service Excellence (PULSE), which is a strategic advisory group tasked with providing advice on how to ensure Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) are positioned to meet increasing electricity demand while maintaining high standards of safety, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

The PULSE, comprised of energy sector experts with broad experience in Ontario, will seek input from interested parties. Among other things, the focus of PULSE's work will include:

recommending operational and customer service improvements across the system;

identifying strategies to address rising financing gaps to fund electricity infrastructure;

addressing barriers to attracting investments into municipally owned LDCs; and

reviewing ownership, governance and investment models that balance municipal interests, financial stability and system efficiency.

We understand that the PULSE will provide a report to the Ontario government in early 2026.

While it can be expected that the PULSE will meet directly with key stakeholders, there is also an opportunity for all interested parties to provide their perspective and recommendations. An October 27, 2025, posting on the Ontario Regulatory Registry invites feedback on the following focus areas:

approaches to address the growing financing gap to fund the buildout of electricity infrastructure;

options to remove barriers to attracting domestic and private-sector investment in municipally owned LDCs;

ownership, governance and investment models that balance municipal interests, financial sustainability and system efficiency;

strategies to improve operational efficiency and ensure reliable, cost-effective distribution services;

opportunities for greater collaboration and shared services among LDCs that drive efficiencies; and

any additional policy changes needed to prepare Ontario's LDCs for the future.

Comments are due by December 26, 2025.

